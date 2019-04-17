Capital Gazette wins special Pulitzer Prize citation for coverage of newsroom shooting that killed five
News Maryland Howard County Howard County Sports

Howard County varsity roundup, April 17

and Contact ReportersHoward County Times sports
Privacy Policy

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday, April 17, 2019:

SOFTBALL:

Hammond (9-0, 9-1) — 11, Marriotts Ridge (6-4, 6-5) — 3

The Golden Bears’ offense had 17 hits, including nine doubles and a home run from Armoni Lane, on the way to staying undefeated in county play. Brittany Brewer had a strong all-around game by pitching the complete game and also going 3-5 at the plate with two doubles and three runs scored. Taylor Liguori added multiple hits and 3 RBI.

Molly Nies went 3-4 to pace the Mustangs’ offense, while Madi Costigan and Grace Tolle each added multiple hits as well.

…….123 456 7 R-H-E

Ha….330 032 0 11-17-2

MR...100 020 0 3-10-4

Howard (9-1, 9-3) — 10, Atholton (1-10, 2-10) — 0

The Lions got the shutout victory behind a combined two-hitter from Angie Tyler (3 innings, 1 strikeout) and Samantha Hobert (2 innings, 3 strikeouts).

Paige Eakes led the offense with three hits and 4 RBI, including a home run and a double. Ashlyn Moynihan also had three hits (double, RBI) and Julia Colton added a 2-RBI double.

……..123 45 R-H-E

A……000 00 0-2-1

Ho…..305 02 10-11-1

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Bishop Ireton —9, Glenelg (7-2) — 5

Goals: BI —Foster 2, Lantuh 2, Williams 2, Casey 1, #16 1, #5 1; G — Nalls 3, Giampalmo 1, M. Jubb 1.

Saves: BI — N/A 3; G — Torres 3.

BASEBALL:

Atholton (9-3) — 5, Churchill — 3

Atholton — 6, Walter Johnson — 0

Howard (13-1) — 8, C.H. Flowers — 7 (8 innings)

Howard — 8, Long Reach (4-7) — 2

Long Reach — 6, C.H. Flowers — 1

BOYS LACROSSE:

Reservoir (4-6) — 15, Blake — 10

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 6, Steven Musser 2, Sean Maruschak 2, Joey Maruschak 2, Alex Barila 1, Michael Newell 1, Jaliyah Parker 1

Assists: Re — Campbell 2, S. Maruschak 2, J. Maruschak 1, Michael Gonzales 1

Saves: Re — Nick Hoover 4, Xavier Ochoa 13

Reservoir — 14, Paint Branch — 5

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 8, Michael Gonzales 2, Sean Maruschak 2, Steven Musser 1, Joey Maruschak 1

Assists: Re — Campbell 1, Ethan Gantz 1, S. Maruschak 1, J. Maruschak 1, Michael Newell

Saves: Re — Hoover 14

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.

Copyright © 2019, Howard County Times, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
54°