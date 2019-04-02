Howard County varsity roundup, April 2

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Tuesday, April 2, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Howard (3-1 county, 5-1 overall) — 5, Northeast — 1

Senior Ryan Kulick started on the mound for the Lions and pitched five scoreless innings giving up only one hit. Sophomore Ben Fader picked up the save in relief. Seniors Jerry O’Neill and Jerras Murray and juniors Alex Campbell and Will Simmons all had multiple hit days at the plate.

Glenelg Country (5-0 MIAA B, 6-0) — 8, Gerstell Academy — 2

............ 123 456 7 R-H-E

GCS ... 030 001 4 8-12-1

Ger .... 010 001 0 2-4-1

Tyler Russo went the distance securing his fourth victory of the season for the Dragons. He only gave up one earned run — a home run by Reece Early in the second inning — and four hits while striking out nine and walking one. Russo helped himself with a home run in the sixth inning. Kyle Arnold contribute three hits and Russo, Kevin Gamble and Marcus Arterburn had two hits apiece to pace the Dragons’ offense. Marcus Khademi, Tommy Berbert and Brian Hammond each added a hit and an RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE:

Glenelg Country School (4-0 MIAA-B, 6-1) — 9, Park School (1-2, 2-2) — 7

Goals: GCS — W. Hopkins 5, J. Bhatnagar 2, M. Palmisano, R. Martin: PS — J. Friedman 5, R. Bradley 2

Assists: GCS — M. Palmisano 2; PS — None

Saves: GCS — B. Franey 8; PS — J. Blum- 5

Halftime: 5-4, Glenelg Country

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.