Howard County varsity roundup, March 29

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, March 29, 2019:

BOYS LACROSSE:

River Hill (2-1 county, 2-2 overall) — 10, Mt. Hebron (0-2, 1-2) — 9

Goals: RH — Max Friedman 6, Josh Weingrad 2, Jack Burns 1, Tyler Hopkins 1; MH — Mateo Brown 3, Jake Krell 2, Gavin Fleck 2, Danny Herlihy 1, Aaron Krafft 1

Assists: RH — Weingrad 2, Burns 1; MH — Brown 2, Fleck 1

Saves: RH — Kevin Hickey 9; MH — Cody Stockenberg 8

Halftime: 5-4, Mt. Hebron

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

Glenelg (2-0, 3-0) — 20, Atholton (1-2, 1-2) — 5

Goals: G — Michael Doughty 3, Tyler Reiff 3, Eric Gruber 3, Ryan Hopkins 2, Cole Iannarino 2, Griffin Doyle 2, James Buch 2, Justin Silk 1, Kevin Doughty 1, Dom Galgano 1; A — Brian Tarantino 2, Nolan Krasnick 1, Malcolm Jones 1, Justin Ahmuty 1

Assists: G — M. Doughty 3, K. Doughty 2, Hopkins 2, Iannarino 1, Kyle Dry 1, John Goodman 1, Trey Fleece 1; A — None

Saves: G — Charlie Wendel 8; A — Ben Dotson 6

Halftime: 9-3, Glenelg

Centennial (3-0, 4-0) — 13, Reservoir (1-2, 1-3) — 7

Goals: C — Peter Krawczyk 5, Charlie Hockersmith 2, Connor Carpenter 1, Ty Sams 1, Ryan Firebaugh 1, Thomas Morton 1, Jackson DeCarlo 1, Jake Ritter 1; Re — Talon Campbell 4, Sean Maruschak 2, Ethan Gantz 1

Assists: C — Sams 1, Shawn Kruhm 1, Ritter 1; Re — Campbell 3, S. Maruschak 1

Saves: C — Alex Kauffman 8; Re — Nickolas Hoover 9, Xavier Ochoa 4

Howard (1-1, 2-1) — 9, Bel Air — 5

Goals: Ho — Colin Sutch 2, Nathan Boone 2, Henry Frazier IV 2, Colin Hunter 2, Will Drnach 1

Assists: Ho — Jeff Bruner 1, Frazier IV 1, Drnach 1

Saves: Ho — Matt Hubbard 14, James Peters 1

BASEBALL:

Reservoir (2-2, 2-2) — 12, Wilde Lake (0-4, 0-5) — 2 (5 innings)

Nick Helmick pitches all five Innings and had no earned runs for the Gators. He also hit a solo home run and scored three runs.

Howard (3-1, 3-1) — 11, Hammond (1-3, 1-3) — 1 (6 innings)

Senior Ryan Kulick started on the mound for the Lions and went three scoreless innings to get the win. Seniors Chris Horn (two innings) and Austin Foard (one inning) pitched in relief. At the plate, senior Jerras Murray led the offense with a three-hit day and junior Will Simmons had a double and three RBIs.

Mt. Hebron (4-0, 4-0) — 8, Centennial (2-2, 2-3) — 3

Finn Devine pitched 5.2 strong innings, scattering four hits and striking out four for the Vikings. Tim VanNetta earned the win in relief. Mt. Hebron’s offense was led by Josh Barke, who had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Greco, who had two hits, including a triple.

Zach Steen pitched five strong innings for the Eagles and struck out nine.

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Glenelg (2-0, 3-0) — 21, Atholton (1-2, 2-2) — 0

Goals: G — Birckhead 4, Emma LeTellier 3, Sarah Cipolla 2, Arterburn 2, Murphy 2, Shumaker 2, Nalls 2, Kennedy 1, Giampalmo 1, Crawford 1, Morali 1.

Assists: G — Sarah Cipolla 3, Emma LeTellier 2, Shumaker 2, Kennedy 1, Nalls 1, Arterburn 1, Morali 1.

Saves: G — 0; A — Devin Bautz 6, Kyleigh Eaton 4.

Half: 14-0 G.

Centennial (3-0, 3-0) — 14, Reservoir (1-2, 1-3) — 3

Goals: C — Carolina Pellegrini 3, Marissa Lagera 3, Lou Lagera 2, Lily Sullivan 2, Rasa Welsh 2, Eliza Andrew 1, Samantha Suhrcke 1; Re — Kat Thayer 2, Annabelle Salkeld 1.

Assists: C — Lou Lagera 2, Marissa Lagera 1, Carolina Pellegrini 1.

Saves: C — Sarah Thorman 2; Re — Caileigh Sullivan 5.

Half: 11-0 C.

Bel Air — 13, Howard (1-2) — 9

SOFTBALL:

River Hill (4-0, 4-0) — 12, Long Reach (1-2, 1-2) — 0

………123 456 7 R-H-E

RH…..002 204 4 12-14-0

LR.......000 000 0 0-3-3

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME

Hammond (4-0, 4-1) — 4, Howard (3-1, 3-2) — 1

The Golden Bears remained unbeaten in county play, scoring all four of their runs between the final two innings and getting a shutdown pitching performance from Brittany Brewer.

Brewer added two hits and a RBI at the plate. Abbie Weirich also added a pair of hits and a RBI for Hammond.

Paige Eakes had a pair of hits in the loss for Howard, while sophomore pitcher Samantha Hobert struck out seven in a complete-game effort.

………123 456 7 R-H-E

Ha…...000 001 3 4-8-1

Ho…...000 000 1 1-5-3

Centennial (2-2, 2-3) — 7, Mt. Hebron (2-2, 2-3) — 4 (10 innings)

A strong performance from junior Jordan Hinz at pitcher and at the plate helped the Eagles outlast the Vikings in a 10-inning instant classic. The game was scoreless through the first seven innings.

Hinz ended up going 3-3 with 2 RBI at the plate and holding the Vikings off as the game wore on.

In the top of the eighth, Lauren Marcotte doubled to score Sarah Phelps and Hinz hit a sacrifice fly to score Marcotte to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Mt. Hebron then answered with two runs of its own to keep the game going.

Neither team scored in the ninth, but Centennial finally got its bats going in the 10th. Hinz, Esther Kim and Jenna Torres all picked up RBI to make it 5-2 and then Gussie Ruckdeschel increased the lead to five runs with a 2-RBI double to right center.

Mt. Hebron kept pushing, getting two more runs in the bottom half of the 10th but ultimately fell just short. The Vikings were led on the afternoon by Bri Hoskinson (3-5), Eliza Munns (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Alex Wendt (2-5, RBI).

Centennial’s offensive stars in addition to Hinz were Marcotte (2-3, RBI, 2 runs, double), Phelps (2-5, double, run) and Torres (2-5, RBI).

Big defensive plays for the Eagles came from Torres in right field in the bottom of the first and Phelps snagging a line drive in centerfield during the 10th inning.

………123 456 789 10 R-H-E

C…….000 000 020 5 7-13-1

MH….000 000 020 2 4-13-2

Marriotts Ridge (2-1, 2-1) — 22, Oakland Mills (0-4, 0-4) — 0