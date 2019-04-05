Howard County varsity roundup, April 5

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, April 5, 2019:

BOYS LACROSSE:

Marriotts Ridge (3-0 county, 4-1 overall) — 7, Glenelg (2-1, 3-3) — 6 (OT)

Goals: MR — Tommy Ruddo 3, Matt Hendershot 1, Jack Ault 1, Charlie Reynolds 1, Quinn Kelley 1; G — Tyler Reiff 2, Justin Silk 1, Eric Gruber 1, Kyle Dry 1, Ryan Hopkins 1

Assists: MR — John Miller 1, Ricky Fedorchak 1; G — Michael Doughty 1, Hopkins 1

Saves: MR — Colin Kelley 7; G — John Kennedy 7

Halftime: 2-2, tie

Atholton (2-3, 2-4) — 13, Oakland Mills (0-2, 2-3) — 6

Goals: A — Nolan Krasnick 4, Brian Tarantino 2, Malcolm Jones 2, Jay Desmarais 1, Justin Ahmuty 1, Mason Meyerpeter 1, Corey Pumphrey 1, Alex Hudgins 1; OM — Joe Thompson 2, Alex Lee 1, Tyler May 1, Dallas Briggs 1, Papa Frempong 1

Assists: A — Krasnick 2, Desmarais 1, Ahmuty 1, Tarantino 1; OM — Dallas Briggs 1, Jonald Semprit 1

Saves: A — Ben Dotson 2, Logan Zook 4; OM — Ahsan Kersey 13

Halftime: 11-3, Atholton

Centennial (4-0, 6-0) — 21, Long Reach (0-3, 1-4) — 1

Goals: C — Jake Ritter 4, Connor Carpenter 3, Peter Krawczyk 3, Noah Bussink 3, Jackson DeCarlo 3, Ty Sams 2, Andrew Hockersmith 1, Charlie Hockersmith 1, Ryan Firebaugh 1

Assists: C — Krawczyk 5, Sams 1, A. Hockersmith 1, C. Hockersmith 1, Andrew Kauffman 1, Jake Ritter 1

Saves: C — None

Halftime: 15-0, Centennial

Howard (2-1, 5-1) — 9, Mt. Hebron (1-3, 2-4) — 7

Goals: Ho — Colin Hunter 3, Ethan Mitchell 2, Jeff Bruner 2, Colin Sutch 1, Nathan Boone 1; MH — Danny Herlihy 4, Mateo Brown 2, Brendan Demek 1

Assists: Ho — CJ Burns 2, Sutch 1, Boone 1; MH — Gavin Fleck 1, Demek 1

Saves: Ho — Matt Hubbard 12, James Peters 1; MH — Cody Stockenberg 9

Halftime: 7-2, Howard

Archbishop Curley (4-0 MIAA B, 5-1) — 11, Glenelg Country (4-1 MIAA B, 6-2) — 7

Goals: AC — Rollins 4, Kahl 2, Couignan 2, Knapp 2, Lewis; GCS — W. Hopkins 2, J. Bhatnagar, M. Buscher, J. Welsh, B. McKneely, C. Malone

Assists: AC — Kahl 2, Evans, Jackson, Raimage; GCS — M. Palmisano 2, W. Hopkins

Saves: AC — Ruesher 4; GCS — B. Franey 15

Halftime: 11-4, Archbishop Curley

BASEBALL:

Centennial (4-3, 4-4) — 2, Oakland Mills (2-5, 3-5) — 0

............ 123 456 7 R-H-E

C ........ 000 100 1 2-6-1

OM ... 000 000 0 0-4-2

Jake Ewart (run), Jack Pistner (RBI), Chris Betler, Zach Steen (walk, run) and Phillip Crispell (RBI) had hits for the Eagles. Matt Durkee (5 IP, 3 H, 8 K, 1 BB), Zach Steen and Dylan Watson combined for the shutout.

Ben Looper pitched six innings and allowed no earned runs and struck out nine for the Scorpions.

Howard (6-1, 7-1) — 10, River Hill (3-3, 3-4) — 3

Senior Brendan Foster started for the Lions and threw four shutout innings without allowing a hit while striking out nine. Senior Austin Foard pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Seniors Aidan O’Connor had three hits, including two doubles, and Jerry O’Neill added two hits, including a double.

Wilde Lake (1-5, 1-6) — 4, Glenelg (0-6, 0-6) — 3

.......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

WL ... 002 110 1 4-6-4

G ...... 010 000 2 3-4-1

Senior Matt Johnson went six innings for the Wildecats, allowing just one unearned run and four hits, and also went 2-3 at the plat with a double and a run scored. Sophomore Grant Gladden earned the save in relief and did not allow an earned run. He got the game-ending strikeout with the tying run at third base. Gladden also led the Wildecats at the plate, finishing 2-3 with two singles, a walk, and two runs scored, including the game winner.

Marriotts Ridge (5-2, 6-2) — 12, Hammond (1-6, 1-6) — 9

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

Ha ..... 311 003 1 9-10-1

MR ... 213 033 x 12-6-4

Nine different players had at least one RBI to lead the Mustangs. Tyler Vandenberge led the way with two while Josh Olsufka and Nick Hogan had doubles and Gavin Ross had a triple. Cooper Stepke didn’t allow an earned run in his three innings of work in relief.

Tim Strykerwent 2-4 with two RBIs and Anthony Cline, Asa Roberson, Brandon Eschman and Williams also had RBIs for the Golden Bears.

Glenelg Country (7-0 MIAA B, 8-0) — 8, Friends — 4

............ 123 456 7 R-H-E

GCS ... 000 233 0 8-15-0

Fr ...... 100 020 1 4-5-4

The Dragons pounded out 15 hits that led to eight runs and resulted in a victory against Friends. Marcus Arterburn’s four hits and four RBIs led the offense, while Tyler Russo and Brian Hammond each added three hits apiece. Tommy Berbert went the distance on the mound, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three for the victory.

Mt. Hebron (7-0, 7-0) — 22, Long Reach (2-5, 2-5) — 2

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Marriotts Ridge (3-0, 4-0) — 10, Glenelg (2-1, 4-1) — 8

Goals: MR — Clevenger 5, Hensh 5; G — Giampalmo 3, Nalls 2, Kennedy 2, M. Jubb.

Assist: G — Giampalmo.

Saves: MR – Ranta 7; G — Torres 4.

Half: 7-3 MR.

Howard (2-1, 3-3) — 12, Mt. Hebron (1-2, 2-3) — 7

Goals: Ho — Peed 4, O’Connor 2, Schluederberg 2, Spalding 2, Rice 1, Wiechert 1; MH — Unkenholz 4, Miller 1, Suazo 1, Barke 1.

Assists: Ho — O’Connor 5, Hume 1, Spalding 1, Wiechert 1.