Howard County varsity roundup, April 5

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, April 5, 2019:
BOYS LACROSSE:
Marriotts Ridge (3-0 county, 4-1 overall) — 7, Glenelg (2-1, 3-3) — 6 (OT)
CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.
Goals: MR — Tommy Ruddo 3, Matt Hendershot 1, Jack Ault 1, Charlie Reynolds 1, Quinn Kelley 1; G — Tyler Reiff 2, Justin Silk 1, Eric Gruber 1, Kyle Dry 1, Ryan Hopkins 1
Assists: MR — John Miller 1, Ricky Fedorchak 1; G — Michael Doughty 1, Hopkins 1
Saves: MR — Colin Kelley 7; G — John Kennedy 7
Halftime: 2-2, tie
Atholton (2-3, 2-4) — 13, Oakland Mills (0-2, 2-3) — 6
CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.
Goals: A — Nolan Krasnick 4, Brian Tarantino 2, Malcolm Jones 2, Jay Desmarais 1, Justin Ahmuty 1, Mason Meyerpeter 1, Corey Pumphrey 1, Alex Hudgins 1; OM — Joe Thompson 2, Alex Lee 1, Tyler May 1, Dallas Briggs 1, Papa Frempong 1
Assists: A — Krasnick 2, Desmarais 1, Ahmuty 1, Tarantino 1; OM — Dallas Briggs 1, Jonald Semprit 1
Saves: A — Ben Dotson 2, Logan Zook 4; OM — Ahsan Kersey 13
Halftime: 11-3, Atholton
Centennial (4-0, 6-0) — 21, Long Reach (0-3, 1-4) — 1
Goals: C — Jake Ritter 4, Connor Carpenter 3, Peter Krawczyk 3, Noah Bussink 3, Jackson DeCarlo 3, Ty Sams 2, Andrew Hockersmith 1, Charlie Hockersmith 1, Ryan Firebaugh 1
Assists: C — Krawczyk 5, Sams 1, A. Hockersmith 1, C. Hockersmith 1, Andrew Kauffman 1, Jake Ritter 1
Saves: C — None
Halftime: 15-0, Centennial
Howard (2-1, 5-1) — 9, Mt. Hebron (1-3, 2-4) — 7
Goals: Ho — Colin Hunter 3, Ethan Mitchell 2, Jeff Bruner 2, Colin Sutch 1, Nathan Boone 1; MH — Danny Herlihy 4, Mateo Brown 2, Brendan Demek 1
Assists: Ho — CJ Burns 2, Sutch 1, Boone 1; MH — Gavin Fleck 1, Demek 1
Saves: Ho — Matt Hubbard 12, James Peters 1; MH — Cody Stockenberg 9
Halftime: 7-2, Howard
Archbishop Curley (4-0 MIAA B, 5-1) — 11, Glenelg Country (4-1 MIAA B, 6-2) — 7
Goals: AC — Rollins 4, Kahl 2, Couignan 2, Knapp 2, Lewis; GCS — W. Hopkins 2, J. Bhatnagar, M. Buscher, J. Welsh, B. McKneely, C. Malone
Assists: AC — Kahl 2, Evans, Jackson, Raimage; GCS — M. Palmisano 2, W. Hopkins
Saves: AC — Ruesher 4; GCS — B. Franey 15
Halftime: 11-4, Archbishop Curley
BASEBALL:
Centennial (4-3, 4-4) — 2, Oakland Mills (2-5, 3-5) — 0
............ 123 456 7 R-H-E
C ........ 000 100 1 2-6-1
OM ... 000 000 0 0-4-2
Jake Ewart (run), Jack Pistner (RBI), Chris Betler, Zach Steen (walk, run) and Phillip Crispell (RBI) had hits for the Eagles. Matt Durkee (5 IP, 3 H, 8 K, 1 BB), Zach Steen and Dylan Watson combined for the shutout.
Ben Looper pitched six innings and allowed no earned runs and struck out nine for the Scorpions.
Howard (6-1, 7-1) — 10, River Hill (3-3, 3-4) — 3
Senior Brendan Foster started for the Lions and threw four shutout innings without allowing a hit while striking out nine. Senior Austin Foard pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Seniors Aidan O’Connor had three hits, including two doubles, and Jerry O’Neill added two hits, including a double.
Wilde Lake (1-5, 1-6) — 4, Glenelg (0-6, 0-6) — 3
.......... 123 456 7 R-H-E
WL ... 002 110 1 4-6-4
G ...... 010 000 2 3-4-1
Senior Matt Johnson went six innings for the Wildecats, allowing just one unearned run and four hits, and also went 2-3 at the plat with a double and a run scored. Sophomore Grant Gladden earned the save in relief and did not allow an earned run. He got the game-ending strikeout with the tying run at third base. Gladden also led the Wildecats at the plate, finishing 2-3 with two singles, a walk, and two runs scored, including the game winner.
