Howard County varsity roundup, April 1

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, April 1, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Reservoir (3-2 county, 3-2 overall) — 5, Centennial (2-3, 2-4) — 2

......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

Re ... 200 110 1 5-12-4

C ..... 000 100 1 2-6-4

Myles Johnson, Trevor Romaine and EJ Sweet each had two hits and Daniel Elliott allowed one unearned run and struck out seven to lead the Gators.

Jake Ewart allowed three earned runs and nine hits and Conarie Steinbach had two hits for the Eagles. John Pistner and Ryan Cavey each had RBIs.

Oakland Mills (1-4, 2-4) — 8, Glenelg (0-4, 0-4) — 7

........... 123 456 7 R

G ....... 002 101 3 8

OM ... 001 601 x 7

The Scorpions scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 7-3 lead in their victory. Ryan Looper, who had an RBI in the third inning, had a 2-RBI double and Arderii Brown hit a two-strike grand slam in the sixth. The Gladiators scored three runs in the top of the seventh innings against reliever Luke Lawrence but he was able to close out Oakland Mills’ first county win of the season.

Marriotts Ridge (4-1, 5-1) — 8, River Hill (3-2, 3-3) — 6

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com.