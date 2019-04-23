Howard County varsity roundup, April 23

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Tuesday, April 23, 2019:

BOYS LACROSSE:

Mt. Hebron — 20, Reservoir — 8

Goals: MH — Garrett Snyder 6, Mateo Brown 5, Danny Herlihy 4, Brendan Demek 3, Aaron Kraft 1, Gavin Fleck 1; Re — Talon Campbell 5, Michael Gonzalez 1, Steven Musser 1, Brennan Atkinson 1.

Assists: MH — Brendan Demek 4, Gavin Fleck 3, Garrett Snyder 3, Mateo Brown 2, Danny Herlihy 1, Grayson Fleck 1; Re — Talon Campbell 1.

Saves: MH — Cody Stockenberg 7, Allen Covert 4; Re — Hoover 4, Ochoa 4.

Half: 10-6 MH.

Marriotts Ridge — 12, Atholton — 5

Atholton — 15, Boonsboro — 7 (Monday)

Goals: A — Nolan Krasnick 4, Brian Tarantino 4, Justin Ahmuty 3, Jay Desmarais 2, Malcolm Jones 1, Corey Pumphrey 1.

Assists: A — Ahmuty 1, Desmarais 1, Krasnick 1.

Savs: A — Ben Dotson 7, Garrett Walsh 8, Zook 1.

Half: 6-3 A.

Atholton — 11, North Harford — 3 (Monday)

Goals: A — Nolan Krasnick 3, Justin Ahmuty 2, Jay Desmarais 2, Brian Tarantino 2, Stephan Young 1, Malcolm Jones 1.

Assists: A — Tarantino 3, Alex Hudgins 1, Ahmuty 1.

Saves: A — Ben Dotson 21.

Half: 8-1 A.

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Centennial (5-0, 5-3) — 16, River Hill (2-4, 3-6) — 15

Goals: C — L. Lagera 5, Welsh 5, M. Lagera 3, Suhrcke 1, Ouellette, Sullivan 1; RH — Thielemann 4, Devine 3, Maloney 3, Slade 3, Smith 1, Miller 1.

Assists: C — L. Lagera 5, M. Lagera 2, Welsh 1, Pellegrini 1; RH — Devine, Maloney.

Saves: C — ; RH — James 10.

Half: 8-6 RH.

McDonogh — 20, Glenelg Country (8-2, 10-4) — 8

Goals: M — Pearre 3, Little 3, Huddles 2, Stapleton 2, Schettig 2, Abernathy 2, Yospa 1, Uy 1, Robinson 1, Jacobstein 1, Cunneen 1, Wesker 1; GC — Sites 3, Ahearn 1, J. Marzsal 1, Bateman 1, J. Pell 1, Weisman 1.

Assists: M — Huddles 2, Abernathy 2, Godine 1, Marsh 1, Pearre 1, Dorsey 1, Stapleton 1; GC — J. Pell 1, Bateman 1, Sites 1.

Saves: M — Hammerschlag 3; GC — Dyer 1.

Half: 15-1 M.

Marriotts Ridge (4-0, 8-2) — 24, Atholton (3-3, 4-5) — 2

Goals: MR —Victoria Hensh 4, Gracie Kennedy 4, Katie Thompson 3, Caroline Meininger 2, Acadia Noll 2, Maggie Merrill 2, Erin Cooke 2, Natalie Held 1, Lauren Fisher 1, Eloise Clevenger 1, Jenna Kohler 1, Margaret Hubbard 1; A — Olivia Chory 1, Makayla Gravely Smith 1.

Assists: MR — Hensh 2, Kennedy 2, Cooke 2, Clevenger 1, Noll 1, Merrill 1, Thompson 1, Emma Miller 1; A — Molly Flynn 1.

Saves: MR — Olivia Ranta 3; A — Kyleigh Eaton 5.

Mt. Hebron (2-2, 4-5) — 19, Reservoir (2-4, 2-6) — 4

Goals: MH — Connell 3, Miller 3, Pak 3, Kampert 2, Unkenholz 2, Aldred 1, Barke 1, Bodziak 1, DeBels 1, Sims 1, Smith 1; Re — Nam 3, Salkeld 1.

Assists: MH — Unkenholz 2, Bodziak 1, Suazo 1; Re — Salkeld 1.

Saves: MH — Ryan 2, Lloyd 1; Re — N/A 7.

Oakland Mills (4-5) — 9, Parkville — 7

Goals: OM — Kerry Browne 3, Hannah Smelkinson 2, Liz Negrea 2, Peyton Gomes 1, Diya Biswas 1.

Assist: OM — Biswas 1.

Saves: OM — Alex Sellman 2.

BASEBALL:

Howard — 11, Oakland Mills — 2

Gabe Delgado pitched a complete-game, giving up two unearned runs, two hits and striking out 14. Will Simmons and Daniel Prevost hit home runs for Howard to lead the offense.

Reservoir — 4, Glenelg — 2

Nick Helmick and Daniel Elliott led the Gators with two hits apiece, while Bradley Davidson threw four innings. Conor Leard led Glenelg with a double and a triple.

Atholton — 3, Hammond — 0

SOFTBALL:

River Hill (8-2, 8-3) — 17, Mt. Hebron (4-7, 4-8) — 7

Brooke Gettier led the way with the win in the circle at pitcher to go along with a 4-5 day at the plate that included three runs scored and the game-ending RBI. Jenna Kenyon, Delanie Vintz (4 RBI), Sara Emig (3 RBI), Allie Wilson (4 RBI) and Quinn Kindbom all added multi-hit days as well in the victory. Ella Wood had 3 RBI.

……….123 45 R-H-E

MH…...115 00 7-10-6

RH……454 31 17-16-2

Centennial (6-4, 6-5) — 9, Long Reach (4-6, 4-6) — 2

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

C…...004 100 4 9-8-1

LR.....000 100 1 2-5-6

Reservoir (5-5, 6-7) — 3, Glenelg (6-4, 8-5) — 2

Marriotts Ridge (7-4, 7-7) — 19, Wilde Lake (2-9, 2-10) — 0

Howard (10-1, 11-4) — 12, Oakland Mills (0-10, 0-10) — 0

Hammond (10-0, 11-2) — 22, Atholton (1-11, 2-11) — 5

