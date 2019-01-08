Hammond wrestling rolls over Marriotts Ridge, Wilde Lake to stay unbeaten in county duals

Hammond kept its perfect league record intact by rolling over Wilde Lake and Marriotts Ridge at home Tuesday.

The Golden Bears shut out the Wildecats, 79-0, for the second consecutive year and then overcame a 24-9 deficit to knock off the Mustangs, 54-24. Marriotts Ridge beat Wilde Lake, 72-9.

No. 12 Hammond (8-0 Howard County, 24-2 overall) won the final eight bouts against the Mustangs and all came via pin, major decision or technical fall. Coach Will Yeo said his team didn’t come out aggressive enough in most of the matches against Marriotts Ridge but never lost confidence that his team would rally for the win.

“Every match we sort of have a different group of kids step up, so I’m not going to be too concerned unless we’re down 13 with two matches to go. That’s when I’d be concerned,” he said. “I did not think we reacted very well on the mat. We wrestled solid on our feet but mat wrestling was not our strength today.”

Overall, the Golden Bears won 24 of the 28 bouts on the day and improved on last year’s county win total. They will put their perfect league record on the line against undefeated No. 4 Glenelg, winners of 41 straight county duals, at home Jan. 15 after competing in their own dual meet tournament this weekend.

Hammond also has duals against No. 13 Oakland Mills and No. 14 C. Milton Wright remaining on the schedule.

“We’re really looking forward to those matchups. We have four or five tough duals left, so it’s going to be exciting,” Yeo said. “I think our kids have developed during the first half of the season. Our conditioning is good, their attitude is coach, they’re coachable and they listen; those are things you really want the most. But we need to clean up our mat wrestling because that’s going to be the difference going forward. Can we wrestle well on the mat when we need to?”

On Tuesday, Hammond dug itself a 12-0 hole after Marriotts Ridge’s Brendan Glover (120) and Colin Wiggins (126) won their matches by fall, and another pin by Jesse Grandstaff at 138 pounds extended the lead to 18-3. The Golden Bears’ Micah Nowlin (145) and Will Vaxmonsky (152) traded pins before Shamar Laing (160) kick started Hammond’s rally with a fall just 12 seconds left.

Nolan Desheilds (170), Jordan Davis (182), Linus Sekedjah (195) and Loic Tueguo (220) all secured falls within a minute and Jusiyah Harper (285) had another in 2:43. Jabari Pickney (106), who owns an 18-1 record this season, and Shehzan Dahya (113), who is 23-2, finished the match with a major decision and technical fall, respectively.

For the Mustangs (3-6, 9-9), who won 12 of 14 matches against Wilde Lake (0-8, 0-8), it was a step in the right direction despite the loss. Coach Jason Conley has his youngest team in more than a decade and have relied on newcomers to fill the roles left by former county finalist Austin Manwiller, who quit the team, and county and regional champion Austin Cestone, who was injured playing football and will miss the entire season. Ethan Bohan, another 2018 county finalist, has yet to return from an offseason injury but is expected to return this season.

“The injuries and the kids quitting, those are big. If Austin and Ethan are here, that’s a 12-point swing and makes us much more competitive,” Conley said. “... We’re young. Most of the kids out there are ninth and 10th graders. The future is bright if they do the extra. The biggest difference between [us and Hammond] is they go at it all year. You can’t get that good on your feet during just the season.”

Vaxmonsky, who won a region title and placed fourth at the state tournament, has been a bright spot for Marriotts Ridge. The junior won the Falcon Invitational last weekend and is 22-1 on the season with wins over Howard’s county finalist Shayan Kassiri, River Hill’s Michael Crisitello, Atholton’s Michael Altamarino and Loyola’s Jeremiah Aybar, while his only loss came to Centennial’s Jason Kraisser. More important than his results, Conley said, has been his growth in maturity and as a leader.

“Will has been a fantastic captain and has really matured. He’s become a total wrestler,” Conley said. “Everybody knew to watch Will’s peterson [roll], but he’s become much better on his feet, he’s taking kids down a lot more, and he’s had some tough matches this year that he’s won. ... You can see the wheels are spinning a little differently than they used to.”

Hammond’s leader has also taken big steps in his development on and off the mat. Senior Loic Tueguo went 43-5 and was the Golden Bears’ lone state placer last season by finishing third at the state tournament, and so far this year he is 24-1.

Tueguo had never played a sport before high school and won just 11 matches as a freshman, six of which were forfeits. He was a county and regional champion as a junior.

“He won his first match and proceeded to lose the next 20 in a row,” Yeo said. “He has worked hard each and every offseason ... and what I liked the most about Loic this year is that he has stepped up as a leader in the room. You don’t want your captains to be your best kids; you want your captains to be people who motivate and encourage their teammates. He has taken a true, genuine leadership role.”

Wilde Lake, which has five wrestlers on varsity, won its only two matches against Marriotts Ridge, as Tony Blunt (170) scored two near-fall points at the final buzzer to beat Thomas Buckley, 7-6, and Billy Ross (182) pinned Olu Roy in 1:20.

Marriotts Ridge (3-6, 9-9) — 72, Wilde Lake (0-8, 0-8) — 9

106: Arya Habibi (MR) pinned Sam Schmidt (WL), 5:00 [6-0]

113: Josh Wright (MR) fft. [12-0]

120: Brendan Glover (MR) fft. [18-0]

126: Colin Wiggins (MR) fft. [24-0]

132: Julian Deprieux (MR) fft. [30-0]

138: Jesse Grandstaff (MR) pinned Jevon Service (WL), 5:34 [36-0]

145: Jorge Zheng (MR) fft. [42-0]

152: Will Vaxmonsky (MR) fft. [48-0]

160: Tyler Gladstone (MR) pinned Victor Hartley (WL), 5:31 [54-0]

170: Tony Blunt (WL) dec. Thomas Buckley (MR), 7-6 [54-3]

182: Billy Ross (WL) pinned Olu Roy (MR), 1:20 [54-9]

195: Lucas Crea (MR) fft. [60-9]

220: Idrees Abriham (MR) fft. [66-9]

285: Jack Baxter (MR) fft. [72-9]

Hammond (8-0, 24-2) — 79, Wilde Lake — 0

113: Shehzan Dahya (Ha) fft. [6-0]

120: Keiron Wilson (Ha) fft. [12-0]

126: Keneth Rios (Ha) fft. [18-0]

132: Brayan Rios (Ha) fft. [24-0]

138: Chris Alvarenga (Ha) pinned Jevon Service (WL), 1:20 [30-0]

145: Micah Nowlin (Ha) fft. [36-0]

152: Elliott Bauer (Ha) fft. [42-0]

160: Shamar Laing (Ha) pinned Victor Hartley (WL), 1:36 [48-0]

170: Nolan Desheilds (Ha) major dec. Tony Blunt (WL), 12-0 [52-0]

182: Jordan Davis (Ha) pinned Billy Ross (WL), 1:31 [58-0]

195: Linus Sekedjah (Ha) fft. [64-0]

220: Loic Tueguo (Ha) fft. [70-0]

285: Jusiyah Harper (Ha) fft. [76-0]