Marriotts Ridge (5-2, 6-2) — 12, Hammond (1-6, 1-6) — 9
........... 123 456 7 R-H-E
Ha ..... 311 003 1 9-10-1
MR ... 213 033 x 12-6-4
Nine different players had at least one RBI to lead the Mustangs. Tyler Vandenberge led the way with two while Josh Olsufka and Nick Hogan had doubles and Gavin Ross had a triple. Cooper Stepke didn’t allow an earned run in his three innings of work in relief.
Tim Strykerwent 2-4 with two RBIs and Anthony Cline, Asa Roberson, Brandon Eschman and Williams also had RBIs for the Golden Bears.
Glenelg Country (7-0 MIAA B, 8-0) — 8, Friends — 4
............ 123 456 7 R-H-E
GCS ... 000 233 0 8-15-0
Fr ...... 100 020 1 4-5-4
The Dragons pounded out 15 hits that led to eight runs and resulted in a victory against Friends. Marcus Arterburn’s four hits and four RBIs led the offense, while Tyler Russo and Brian Hammond each added three hits apiece. Tommy Berbert went the distance on the mound, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three for the victory.
Mt. Hebron (7-0, 7-0) — 22, Long Reach (2-5, 2-5) — 2
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Marriotts Ridge (3-0, 4-0) — 10, Glenelg (2-1, 4-1) — 8
Goals: MR — Clevenger 5, Hensh 5; G — Giampalmo 3, Nalls 2, Kennedy 2, M. Jubb.
Assist: G — Giampalmo.
Saves: MR – Ranta 7; G — Torres 4.
Half: 7-3 MR.
CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME
Howard (2-1, 3-3) — 12, Mt. Hebron (1-2, 2-3) — 7
Goals: Ho — Peed 4, O’Connor 2, Schluederberg 2, Spalding 2, Rice 1, Wiechert 1; MH — Unkenholz 4, Miller 1, Suazo 1, Barke 1.
Assists: Ho — O’Connor 5, Hume 1, Spalding 1, Wiechert 1.
Saves: Ho — Murphy 9; MH — Ryan 6.
Half: 6-1 Ho.
CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME
Atholton (2-2, 3-3) — 14, Oakland Mills (0-2, 1-4) — 2
Centennial (4-0, 4-2) — 16, Long Reach (1-2, 4-2) — 6
Glenelg Country (5-1, 6-1) — 15, Roland Park — 6 [Thursday]
Goals: GC — S. Ahearn 5, K. Sites 4, J. Marszal 3, C. Bannister 1, S. Naylor 1, M. Weisman 1; RP — K. Riehl 2, S. Smith 1, P. Woodward 1, K. Shaw 1.
Assists: GC — J. Marszal 2, S. Naylor 1, S. Ahearn 1.
Saves: GC — A. Dyer 12; RP — N/A 5.
Half: 7-3 GC.
SOFTBALL:
Howard (6-1, 6-2) — 13, River Hill (6-1, 6-2) — 3
Julia Colton had a huge game at the plate, launching two home runs and adding a double on the way to five RBI, to help the Lions hand the host Hawks their first county defeat.
Angelina Tyler (win, three strikeouts in 2.1 innings) and Samantha Hobert (4.2 innings, 3 strikeouts, no runs) split the pitching duties for Howard.
Paige Eakes added a double and 3 RBI for a Lions’s squad that has now won three in a row.
……….123 456 7 R-H-E
Ho……230 031 4 13-7-2
RH…...030 000 0 3-6-3
Glenelg (6-1, 6-1) — 15, Wilde Lake (1-7, 1-7) — 4
The Gladiators scored three or more runs each time up to bat, defeating the Wildecats in five innings for the team’s fifth straight win.
Morgan Baird (1-2, 2 RBI, run) and Brooke Webster (1-1, 2 walks, RBI, run) led Wilde Lake’s offense.
…….123 45 R-H-E
WL...310 00 4-2-5
G…..363 3x 15-13-1
Long Reach (3-3, 3-3) — 14, Mt. Hebron (2-5, 2-6) — 4
Hailey Ramberg led the way offensively, going 3-3 with a 2-run home run, a walk and four runs scored. Other standouts at the plate for the Lightning were Brittney Dix (1-3, 3 RBI) and Haley Thompson (2-3, RBI). Sayla Phillips pitched the complete game and struck out two.
Eliza Munns went 2-3 with a run scored to lead the Vikings’ offense.
……..123 45 R-H-E
MH....103 00 4-4-3
LR….340 34 14-8-1
Centennial (5-2, 5-3) — 17, Oakland Mills (0-7, 0-7) — 0
North County — 6, River Hill — 1 [Thursday]
The Hawks suffered their first loss of the season, with North County breaking the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
River Hill got its lone run in the top of the sixth with a leadoff double from Jenna Kenyon and a RBI from Sara Emig to drive her in.
……...123 456 7 R-H-E
RH…..000 001 0 1-5-3
NC…..100 014 x 6-5-0
Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.