Howard County varsity roundup, April 30

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Tuesday, April 30, 2019:

SOFTBALL:

Howard (12-2 county, 13-5 overall) — 11, Centennial (9-5, 9-6) — 3

An eight-run top of the fifth inning for the Lions ended up being the difference, as Howard broke open what was a one-run game at the time.

Mary Wagenblast led the Lions with three hits, while Paige Eakes and Ashlyn Moynihan added four RBI apiece. Samanatha Hobert pitched the complete game and had eight strikeouts.

Lauren Marcotte (2-3, RBI, SB), Jordan Hinz (2-3, RBI) and Augusta Ruckdeschel (2-3) were the offensive leaders for Centennial.

………………123 456 7 R-H-E

Ho…………...003 080 0 11-14-0

C…………….002 001 0 3-7-1

River Hill (12-2, 12-3) — 11, Reservoir (6-7, 7-9) — 8

The Hawks won their sixth straight game, going on the road to defeat the Gators in an offensive showdown. Jenna Kenyon (2-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs), Delanie Vintz (2-5, RBI, run) and Ever Sheplee all had multi-hit days for River Hill.

Rhiannon Little (4-5, double, triple, 4 RBI) and Paige Bright (3-4, double, RBI, run) set the pace for Reservoir’s offense.

…….............123 456 7 R-H-E

RH………...131 501 0 11-11-2

Re………....000 331 1 8-18-11

Chesapeake — 8, Marriotts Ridge (9-8) — 0

The Mustangs saw their three-game winning streak snapped against Chesapeake in a non-league game. The Cougars scored five times in the bottom of the first and cruised from there.

Marriotts Ridge’s three hits came from Molly Nies, Grace Tolle and Bridgett Farrell.

………………123 456 7 R-H-E

MR…………..000 000 0 0-3-2

C…………….510 002 x 8-14-0

Hammond (13-1, 14-3) — 16, Wilde Lake (2-12, 2-13) — 6

The Golden Bears scored nine times in the bottom of the first on the way to earning the convincing victory. Taylor Liguori, Abbie Weirch, Makenzie Brooks, Madison Berning, Kaylee Beahm and Kasey Smith all had doubles to highlight the Hammond offensive attack.

Veronica Goode, Rachel Van Osdel and Lily Richards (2 RBI) all went 2-3 to lead Wilde Lake, with all three players scoring a run.

……………...123 45 R-H-E

Ha…..............020 04 6-8-5

WL……….....913 3x 16-18-2

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Mt. Hebron (4-3, 6-6) — 14, Atholton (3-5, 6-7) — 5

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

Goals: MH — Lindsay Connell 3, Ellie Miller 3, Michelle Pak 3, Haley Kampert 2, Christina Bodziak 1, Sophia Smith 1, Ashley Unkenholz 1; A — Olivia Chory 3, Molly Flynn 1, Violet Flores 1.

Assists: MH — Olivia Suazo 3, Peyton Sims 1; A — Ella Farris 1, Makayla Gravely Smith 1, Taylor McManus 1.

Saves: MH — Skyla Lloyd 4, Georgia Ryan 3; A — Kyleigh Eaton 12.

Half: 7-3 MH.

Marriotts Ridge (11-2) — 14, Georgetown Visitation — 13

Goals: MR — Hensh 4, Clevenger 4, Kennedy 2, Cooke 2, Noll 1, Held 1; GV — McAvoy 3, Cristello 3, Zihones 3, Deenn 2, Mitchell 2, Pence 1.

Assists: MR — Cooke 4, Kennedy 2, Thompson 1; GV — McAvoy 2, Cristelo 2, McCarthy 1.

Saves: MR — Ranta 10; GV — Lyons 8.

Half: 8-7 GV.

Glenelg Country (10-2, 11-4) — 11, Gerstell — 10

Goals: GC — K. Sites 3, M. Weisman 2, A. Bateman 2, S. Ahearn 1, J. Pell 1, S. Naylor 1, C. Rehder 1; G — K. Major 4, H. Gochnauer 3, A. Morris 2, E. Fenwick 1.

Assists: GC — J. Marszal 1, A. Bateman 1; G — H. Gochnauer 4, L. Messinese 2, A. Morrison 2.

Saves: GC — A. Dyer 5; G — C. Merlo 8.

Half: 9-6 GC.

BASEBALL:

Marriotts Ridge (10-3, 12-3) — 5, Mt. Hebron (10-3, 10-5) — 4

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

MR ... 000 300 2 5-6-1

MH ... 010 111 0 4-10-3

Centennial (8-6, 8-8) — 5, Howard (12-2, 16-2) — 1

......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

Ho ... 000 100 0 1-5-0

C ..... 200 030 x 5-10-0

The Eagles earned their biggest win of the season and snapped Howard’s 14-game winning streak with a 5-1 win.

Evan Eng pitched a complete game and allowed one run on five hits while striking out four and walking one, while Chris Betler, Ryan Cavey, and Phillip Crispell each had up multiple hits. Betler had three hits in three at-bats. Ryan Cavey drove in a pair of runs in the first inning and Betler, Crispell and Zach Steen strung together hits to score three in the fifth.

Ryan Kulick took the loss for the Lions and went 4.2 innings, allowing ten hits and five runs while striking out four and walking one.

Reservoir (9-4, 10-4) — 10, River Hill (6-7, 8-9) — 9

Myles Johnson hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Gators. The win is No. 250 for the career of Reservoir coach Adam Leader.

Hammond (2-12, 2-15) — 11, Wilde Lake (2-11, 2-13) — 5

BOYS LACROSSE:

River Hill (5-3, 6-7) — 22, Wilde Lake (3-2, 6-5) — 5

Goals: RH — Max Friedman 4, Jack Burns 4, Ryan Henry 3, Tyler Hopkins 3, Harrison Muller 2, Devin Campbell 2, Christian Bond 1, Anthony Berhman 1, Kurt Bentson 1, Santiago Bryant 1; WL — Jackson Pittman 3, Justin Daugherty 1, Jarrett Monah 1

Assists: RH — Friedman 4, Hopkins 4, Ethan Brown 2, Tony Lazzari 1, Jimmy Reeves 1, Muller 1, Burns 1; WL — Jonathan Fontana 1

Saves: RH — Kyle Henry 6, Kevin Hickey 2, Liam Slade 4; WL — Nathan Cho 12

Winters Mill — 16, Atholton (5-9) — 7

Goals: A — Brian Tarantino 3, Malcolm Jones 2, Nolan Krasnick 1, Mason Meyerpeter 1

Assists: A — Justin Ahmuty 1

Saves: A — Ben Dotson 12

Halftime: 7-1, Winters Mill

Hammond (1-8) — 9, Concordia Prep — 2

Glenelg Country (7-2 MIAA B, 11-3) — 10, Park — 6