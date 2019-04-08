Howard County varsity roundup, April 8

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, April 8, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Centennial (5-3 county, 5-4 overall) — 5, Marriotts Ridge (5-3, 6-3) — 2

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

MR ... 002 000 0 2-8-2

C ....... 004 001 x 5-6-0

Jake Ewart allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out three and walking none across six innings to earn the win for the Eagles. Jack Pistner and Chris Betler each had two hits and an RBI, while Zach Steen and Bailey Wickstrom also drove in a run.

Gavin Ross had two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs and Josh Olsufka allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out six in three innings pitched.

Long Reach (3-5, 3-5) — 12, Wilde Lake (1-5, 1-6) — 9

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

LR .... 441 300 0 12-10-4

WL ... 110 013 3 9-10-5

Cooper Haberern allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) while walking five and striking out four across three innings for the Lightning. Brandon Bartolotta had three hits, Alex King (2 R, RBI) and Haberern (2 RBIs) each had two and Blake Fleischer hit a home run and had three RBIs.

Grant Gladden went 4-4 with two RBIs and three runs for the Wildecats. Matt Johnson had two RBIs and Eli Fisher and Devin Sheilds had two hits.

Reservoir (6-2, 6-2) — 19, Oakland Mills (2-6, 3-6) — 4 (5 innings)

Bradley Davidson pitched a complete game, EJ Sweet had three hits and Nick Helmick and Trevor Romaine each had two hits for the Gators.

Howard (7-1, 8-1) — 7, Glenelg (0-7, 0-7) — 2

BOYS LACROSSE:

Long Reach (1-3, 2-4) — 16, Hammond (0-3, 0-5) — 3

