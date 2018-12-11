Oakland Mills wrestling rolls over River Hill, Long Reach

Oakland Mills took down Howard County rival River Hill and Long Reach to sweep a tri-meet Tuesday in Columbia.

The Scorpions won eight of their 14 bouts against the Hawks and each came via fall in a 48-30 victory to avenge a one-point defeat last season. They rolled past the Lightning, 54-21, in the final match of the night. River Hill beat Long Reach, 51-27, to finish the meet 1-1.

“We want to set the tone on our season, definitely,” Oakland Mills coach Brad Howell said. “But we’re really eyeing the end of the year and grow throughout, but we want to see the guy getting after it early. When you’re getting after it early you tend to get after it even more later. ... This is a step in the right direction.”

Alex Tamai (106 pounds), Jalen Cornelius (126), Quan Dunscomb (138), Steven Harrell (152/160), Dylan Watt (160/170), Anthony Morales (182), Arthur Mouafo (220) and Ernie Smith (285) went 2-0 for the Scorpions (3-0 Howard County, 7-3 overall).

Double winners for the Hawks (1-1, 7-3) were Dyson Muller (113), Eric Robinson (120), Jonah Richardson (132), Will Henrickson (138/145), Michael Crisitello (145/152) and Jack Island (195).

Sam Levine (132) was the only double winner for Long Reach (1-2, 1-2).

Oakland Mills got out of the gates quickly against River Hill. Pins from Smith and Tamai put the Scorpions up, 12-0, but the Hawks answered with back-to-back pins of their own from Muller and Robinson to tie the match. Two more pins from Henrickson and Crisitello at 145 and 152 pounds gave River Hill its only lead at 27-24, but Harrell, Watt and Morales secured falls to put secure the Scorpions’ victory.

Howell knows what he’s going to get day in and day out from his county-championship contenders like Smith, Watt and Morales, but the last impression came from the newcomers. Harrell, a JV county champion last season, and Mouafo immediately came to Howell’s mind.

“Steven has been having a heck of a year so far. He’s definitely a grizzled kid as a sophomore,” Howell said. “He’s been working hard and he’s committed and intense and it’s paying off. We’ve been getting a lot of output from a lot of guys that people didn’t know last year.”

River Hill jumped out to a 24-0 lead against Long Reach and never looked back to secure a win on the day. Coach Kevin Cannon liked what he saw from his top wrestlers, especially Crisitello, who pinned former county finalist Chase Williams in the Oakland Mills dual. But he knows it’s impossible to win any dual meet allowing eight falls.

“It was a pin or be pinned. It was probably pretty fun to watch as a spectator, but my expectation is not for them to get pinned like that,” he said. “We know our good guys are going to win but that’s not what makes a team good. It’s what are your other guys going to do to support those guys.”

The Lightning failed to win a dual on the day but coach Jeff Taylor said his team continues to grow exponentially. He said his wrestlers are gaining confidence, which he said is key to building the program after one of their better seasons in school history last year.

“I thought they performed very well,” Taylor said. “They had a lot of heart; they fought through a lot of very tough matches. These are learning experiences for these kids and every match they get out there they’re getting more and more confident. ... I know the scoreboard doesn’t indicate it, but we gave up 24 points in forfeits. That’s tough to overcome but I’m very proud of the kids.”

Taylor also raved about Levine, who pinned River Hill’s Lukas Ramirez Oakland Mills’ Zubair Gohman, and everything that he brings to the table each day. He’s their most experienced wrestler and also sets the example in the practice room, Taylor said.

“He leads by example. When everyone else wants water, Sam is working that extra mile,” he added. “He’s pushing the kids and the kids are responding to that. He is a true leader and without that you really can’t build on that base.”

