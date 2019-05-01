Howard County varsity roundup, May 1

After winning the first game of the day in relief, Benji Thalheimer came back to pitch 5.1 innings and struck out 10. He also drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Andy Orlosky came in in relief and got the Raiders out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning and then got the win when they scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Tony Puciloski had two hits and drove in two runs on fielder’s choices. Evan Feuerman doubled, singled and sacrificed the game-winning run to third base.

Dom Corriere and Jake Sutch scored three runs apiece and Woodie Lynott and Ryan Lynn each scored twice to lead the Hawks.

Finn Devine took the loss for the Vikings and surrendered five runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven. Tim Van Netta had two hits.

Chris Betler drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to lead the Eagles. Jake Ewart earned the win and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking one in seven innings. Zach Steen and Betler each had two hits.

Sophomore Tyler Miles threw a complete game no-hitter with four strikeouts to lead the Scorpions. Senior Ben Atkins had six RBIs and three hits, including a three-run home run. Junior Arderii Brown also had three hits and drove in four runs. Senior Ryan Looper reached base three times and scored three runs. They also had big hits from Ben Looper and Joerlynn Guerrero.

Brendan Foster threw a no-hitter and stuck out 13 to help the Lions win their first Howard County championship since 1979. Gabe Delgado hit a grand slam to lead the offensive charge. Jerras Murray had two singles and three RBIs and Will Simmons added a two-run double.

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday, May 1, 2019:

River Hill (13-2, 13-3) — 25, Long Reach (5-9, 5-9) — 3

The Hawks pounded out 18 hits and scored at least once in each of their four plate appearances to defeat the Lightning and move into a tie for first place in the county standings.

Brooke Gettier led the way at pitcher by allowing just six hits and striking out four. Jenna Kenyon (3-4), Delanie Vintz (4-4), Ella Wood (3-5, 2 doubles) and Ever Sheplee (3-4) all had big days offensively for River Hill.

Kam Walker (2-3, double) and Haley Ramberg (1-1, 2 walks) paced the offense for Long Reach.

…………..123 45 R-H-E

LR……….100 02 3-6-9

RH……4(11)9 1x 25-18-2

Mt. Hebron (6-8, 6-9) — 10, Centennial (9-6, 9-7) — 3

Freshman Emma Behel led the way both offensively and at pitcher, helping the Vikings get the road win. She went 3-4 at the plate with 2 runs scored and a RBI, while also pitching the complete game and allowing just two earned runs.

Mt. Hebron scored seven times in the top of the second inning and three more times in the fourth, creating the cushion it held onto the rest of the way.

Grace Bennett, Jordan Hinz, Augusta Ruckdeshel and Esther Kim all had multiple hits in the loss for Centennial.

…………..123 456 7 R-H-E

MH………070 300 0 10-13-4

C…………010 010 1 3-12-4

Marriotts Ridge (10-4, 10-8) — 22, Oakland Mills (0-14, 0-14) — 2

The Mustangs explode for 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a five-inning victory. Molly Nies, Olivia Buchwald and Grace Filson all had multiple hits, with Buchwald and Filson each registering doubles.

Buchwald pitched the complete game and had five strikeouts.

…………..123 45 R-H-E

MR…...(11)42 50 22-14-1

OM.....…...100 01 2-4-4

Glenelg (7-7, 9-8) — 23, Atholton (2-13, 3-13) — 11

The Gladiators scored at least once in every inning, including nine times in the second to set the stage for the road win. Shanoy Vassel had three hits and four RBI to lead the offense for Glenelg, while Amy Stetser added three RBI as well.

Juliet Nierle (3-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI) led the offense for Atholton. Sydney Rhodes and Colleen Simmerly each also had doubles, while Riley Law, Haley Simmerly and Zoe Baskerville each went 2-3.

…………….123 45 R-H-E

G…………..391 73 23-14-1

A…………..051 23 11-15-4

Reservoir (7-7, 8-9) — 13, Wilde Lake (2-13, 2-14) — 0

Kylee Gunkel stood out both at pitcher and at the plate, helping lead the way for the Gators to the shutout victory. Gunkel pitched the first four innings, striking out four, and then gave way to Alyssa Kelly (two strikeouts) for the final two innings.

Gunkel then added a team-high three hits offensively to go along with 3 RBI. Desi Hatzakos also had a 3-RBI day.

…………….123 456 R-H-E

Re………….030 235 13-16-0

WL………...000 000 0-5-3

