What people are saying about Maryland House Speaker Mike Busch

Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch died Sunday, April 7 after several days of treatment for pneumonia.

Here’s what people are saying:

Alexandra Hughes, Busch’s longtime chief of staff:

“At 3:22 pm this afternoon, Maryland Speaker of the House Michael Erin Busch passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. He was 72 years old.

“He’s survived by his wife, Cindy, daughters, Erin and Megan, sisters Gail Burkhead, Laurie Bernhardt and Susan Evans.”

Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller, who has been battling prostate cancer this year, released this statement.

“My heart is broken for Mike Busch’s family, the State of Maryland, and the Speaker's extended family — elected officials and staff that he has been a mentor and coach to over his time in public service. Mike has been a friend for years, and has led the state to new heights of environmentalism and education, while ensuring that a new generation of leaders move our state forward. He was a true model of a State Delegate; he cared for every corner of the state, but never forgot about the people he was elected to represent. I will miss him as a friend and partner in state government and I join all the state in mourning his passing.”

“We loved him. We loved him because he always stuck up for the underdog,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “He was the favorite son of this city.

“I thought he was Iron Mike. I thought he was going to come through this.”

John Astle, former state senator from Annapolis, called Busch a special friend. They served together in the legislature for decades.

“We’ve been through a lot of things together. It’s a really tough day.”

Many other member of the county’s General Assembly delegations tweeted condolences.

“Anne Arundel County is a better place because of Speaker Mike Busch,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement released by his office.

“He left us with buildings and parks where our people come together as community, and he led us with a humility and compassion that reminds us what matters in life. 'Iron Mike' served the people of this county with every ounce of energy, heart, and love that he could muster to the very end.

“The people of this county will now come together to express our gratitude. Thank you, Mr. Speaker. We love you."