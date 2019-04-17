Howard County varsity roundup, April 17

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday, April 17, 2019:

SOFTBALL:

Hammond (9-0, 9-1) — 11, Marriotts Ridge (6-4, 6-5) — 3

The Golden Bears’ offense had 17 hits, including nine doubles and a home run from Armoni Lane, on the way to staying undefeated in county play. Brittany Brewer had a strong all-around game by pitching the complete game and also going 3-5 at the plate with two doubles and three runs scored. Taylor Liguori added multiple hits and 3 RBI.

Molly Nies went 3-4 to pace the Mustangs’ offense, while Madi Costigan and Grace Tolle each added multiple hits as well.

…….123 456 7 R-H-E

Ha….330 032 0 11-17-2

MR...100 020 0 3-10-4

Howard (9-1, 9-3) — 10, Atholton (1-10, 2-10) — 0

The Lions got the shutout victory behind a combined two-hitter from Angie Tyler (3 innings, 1 strikeout) and Samantha Hobert (2 innings, 3 strikeouts).

Paige Eakes led the offense with three hits and 4 RBI, including a home run and a double. Ashlyn Moynihan also had three hits (double, RBI) and Julia Colton added a 2-RBI double.

……..123 45 R-H-E

A……000 00 0-2-1

Ho…..305 02 10-11-1

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Bishop Ireton —9, Glenelg (7-2) — 5

Goals: BI —Foster 2, Lantuh 2, Williams 2, Casey 1, #16 1, #5 1; G — Nalls 3, Giampalmo 1, M. Jubb 1.

Saves: BI — N/A 3; G — Torres 3.

BASEBALL:

Atholton (9-3) — 5, Churchill — 3

Atholton — 6, Walter Johnson — 0

Howard (13-1) — 8, C.H. Flowers — 7 (8 innings)

Howard — 8, Long Reach (4-7) — 2

Long Reach — 6, C.H. Flowers — 1

BOYS LACROSSE:

Reservoir (4-6) — 15, Blake — 10

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 6, Steven Musser 2, Sean Maruschak 2, Joey Maruschak 2, Alex Barila 1, Michael Newell 1, Jaliyah Parker 1

Assists: Re — Campbell 2, S. Maruschak 2, J. Maruschak 1, Michael Gonzales 1

Saves: Re — Nick Hoover 4, Xavier Ochoa 13

Reservoir — 14, Paint Branch — 5

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 8, Michael Gonzales 2, Sean Maruschak 2, Steven Musser 1, Joey Maruschak 1

Assists: Re — Campbell 1, Ethan Gantz 1, S. Maruschak 1, J. Maruschak 1, Michael Newell

Saves: Re — Hoover 14

