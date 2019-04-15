Howard County varsity roundup, April 15

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, April 15, 2019:

BOYS LACROSSE:

River Hill (4-1 county, 5-5 overall) — 15, Reservoir (2-3, 2-6) — 5

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

Goals: RH — Max Friedman 5, Tyler Hopkins 4, Ryan Henry 2, Josh Weingrad 1, Ethan Brown 1, Andrew Skalny 1, Christian Bond 1; Re — Talon Campbell 3, Jakota Parker 2

Assists: RH — Weingrad 4, Friedman 2, Kurt Bentson 1, Bond 1, Hopkins 1, Jimmy Reeves 1; Re — None

Saves: RH — Kyle Henry 10, Kevin Hickey 2; Re — Nick Hoover 9, Xavier Ochoa 2

Halftime: 8-4, River Hill

Catonsville — 17, Oakland Mills (4-4) — 3

Goals: OM — Joe Thompson 1, Jonald Semprit 1, Tyler May 1

Asssts: OM — Chase Williams 2, Semprit 1

Saves: OM — Ashan Kersey 13

Halftime: 9-1, Catonsville

BASEBALL:

Glenelg (2-7) — 7, Pallotti — 2

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

GIRLS LACROSSE:

River Hill (2-3, 3-5) — 16, Reservoir (2-3, 2-5) — 7

Goals: RH — Slade 7, Devine 5, Schwab 1, Maloney 1, Smith 1, Miller 1; Re — Sarah Nam 4, Salkeld 1, Hill 1, Obler 1.

Assists: RH — Devine 3, Maloney 3, Miller 1; Re — Salkeld 1.

Saves: RH — James 4; Re — Sullivan 7.

Half: 10-2 RH.

Oakland Mills (3-5) — 10, Western Tech — 2

Goals: OM — Hannah Smelkinson 4, Diya Biswas 4, Peyton Gomes 2.

Saves: OM — Kiana Wambul 1, Alex Sellman 1.

SOFTBALL:

McDonogh (8-2) — 18, Howard (8-3) — 8

A seven-run second inning and a three-hit day from Paige Eakes wasn’t enough for the Lions on Monday in a non-county road game against McDonogh. The Eagles scored four times in the third inning, five times in the fourth and six times in the fifth to take the lead and pull away.

Emma Lach (3-5), Harper Allee-Press (4-5), Kearstyn Chapman (3-3) and Abby Nevin (4-4) all had big days at the plate for McDonogh, while Chapman was the winning pitcher in relief.

Eakes (3-4), Sophia Morton (2-3) and Emily Polimeni (2-3, 2 homeruns) were the offensive leaders for Howard in the loss.

………123 456 R-H-E

Ho…...070 010 8-10-4

Mc…...204 561 18-18-3

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.