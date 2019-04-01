UMMS is not subject to Maryland public transparency laws, and state leaders aren't pushing to change that

Though the members of the University of Maryland Medical System's board are appointed by the governor and the institution receives millions of dollars in taxpayer funds each year, state law allows the health system to largely operate in secrecy, its board meetings kept private and its business documents withheld from the public.

At least twice in the past dozen years, state lawmakers sought to change that. But the 14-hospital network fought off the proposals, warning that the scrutiny would put it at a disadvantage in the competitive health care industry.

Despite revelations that the health system has done millions of dollars of business with members of its board of directors — generating calls for transparency and investigation — General Assembly leaders and Gov. Larry Hogan are not pursuing measures to subject the system to the public information and open meetings laws that apply to state and local government agencies.

Coverage of University of Maryland Medical Center board deals and Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books »

Sen. Jill Carter, who proposed legislation that initially brought the impropriety to light, said she is open to adding transparency measures to her bill. Carter said she believes all minutes and agendas from the UMMS board should be published on the medical system's website and documents about contracting, procurement and financial management should be available to the public upon request.

But others in Annapolis aren’t pushing for such reforms.

Legislation sponsored by House Speaker Michael Busch, who sits on the system’s board and has called the scandal the largest of his tenure, would require directors’ financial interest and conflict of interest disclosure forms be sent to state political leaders every year. It also would spur an independent audit of the system’s financial management and prohibit the institution from awarding no-bid contracts to its board members. A House committee unanimously approved the bill Friday.

Alexandra Hughes, Busch’s chief of staff, said that with a busy legislative agenda and the April 8 adjournment of this year’s General Assembly session quickly approaching, there isn’t time to consider more extensive transparency measures. The hospital system is not a state agency, she said, and opening up its records raises concerns about patient privacy.

“We are trying to deal specifically with what is going on with the board,” she said.

Jake Weissman, chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, said leaders of that chamber were open to transparency-minded reforms, but waiting for the House of Delegates to act first.

Asked if Gov. Larry Hogan thinks UMMS should be subject to the public information law, spokesman Michael Ricci said that Hogan would consider it if the legislature passed such a bill.

UMMS spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said the medical system would not support such a measure.

“Many state laws, management structures, and procedures developed to implement governmental functions are not appropriate for the efficient delivery of patient care operations,” he said in an e-mail. “As a private organization, being subject to the [state public information act] would place UMMS at a competitive disadvantage and enable competitor’s access to proprietary information.”

The medical system as it exists today dates back to a 1984 state law that transformed the state-owned University Hospital into a private corporation, though one that continued to receive some state support and oversight. The system has grown since into a statewide health care network that collects more than $2 billion annually from patient care.

That law spelled out that UMMS could not be considered a state agency or public body, nor would laws that govern such bodies apply to it.

That has been interpreted to include two laws central to government transparency — Maryland’s Open Meetings Act and Public Information Act.

The open meetings law, which requires many state and local public bodies to hold their meetings in public and allow the public to inspect meeting minutes, has never been applied to UMMS. That is because state law makes clear the system is not a public agency, and that hospital governing boards are not subject to the open meetings rules. Other quasi-governmental agencies that are exempt from some open government laws include the Maryland School for the Blind, the Maryland Humanities Council and the Maryland Legal Services Corp.

It has been less clear whether UMMS is subject to the Maryland Public Information Act, which allows anyone to request documents and records from government agencies and compels the agencies to respond within 30 days about their ability to supply the information. Public records can include written correspondence, official forms and documents, or audio and video of public processes.

In 2007, state lawmakers proposed subjecting the hospital system to the public information law, but the General Assembly did not advance the bill, instead ordering it be studied during the legislative interim. In that study, state legislative analysts concluded that it was “probable” that the public information law applied to UMMS, citing its “significant” interaction with state government and the “broad scope” of the law.

The state attorney general’s office concurred with that assessment, and suggested that any change to the state law exempting UMMS from the transparency measures was “a policy decision entrusted to the Legislature.”

Around the same time, the medical system’s openness was being tested in court — in an effort to unearth details about corrupt contracting.