Oakland Mills (3-0 county, 7-3 overall) — 48, River Hill (1-1, 7-3) — 30

285: Ernie Smith (OM) pinned Angel Rivera (RH), 0:24 [6-0]

106: Alex Tamai (OM) pinned Nick Bakhtiar (RH), 3:05 [12-0]

113: Dyson Muller (RH) pinned Ian Santiago (OM), 1:58 [12-6]

120: Eric Robinson (RH) pinned Kyle Sellman (OM), 0:28 [12-12]

126: Jalen Cornelius (OM) pinned Lukas Ramirez (RH), 4:55 [18-12]

132: Jonah Richardson (RH) dec. Isaiah Williams (OM), 11-8 [18-15]

138: Quan Dunscomb (OM) pinned Eric Norris (RH), 2:42 [24-15]

145: Will Henrickson (RH) pinned Joseomar Alfaro Hernandez (OM), 0:38 [24-21]

152: Michael Crisitello (RH) pinned Chase Williams (OM), 2:53 [24-27]

160: Steven Harrell (OM) pinned Gerardo Perez Lopez (RH), 1:32 [30-27]

170: Dylan Watt (OM) pinned Tyler Hopkins (RH), 0:40 [36-27]

182: Anthony Morales (OM) pinned Jack Sheppard (RH), 3:34 [42-27]

195: Jack Island (RH) dec. Rocco DelPo (OM), 6-5 [42-30]

220: Arthur Mouafo (OM) pinned David Flynn (RH), 1:02 [48-30]

River Hill — 51, Long Reach (1-2, 1-2) — 27

106: Nick Bakhtiar (RH) pinned Joseph Reilly (LR), 1:20 [6-0]

113: Dyson Muller (RH) pinned Xavier Maccherone (LR), 1:21 [12-0]

120: Eric Robinson (RH) pinned Garrett Ciofi (LR), 1:34 [18-0]

126: Jonah Richardson (RH) pinned Theo Lazarou (LR), 0:35 [24-0]

132: Sam Levine (LR) pinned Lukas Ramirez (RH), 3:44 [24-6]

138: Will Henrickson (RH) fft. [30-6]

145: Michael Crisitello (RH) fft. [36-6]

152: Ien Saffer (LR) pinned Laith Aboarob (RH), 2:40 [36-12]

160: David Schlichtig (LR) DQ Liam Slade (RH) [36-18]

170: Gerardo Perez Lopez (RH) fft. [42-18]

182: Lino Gomez (LR) dec. Joe Yang (RH), 6-3 [42-21]

195: Jack Island (RH) dec. Reginald Love (LR), 9-3 [45-21]

220: Miles Fletcher (LR) pinned Ryan Gessel (RH), 0:47 [45-27]

285: Angel Rivera (RH) fft. [51-27]

Oakland Mills — 54, Long Reach — 21

113: Xavier Maccherone (LR) pinned Ian Santiago (OM), 3:14 [0-6]

120: Garrett Ciofi (LR) pinned Myles Williams (OM), 1:10 [0-12]

126: Jalen Cornelius (OM) pinned Theo Lazarou (LR), 1:12 [6-12]

132: Sam Levine (LR) pinned Zubair Gohman (OM), 4:42 [6-18]

138: Quan Dunscomb (OM) fft. [12-18]

145: Chase Williams (OM) fft. [18-18]

152: Steven Harrell (OM) dec. Ien Saffer (LR), 16-9 [21-18]

160: Dylan Watt (OM) pinned David Schlichtig (LR), 1:27 [27-18]

170: Milam Kinner (OM) fft. [33-18]

182: Anthony Morales (OM) dec. Lino Gomez (LR), 8-4 [36-18]

195: Reginald Love (LR) dec. Rocco DelPo (OM), 4-3 [36-21]

220: Arthur Mouafo (OM) pinned Miles Fletcher (LR), 1:01 [42-21]

285: Ernie Smith (OM) fft. [48-21]

106: Alex Tamai (OM) pinned Joseph Reilly (LR), 4:43 [54-21]

