Howard County varsity roundup, April 24

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday, April 24, 2019:

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Glenelg (3-1, 8-2) — 16, Howard (2-2, 3-5) — 6

It was a tale of two completely different halves on Wednesday for Glenelg, as the Gladiators found a different gear after intermission to pull away for the convincing victory.

The first half had seen Howard go toe-to-toe with the defending county champions, leading on multiple occasions. With 2:49 remaining in the opening half, the Lions’ Ellie Wiechert scored off a feed from Shea O’Connor (goal, two assists) to take a 5-4 advantage.

But right before the break, Glenelg forced a turnover and Emily Nalls (5 goals, 1 assist) found the back of the net with just eight seconds left on the clock to tie the score. The Gladiators were then able to build on that momentum immediately out of halftime, scoring nine unanswered goals in the first nine minutes of the second half to break the game wide open.

In addition to Nalls, Glenelg also got big offensive efforts from Sarah Cipolla (4 goals, 1 assist) and Emma Kennedy (3 goals, 1 assist). Glenelg coach Nikki Trunzo said it wasn’t any big speech that got the team going, instead just finally starting to play with a sense of urgency.

“I think today was just realizing what needs to happen in order to win a game. We need to figure out how to start out faster, because we’ve been a second-half team all season,” she said. “Figuring out how to start the same way that we finish is the big challenge for us.”

Jenna Peed (2 goals) finished as the leading scorer for Howard.

Goals: G — Nalls 5, Cipolla 4, Kennedy 3, Giampalmo 2, M. Jubb 1, LeTellier 1; Ho — Peed 2, O’Connor 1, Hume 1, Wiechert 1, Brothers 1.

Assists: G — Nalls 1, Cipolla 1, Kennedy 1; Ho — O’Connor 2, Schluederberg 1, Spalding 1.

Saves: G — Torres 5; Ho — Murphy 10.

Long Reach (7-2) — 11, North County — 8

Goals: LR — Dumebi Adigwe 3, Valerie Haney 3, Erin O’Reilly 3, Leah McClelland 1, Karis Owens 1; NC — Samantha Biggs 4, Madison Bennett 3, Macey McCready 1.

Saves: LR — Grace Valdez 4; NC — N/A 9.

Half: 6-4 NC.

BOYS LACROSSE:

Glenelg — 8, Howard — 2

Goals: G — T. Reiff 3, M. Doughty 2, K. Dry 2, R. Hopkins 1; Ho — C. Hunter 2.

Assists: G — J. Silk 1, K. Doughty 1, T. Reiff 1; Ho — J. Bruner 1.

Saves: G — J. Kennedy 11; Ho — M. Hubbard 19.

Half: 1-1.

SOFTBALL:

Reservoir (6-5, 7-7) — 6, Howard (10-2, 11-5) — 5

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

Re…..000 201 3 6-8-1

Ho….000 131 0 5-9-2

Centennial (7-4, 7-5)— 9, Hammond (10-1, 11-3) — 5

An eight-run top of the fourth ended up being the difference, as the Eagles handed the Golden Bears their first county loss of the season.

Hammond pulled out to a 4-1 lead after three innings. Hammond hit two solo home runs — by Taylor Liguori and Makenzie Brooks — in the bottom of the third to highlight the early scoring, while Centennial’s run came on an Esther Kim RBI to score Erin McGuire who had singled to lead off the inning.

“At this point the game could have gone two ways: battle back, or continue to fall behind like we did the first time we played,” Centennial coach Katie Grimm said. “The offense rallied back, sending 12 to the plate and picking up eight runs in the top of the fourth.”

In that fourth inning, Jordan Hinz would draw a leadoff walk on a nine-pitch at bat. McGuire would single again. Dalaysia Hammond then hit an RBI double to left center to score Hinz.

Augusta Ruckdeschel and Kim would follow with singles of their own to load the bases. Grace Bennett , Sarah Phelps, and Lauren Marcotte would all follow with RBI singles of their own. McGuire added a 2-RBI double with 2 outs to finish off the scoring.

With a 9-4 advantage, Hinz would sit the Hammond batters down in order in the bottom of the fourth. As the later innings wore on, both teams shared hits but no runs scored until the bottom of the seventh with a Brittany Brewer solo homerun created the final four-run margin.

………123 456 7 R-H-E

C…….010 800 0 9-11-2

Ha…...112 000 1 5-11-0

River Hill (9-2, 9-3) — 4, Glenelg (6-5, 8-6) — 3

The Hawks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the walk-off victory, pulling into a tie for second in the county standings. Ever Sheplee, Delanie Vintz and Annabelle McCullough all had doubles to help lead River Hill’s offense.

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

G…...200 001 0 3-6-1

RH…002 000 2 4-8-3

Marriotts Ridge (8-4, 8-7) — 11, Long Reach (4-7, 4-7) — 4

Madi Costigan (4-5, double, 4 RBI) and Molly Nies (4-5, run, RBI) set the table at the top of the Mustangs’ line-up with four hits apiece and helped Marriotts Ridge come back from an early 4-0 deficit. Megan Hughes came on to pitch in relief and did not allow a run over seven innings of work, striking out nine batters.

Grace Tolle added a double and 3 RBI.

Sierra Sims went 2-3 to lead Long Reach, Kamryn Walker, Sayla Phillips and Alexis Warthen accounted for the other Lightning hits.

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

LR….400 000 0 4-5-1

MR…001 352 x 11-15-3

BASEBALL

Marriotts Ridge — 5, Long Reach — 3

Ira Snell led the Mustangs offense with a 2-3 day that included 2 RBI and a run scored, helping Marriotts Ridge come back from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the sixth.

………..123 456 7 R-H-E

LR…….101 100 0 3-7-0

MR……001 202 x 5-5-1

Centennial — 17, Hammond — 5

Howard — 5, Reservoir — 4

After trailing 4-0 early on, the Lions chipped away at the deficit before walking it off for a one-run win in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ben Fader got the rally started with a lead off single in the seventh and then Brian Jakubek ended up plating the winning run with a walk-off single. Howard trailed 4-3 going into its last at bat.

Will Simmons added three hits on the day for the Lions, while Alex Campbell had two. Ryan Kulick got the win, pitching four innings in relief and allowing just one hit.

Atholton — 14, Oakland Mills — 0