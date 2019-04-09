Howard County varsity roundup, April 9

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Tuesday, April 9, 2019:

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Glenelg (5-1) — 14, Southern — 6

Goals: G — Giampalmo 3, Cipolla 3, Nalls 3, Crawford 2, Kennedy 1, Shumaker 1, M. Jubb 1; S — Miller 2, Potts 1, Heinrichs 1, Miller 1, Suplee 1, VanSlyke 1.

Assists: G — Cipolla 1; S — Miller 1, Messina 1, Suplee 1.

Saves: G — Torres 2, Haynie 1; S — N/A 8.

Oakland Mills (2-4) — 11, Glen Burnie — 10 OT

Goals: OM — Kerry Browne 3, Hannah Smelkinson 3, Diya Biswas 2, Cori Lawson 1, Liz Negra 1, Peyton Gomes 1.

Saves: OM — Kiana Wambul 10.

Broadneck — 18, Howard (3-4) — 8

Goals: B — Puglisi 6, Sullivan 4, Dupeck 2, Hollman 2, Abie 2, Abe 1, Laberini 1; Ho — Schluederberg 3, Peed 2, O’Connor 1, Brothers 1, Anthony 1.

Assists: B — Abe 3, Laberini 1, Dupeck 1, Pablisi 1, Puglisi 1, Polmar 1; Ho — Spalding 1.

Saves: B — N/A 5; Ho — Murphy 3.

Annapolis — 15, Atholton (3-4) — 8

Goals: An — Lizzie Hein 7, Jenna Mish 3, Anna Coffin 2, Anna King 2, Cammie S 1; Ath — Olivia Chory 3, Makayla Gravely-Smith 2, Madison Park 1, Kendall Dean 1, Ella Farris 1.

Assists: An — Jenna Mish 4, Anna Coffin 1.

Saves: An — Sydney Miller 1; Ath — Kyleigh Eaton 10.

Half: 9-2 Annapolis.

SOFTBALL:

Marriotts Ridge (4-3, 4-4) — 10, Long Reach (4-4, 4-4) — 4

The host Lightning went ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the first before the Mustangs scored 10 unanswered runs between the second and fourth innings.

Grace Tolle (3-4, double, triple, RBI, run), Madi Costigan (2-4, RBI, run), Sarah Fan (2-4, run) and Molly Nies (2-4, double, 2 RBI, run) all finished with multiple hits for Marriotts Ridge. Megan Hughes also added a triple and 3 RBI.

Hughes (4 innings, 1 hit allowed and 7 strikeouts) and Alex Lindahl (3 innings, 2 earned runs, 2 strikeouts) split the pitching duties for the Mustangs.

Victoria Miller (2-3, RBI), Alexis Warthen (2-3) and Sayla Phillips (2-3, run) led Long Reach. Kamryn Walker also added a RBI double in the first inning.

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

MR…050 500 0 10-13-2

LR….300 000 1 4-5-5

Atholton (2-8) — 12, Southern — 9

The Raiders scored a combined six runs in the first two innings and led from start to finish on the way to the non-county victory. The win snaps a seven-game losing skid for Atholton.

Riley Law (2-4, 3 RBI) and Sydney Rhodes (2-4, double, RBI) were the offensive leaders for the Raiders.

“It was a good all-around team win today,” said coach Ally O’Neill.

……..123 456 7 R-H-E

A…...330 420 0 12-11-2

S……000 153 0 9-10-3

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.