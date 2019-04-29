Howard County varsity roundup, April 29

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, April 29, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Howard (12-1 county, 16-1 overall) — 10, Mt. Hebron (10-2, 10-4) — 3

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

MH ... 200 001 0 3-5-1

Ho ..... 010 054 0 10-6-1

Wilde Lake (2-10, 2-12) — 3, Centennial (7-6, 7-8) — 2

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

C ....... 000 200 0 2-4-3

WL ... 001 002 x 3-5-0

Wilde Lake senior Matt Johnson struck out eight in the complete game victory. Senior Devin Shields led the way on offense with two singles, a stolen base and an RBI. Eli Fisher reached base three times and scored the tying run in the sixth inning. Sophomore Grant Gladden scored a run and drove in the game-winning run for the Wildecats.

Jack Pistner took the loss the Eagles. He lasted two innings, allowing one hit and two runs while walking zero. Liam Wood started the game and surrendered one run on five hits over four innings, striking out five. Zach Steen went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Marriotts Ridge (9-3, 11-3) — 12, Glenelg (3-9, 4-10) — 1

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

MR ... 132 06x x 12-8-1

G ...... 000 10x x 1-1-4

Ryan Lee allowed one unearned run and one hit and struck out four in four inning to lead the Mustangs. Justin Woodbury had three hits, two runs and an RBI and Cooper Stepke went 2-3 with two RBIs. Josh Olsufka had three RBIs and TJ Delmonte had two.

Tad Henley had the lone hit for the Gladiators.

Oakland Mills (5-9, 8-10) — 7, Long Reach (3-9, 4-10) — 4

........... 123 456 7 R

OM ... 100 030 3 7

LR .... 000 130 0 4

The Scorpions took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held that advantage until the bottom of the fourth when the Lightning picked up a run. Long Reach starting pitcher Andy Lotz lined a single down the left field line scoring Alex King to tie the game. Both teams scored three runs in the fifth inning and it remained 4-4 until the top of the seventh. Walks to Kyle Kirby, Ryan Looper and Andrew Kell loaded the bases for Scorpions. Senior Ben Looper came through with a two-RBI single to give Oakland Mills the lead. Another insurance run scored on a fielder’s choice. Ryan Looper was then able to shut down Long Reach in order in the bottom of the seventh to earn the victory.

From the leadoff spot, Ryan Looper scored three runs and had a double and Ben Looper went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in addition to giving the Scorpions a solid start on the mound. Sophomore Andrew Kell also had three RBIs and scored two runs. Oakland Mills won for the eighth time this season, marking the most victories the program has had since 2013.

River Hill (6-6, 8-8) — 4, Atholton (8-4, 11-4) — 2

........... 123 456 7 R

A ...... 010 100 0 2

RH ... 000 310 x 4

Evan Feuerman singled twice, stole two bases and scored twice for the Raiders’ only two runs. Tony Puciloski singled twice and drove in one of their two runs.

Reservoir (8-4, 9-4) — 8, Hammond (1-11, 1-14) — 5

BOYS LACROSSE:

Atholton (3-6, 5-8) — 15, Reservoir (2-6, 4-9) — 14

Goals: A — Alex Hudgins 4, Nolan Krasnick 3, Justin Ahmuty 2, Brian Tarantino 2, Jay Desmarais 1, Mason Meyerpeter 1, Malcolm Jones 1; Re — Talon Campbell 4, Alex Barila 3, Steven Musser 2, Ethan Gantz 1, Sean Maruschak 1, Joey Maruschak 1, Aidan Mess 1

Assists: A — Ahmuty 2, Krasnick 2, Jones 2, Meyerpeter 1, Tarantino 1; Re — Campbell 3, Musser 1, S. Maruschak 1, J. Maruschak 1, Mess 1

Saves: A — Ben Dotson 10; Re — Nick Hoover 15

Halftime: 9-4, Atholton

Marriotts Ridge (6-0, 12-1) — 9, Dulaney — 3

Goals: MR — Charlie Reynolds 3, Tommy Ruddo 2, John Miller 1, Matt Hendershot 1, Jack Ault 1, Avery Gloyd 1; D — McGrain 1, Ebright, 1 Justin White 1

Assists: MR — Miller 2, Reynolds 1, Ault 1, Gloyd 1; D — None

Saves: MR — Colin Kelley 8; D — N/A

Halftime: 3-1, Marriotts Ridge

Oakland Mills (1-3, 5-6) — 23, Lansdowne — 0

Goals: OM — Joe Thompson 6, Alex Lee 5, Kai Castle 3, Chris Argumedo 2, Jonald Semprit 2, Tyler May 1, Patrick Jones 1, Trey Robinson 1, Tim Howard 1, Adam Fairbanks 1

Assists: OM —Lee 3, Jones 2, Castle 1, Argumedo 1, Chase Williams 1, Dallas Briggs 1, May 3, Fairbanks 1

Saves: OM — Ahsan Kersey 3

Halftime: 17-0, Oakland Mills

Century — 7 Mt. Hebron (2-4, 3-9) — 6

Goals: C — Brett Kropinski 2, Julian Schemm 2, Matt Daniel 1, Jalen Stanton 1, Alex Kristian 1; MH — Garrett Snyder 3, Mateo Brown 1, Cameron Stockenberg 1, Danny Herlihy 1

Assists: C — Kropinski; MH — Brown 1, Ca. Stockenberg 1

Saves: C — N/A; MH — Cody Stockenberg 11, Alan Covert 1

Halftime: 3-1, Mt. Hebron

Western Tech — 12, Hammond (0-4, 0-8) — 11

