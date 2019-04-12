Howard County varsity roundup, April 12

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, April 12, 2019:

BOYS LACROSSE:

Oakland Mills (1-3 county, 4-3 overall) — 13, Long Reach (1-4, 3-5) — 7

Goals: OM — Alex Lee 5, Joe Thompson 3, Chase Williams 2, Jonald Semprit 2, Chris Argumedo 1; LR — Jonathan Park 2, Jason Smith 2, Devin Lemuel 1, Elijah McNeil 1, Enrique Mora 1

Assists: OM — Semprit 3, Thompson 1, Lee 1, Argumedo 1, Patrick Jones 1; LR — Jonathan Park 1

Saves: OM — Ahsan Kersey 10; LR — Angel Ochoa 8

Halftime: 4-2, Oakland Mills

BASEBALL:

Howard (9-1, 10-1) — 10, Atholton (6-3, 7-3) — 0 (5 innings)

Gabe Delgado threw a complete game shutout and struck out nine to lead the Lions. Jerras Murray had two triples and four RBIs to lead the offensive charge. Nate Howell had a double and scored two runs and Jerry O’Neill added a triple and single with two runs scored and an RBI.

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.