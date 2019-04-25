Howard County varsity roundup, April 25

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Thursday, April 25, 2019:

BASEBALL

Oakland Mills — 7, River Hill — 6

For the first time since 2013, Oakland Mills defeated River Hill in Howard County baseball action on Wednesday.

River Hill junior starting pitcher Shaun Davis was in control through 4 2/3 innings, helping the visiting Hawks to a 5-0 lead over the Scorpions. Then Oakland Mills senior Joerlyn Guerrero poked a single into right field and the next five batters reached base. Seniors Ryan and Ben Looper had RBI singles and Junior Arderii Brown had a two RBI double.

Davis was able to regroup and soldier on to get the last out of the inning to preserve a 5-5 tie. The Oakland Mills defense faltered in the sixth inning, allowing River Hill to score a run and take a 6-5 lead. The Hawks held that lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.

With two outs junior Paul Lebert took his lead from third base, Ben Looper was behind him on second base, Arderii Brown was down to his last strike with a 1-2 count. A wild pitch scored Lebert and then Looper smartly recognized the loose ball and came sliding home with the winning run.

Lebert, making his varsity start, was the hero of the game by reaching base three times and scoring two runs in the Scorpions victory. Alex Stokes gave up one earned run through 5 innings and Ryan Looper got the win pitching the final two innings.

Glenelg — 14, Centennial — 9 (10 innings)

The Gladiators scored five times in the top of the 10th to earn the extra-inning win, with Garrett Walker delivering what was the game-winning RBI with a single.

Glenelg finished with 12 hits, while Centennial had 10.

Connor Leard (3-6) and Tad Henley each had multiple hits for the Gladiators, while Walker stole three bases.

Dylan Watson, Zach Steen and Jack Pistner each had multiple hits to pace the Centennial offense.

…………123 456 789 10 R-H-E

G……….102 030 030 5 14-12-1

C……….010 203 030 0 9-10-6

Glenelg Country — 8, Annapolis Area Christian — 5

SOFTBALL:

Centennial (8-4, 8-5) — 6, Glenelg (6-6, 8-7) — 1

Jordan Hinz pitched her third gem of the week, facing only one batter over the minimum through four innings while while fanning two and allowing a hit. The defense did the rest of the work.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lauren Marcotte would lead off with a single and Erin McGuire would put the ball in play to score Marcotte. Dalaysia Hammond then hit a double to give the Eagles two on with one out. Gussie Ruckdeschel would clear the bases with a triple to right field and then eventually score on a Sarah Sopchick ground ball.

Glenelg would get their only run in the top of the fifth. Hoffman singled with one out and found her way home on a ground ball hit by Madi Wingert.

Centennial immediately got that run back in the bottom of the fifth. Phelps and Marcotte singled back to back. McGuire then drove Phelps in with a one-out RBI.

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

G…...000 010 0 1-2-3

C.......000 411 x 6-8-2

River Hill (10-2, 10-3) — 17, Oakland Mills (0-12, 0-12) — 0

Quinn Kindbom pitched a perfect game for the Hawks, striking out six and registering five assists in the field. Ella Wood and Annabel McCullough each had doubles offensively for River Hill.

….......123 45 R-H-E

OM....245 15 17-7-0

RH.....000 00 0-0-4

Hammond (11-1, 12-3) — 11, Long Reach (4-8, 4-8) — 3

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Glenelg (4-1, 9-2) — 20, Reservoir (2-5, 2-8) — 0

Goals: G — LeTellier 4, Nalls 3, Giampalmo 2, Birckhead 2, Arterburn 2, M. Jubb 1, Kennedy 1, Crawford 1, Sophie Cipolla 1, Sarah Cipolla 1, Allnutt 1, Writt 1.

Assists: G — M. Jubb 1, Nalls 1, Allnutt 1, Writt 1.

Saves: Re — Sullivan 8

Half: 16-0 G.

Long Reach (3-2, 8-2) — 20, Hammond (0-4, 3-9) — 12

Wilde Lake (4-5) — 12, Glen Burnie — 4

Marriotts Ridge (5-0, 9-2) — 20, River Hill (2-5, 3-7) — 5

Centennial (6-0, 6-3) — 16, Mt. Hebron (3-3, 5-6) — 15 OT

BOYS LACROSSE:

Marriotts Ridge — 15, River Hill — 3

Goals: MR — Jake Levey 5, John Miller 3, Matt Hendershot 2, Tommy Ruddo 1, Andrew Luciano 1, Charlie Reynolds 1, Sam Geiger 1, Garrett Kenny 1; RH — Max Friedman 3.

Assists: MR — Reynolds 5, Miller 2, Ricky Fedorchak 2, Luciano 1, Andrew Paige 1, Cameron Schalge 1, Ruddo 1; RH — Jack Burns 2.

Saves: MR — Collin Kelley 12; RH — Kyle Henry 6, Kevin Hickey 6.

Glenelg — 20, Reservoir — 7

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 5, Steven Musser 1, Aidan Mess 1.

Assists: Re — Talon Campbell 1, Nick Hoover 1.

Saves: Re — Nick Hoover 8, Xavier Ochoa 4.

