Howard County varsity roundup, April 3

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday, April 3, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Howard (5-1 county, 6-1 overall) — 9, Marriotts Ridge (4-2, 5-2) — 6

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

MR ... 002 004 0 6-8-4

Ho .... 025 011 x 9-8-3

Centennial (3-3, 3-4) — 8, Atholton (4-1, 5-1) — 6

....... 123 456 7 R-H-E

A ... 320 010 0 6-5-3

C ... 003 500 x 8-11-2

Jack Pistner went 2-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Zach Steen went 3-4 with two RBIs and and Jake Ewart went 2-3 with two runs to lead the Eagles. Conarie Steinbach allowed six run (three earned), walked three and struck out six across five innings on the mound.

Jack Johnson (two runs) and Zack Geesaman (three RBIs) had two hits for the Raiders. Carson Collier allowed eight runs (six earned) in 3.1 innings.

Oakland Mills (2-4, 3-4) — 14, Hammond (1-5, 1-5) — 10

Arderii Brown went 3-4 with four RBIs, Ryan Looper went 2-4 with a home run to start the game and Ben Looper was 2-2 and reached base five times and scored twice to lead the Scorpions. Lukas Lawrence went 3-3 with two RBIs and Kyle Kirby went 2-2 with an RBI. Tyler Miles pitched five solid innings and Ryan looper closed it out.

The Golden Bears fought back to tie the game in the sixth inning but Oakland Mills scored four runs in the seventh.

Mt. Hebron (6-0, 6-0) — 5, Glenelg (0-5, 0-5) — 1

Magnus Dunn pitched 6.2 innings and struck out 18 batters while knocking three hits offensively to lead the Vikings.

Reservoir (4-2, 4-2) — 4, Long Reach (2-4, 2-4) — 1

Bradley Davidson threw 5.2 innings for the Gators to earn the win.

River Hill (3-2, 3-3) — 10, Wilde Lake (0-4, 0-5) — 10 (SUSPENDED)

The game was suspended after the eighth inning and will be continued on a date to be determined.

BOYS LACROSSE:

Severna Park — 12, Glenelg (2-0, 3-2) — 7

Goals: SP — James Maher 5, Michael Harmeyer 3, Cameron Bear 2, Kyle Griffith 1, Connor Panebianco 1; G — Eric Gruber 3, Cole Iannarino 2, Ryan Hopkins 1, Tyler Reiff 1

Assists: SP — Cameron Bear 3, Joe Kilpatrick 2, Denny Woods 1; G — Michael Doughty 2, Kevin Doughty 1, Kyle Dry 1, Reiff 1

Saves: SP — Shane Carr 9; G — John Kennedy 12

Halftime: 7-7, tie

Howard (1-1, 4-1) — 8, Southern-AA — 3

Goals: Ho — Colin Sutch 4, Jeff Bruner 2, Nathan Boone 1, Colin Hunter 1

Assists: Ho — Bruner 3, CJ Burns 2, Boone 1

Saves: Ho — Matt Hubbard 14

Centennial (3-0, 5-0) — 15, Northeast — 6

Goals: C — Peter Krawczyk 4, Ty Sams 3, Charlie Hockersmith 3, Connor Carpenter 2, Andrew Kauffman 1, Jackson DeCarlo 1, Thomas Martin 1

Assists: C — Charlie Hockersmith 2, Connor Carpenter 2, Andrew Kauffman 1, Jackson DeCarlo 1, Peter Krawczyk 1, Andrew Hockersmith 1

Saves: C — Alex Kauffman 7

Halftime: 7-1, Centennial

Old Mill — 15, Atholton (1-3, 1-4) — 12

Goals: A — Nolan Krasnick 3, Justin Ahmuty 2, Alex Hudgins 2, Brian Tarantino 2, Mason Meyerpeter 1, Daniel Florenzo 1, Jay Desmarais 1

Assists: A — Malcolm Jones 3, Krasnick 1, Ahmuty 1, Desmarais 1

Saves: A — Ben Dotson 12

Halftime: 8-5, Old Mill

North County — 11, Oakland Mills (0-1, 2-2) — 3

Goals: OM — Alex Lee 1, Kai Castle 1, Tyler May 1

Assists: OM — None

Saves: OM — Ashan Kersey 10

Halftime: 6-2, North County

Annapolis — 18, Reservoir (2-2, 2-4) — 6

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 3, Sean Maruschak 2, Aidan Mess 1

Assists: Re — Campbell 2, Joey Maruschak 1

Saves: Re — Nick Hoover 7, Ochoa 4

Arundel — 11, River Hill (2-1, 2-3) — 8

Goals: RH — Ryan Henry 4, Max Friedman 2, Jimmy Reeves 1, Tyler Hopkins 1

Assists: RH — Friedman 2, Kurt Bentson 1, Reeves 1, Jack Burns 1

Saves: RH — Kevin Hickey 7

Halftime: 6-4, Arundel

Glen Burnie — 10, Long Reach (0-2, 1-3) — 6

Wilde Lake (1-1, 3-2) — 12, Meade — 4

Chesapeake-AA — 17, Hammond (0-2, 0-4) — 2

SOFTBALL:

Hammond (6-0, 6-1) — 18, Oakland Mills (0-6, 0-6) — 3

Kaylee Beahm launched her first high school home run and Taylor Liguori went deep for the second game in a row, helping lead the Golden Bears past the Scorpions. Hammond scored 11 of its runs in the first inning and then used six walks and four hits to add seven additional runs in the bottom of the third.

Liguori and Brittany Brewer each added doubles to the offensive surge, while Hammond pitchers Kasey Simth and Olivia Goyne combined to close out the game with two scoreless innings after Oakland Mills had scored three times in the top of the third.

………123 45 R-H-E

OM…..003 00 3-3-3

Ha…(11)07 0x 18-10-0

Howard (5-1, 5-2) — 11, Marriotts Ridge (2-3, 2-4) — 2

Samantha Hobert gave up two runs on eight hits, walking none, over a complete-game effort to lead the Lions to the team’s second straight win. Becky Merson, Ashlyn Moynihan, Lindsey Smith and Jenna Unkle all drove in two runs apiece for Howard. Moynihan and Smith had doubles.

……….123 456 7 R-H-E

MR…...200 000 0 2-8-7

Ho…....030 800 x 11-12-0

Centennial (4-2, 4-3) — 14, Atholton (1-6, 1-6) — 1

Jordan Hinz pitched a 2-hit complete game with 10 strikeouts and the Eagles broke things open with five runs in the second inning and eight more in the fourth. In that fourth inning, Centennial batted around and had nine hits.

Lauren Marcotte (3-4, double, RBI, SB), Sarah Phelps (2-3, double, 3 RBI, SB) and Grace Bennett (2-4, 3 runs) were the offensive standouts for the Eagles.

………123 45 R-H-E

A…….000 10 1-2-1

C…….150 8x 14-13-1

River Hill (6-0, 6-0) — 13, Wilde Lake (1-6, 1-6) — 0