Howard County varsity roundup, May 2

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Tuesday, May 2, 2019:

SOFTBALL:

Howard (14-2, 15-5) — 10, Wilde Lake (2-14, 2-15) — 0

……………..123 45 R-H-E

WL…………000 00 0-3-3

Ho………….510 31 10-14-0

Hammond (14-2, 15-4) — 13, Mt. Hebron (6-9, 6-10) — 3

……………..123 456 7 R-H-E

Ha………….240 200 5 13-20-2

MH………...100 101 0 3-6-1

Glenelg (8-7, 10-8) — 10, Long Reach (5-10, 5-10) — 0

The Gladiators picked up their second straight victory, breaking things open with four runs in the third inning and another three in the fourth. Amy Stetser dominated in the pitching circle, allowing just one hit over six innings and striking out four. She also added a pair of hits and 2 RBI at the plate.

Kathryn Hoffman and Molly Dustin also had strong offensive days for Glenelg with three hits apiece.

……………..123 456 R-H-E

LR………….000 000 0-1-4

G…………...004 321 10-13-2

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Atholton (4-5, 7-7) — 12, Reservoir (2-6, 2-9) — 5

Goals: A — Ella Farris 3, Olivia Chory 3, Molly Flynn 3, Kendall Dean 1, Makayla Gravely Smith 1, Taylor McManus 1; Re — Sarah Nam 2, Kat Thayer 2, Annabelle Salkeld 1.

Assists: A — Ella Farris 2, Molly Flynn 1, Makayla Gravely Smith 1; Re — Annabelle Salkeld 1.

Saves: A — Kyleigh Eaton 9; Re — Caileigh Sullivan 10.

Half: 7-1 A.

Hammond (1-4, 5-9) — 13, Oakland Mills (0-5, 5-7) — 9

