Howard County varsity roundup, May 3

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, May 3, 2019:

BOYS LACROSSE:

Wilde Lake (4-2 county, 7-5 overall) — 9, Long Reach (1-5, 5-7) — 8

Goals: WL — Jackson Pittman 5, Jonathan Fontana 4; LR — Jason Smith 3, Devin Lemuel 3, Josh Carroll 1, Eric Benesch 1

Assists: WL — Eric Knoernschild 2; LR — Dylan Brice 2, Jonathan Park 1, Carroll 1

Saves: WL — Nathan Cho 8; LR — Angel Ochoa 15

Halftime: 4-3, Wilde Lake

Marriotts Ridge (7-0, 13-1) — 12, Mt. Hebron (2-5, 4-10) — 5

The Mustangs won their second Howard County title in three years with a win over the Vikings.

Goals: MR — Tommy Ruddo 5, Charlie Reynolds 3, John Miller 1, Andrew Luciano 1, Jake Levey 1, Andrew Page 1; MH — Cameron Stockenberg 2, Danny Herlihy 1, Garrett Snyder 1, Jack Reider 1

Assists: MR — Ruddo 1, Miller 1, Reynolds 1, Luciano 1, Hendershot 1, Levey 1, Ault 1; MH — Snyder 1

Saves: MR — Colin Kelley 9; MH — Cody Stockenberg 12

Halftime: 9-3, Marriotts Ridge

Centennial (7-2, 10-4) — 7, Howard (4-3, 9-5) — 2

Goals: C — Peter Krawczyk 3, Charlie Hockersmith 2, Connor Carpenter 1, Andrew Hockersmith 1; Ho — Will Drnach 1, Ethan Mitchell 1

Assists: C — Ty Sams 1, Carpenter 1; Ho — None

Saves: C — Alex Kauffman 8; Ho — N/A

Halftime: 1-1, tie

Glenelg (6-1, 8-6) — 17, River Hill (5-4, 6-8) — 7

Goals: RH — Jack Burns 2, Josh Weingrad 2, Max Friedman 1, Kurt Bentson 1, Ryan Henry 1

Assists: RH — Friedman 2

Saves: RH — Kyle Henry 7, Kevin Hickey 3

BASEBALL:

Atholton (11-4, 14-4) — 5, Long Reach (4-11, 5-12) — 1

.......... 123 456 7 R

A ...... 032 000 0 5

LR ... 100 000 0 1

Mikey Burton led the Raiders with a three-run home run and a bases-loaded walk for four RBIs. Carson Collier came on in relief and pitched four hitless innings to get the win. He also singled. Chris Bookter singled twice, walked, scored two runs and had a stolen base. He also made a leaping catch in center field on a line drive. Tony Puciloski single twice and scored a run.

Marriotts Ridge (11-4, 13-4) — 12, River Hill (7-8, 9-10) — 2 (5 inn.)

.......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

RH ... 110 00x x 2-2-2

MR ... 264 0xx x 12-10-2

Nick Dinoto (double) and Cole Brown had three RBIs apiece and Josh Olsufka (double) and TJ Delmonte combined to allow two runs — none earned — on the mound to lead the Mustangs. Justin Woodbury and Gavin Ross (triple) each had two RBIs.

Howard (14-2, 18-2) — 8, Wilde Lake (2-13, 2-15) — 1

Glenelg (4-11, 5-12) — 8, Oakland Mills (6-10, 9-11) — 2

