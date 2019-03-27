Howard County varsity roundup, March 27

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday. March 27, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Centennial (2-1 county, 2-2 overall) — 9, Wilde Lake (0-3, 0-4) — 0

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

WL ... 000 000 0 0-5-4

C ....... 401 031 x 9-11-0

Matt Durkee allowed two hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings to lead the Eagles. Nine players registered at least one hit with Ryan Cavey and John Pistner getting two each. Chris Betler, Zach Steen, Cavey, Phillip Crispell, Charlie Schmidt and Conarie Steinbach each had one RBI, and Steen and Cavey scored two runs apiece.

Sam Balthis had two hits for the Wildecats and Grant Gladden, Nathen Hicks and Matt Johnson had one each.

Long Reach (2-1, 2-1) — 7, Oakland Mills (0-3, 1-3) — 6 (F/10)

.......... 123 456 789 10 R-H-E

LR ..... 130 001 000 2 7-7-5

OM ... 001 030 100 1 6-6-4

Cooper Haberern went 2-5 and Andy Lotz and Brandon Bartolotta each had two RBIs to lead the Lightning. Matt Faulkner pitched five innings in relief after Lotz and Bartolotta combined to allowed one unearned run over the first five frames. Justin Banks and Patrick Schwab each had an RBI in their three-run second inning.

Ben Looper allowed five hits and five runs — two earned — and struck out nine across six innings for the Scorpions. Ryan Looper didn’t allow any earned runs over four innings in relief.

Marriotts Ridge (2-1, 3-1) — 2, Glenelg (0-3, 0-3) — 0

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

G ....... 000 000 0 0-8-0

MR ... 000 002 x 2-4-1

Josh Olsufka and Tyler Bandenberge combined to throw an eight-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead the Mustangs. Olsufka punched out eight and walked none. Offensively, Gavin Ross went 2-3, and Nick Dinoto’s RBI double to score Cole Rosenthal in the sixth inning proved to be the game-winning knock. Cole Brown added an insurance run with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Tad Henley allowed four hits and two runs in 5.1 innings for the Gladiators.

Mt. Hebron (3-0, 3-0) — 3, Howard (2-1, 2-1) — 2

........... 123 456 7 R

Ho ..... 002 000 0 2

MH ... 010 200 x 3

Magnus Dunn struck out seven and allowed two runs through three innings and Tommy Fitzpatrick threw four scoreless frames in relief to lead the Vikings. Josh Barke’s two-RBI double in the fourth inning gave Mt. Hebron the lead for good. Dominic d’Agostino’s added an RBI single in the second.

Brian Jakubek had a two-RBI double in the third inning for the Lions.

Atholton (3-0, 3-0) — 2, River Hill (2-1, 2-2) — 1

.......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

RH ... 000 010 0 1-2-0

A ...... 000 200 x 2-4-0

Carson Collier pitched five innings, struck out six and gave up only two hits and one run to get the win for the Raiders. Collier also scored the first run of the game. Jack Johnson had two hits and pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, and Andy Orlosky got the last two outs to secure the save. Zach Geesaman doubled for the Raiders’ only extra-base hit.

Reservoir (1-2, 1-2) — 14, Hammond (1-2, 1-2) — 3

Daniel Elliott hit two home runs in the first inning — one left-handed and one right-handed — to lead the Gators to their first win of the spring.

BOYS LACROSSE:

Glenelg Country (2-0 MIAA B, 3-1) — 16, St. John’s Catholic Prep — 4

Goals: GCS — Will Hopkins 6, Finn Schmidt 3, Riley Martin 2, Brennan McKneely 1, Matt Palmisano 1, Tristan McKneely 1, Jai Bhatnagar 1, Rocco Buscher 1; SJCP — Zachary Lane 2, Tucker Hall 1, Nick Perret 1

Goals: GCS — Martin 2, Hopkins 2, Bhatnagar 2, Joey Welsh 2, Palmisano 1; SJCP — Lane 1

Goals: GCS — Brayden Franey 10; SJCP — Joshua Grove 11

Halftime: 9-0, Glenelg Country

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

SOFTBALL:

Howard (3-0, 3-1) — 8, Mt. Hebron (2-1, 2-2) — 2

The Lions stayed undefeated in county play, getting another huge game from Julia Colton (4-4, homerun, 4 runs and 2 RBI) to lead the way against the Vikings. Lindsey Smith (3-4, 2 runs) and Angelina Tyler (2-4, RBI) also stood out offensively, while Samantha Hobert (7 innings and 4 strikeouts) regrouped after allowing two runs in the first inning to shut out Mt. Hebron the rest of the way.

Kieran Davis, Emma Behel and Ashley Cheung each had two hits in the loss for the Vikings.

………123 456 7 R-H-E

Ho…...201 020 3 8-11-0

MH.….200 000 0 2-8-4

Glenelg (2-1, 2-1) — 12, Marriotts Ridge (1-1, 1-1) — 4

The Gladiators scored three in the bottom of the first and five more in the second, taking a lead they never lost the rest of the way en route to handing the defending county-champion Mustangs their first loss.

Amy Stetser starred at pitcher (scattering 11 hits over seven innings and allowing just three earned runs) and at the plate (3-5, double, triple and 3 RBI). Samoy Vassel (3-4, double) also had a big day offensively.

Marriotts Ridge was led by multi-hit days from Megan Hughes, Ashleigh Gerber, Grace Tolle and Olivia Buchwald.

………123 456 7 R-H-E

MR…..031 000 0 4-11-2

G…….351 300 x 12-14-0

Long Reach (1-1, 1-1) — 25, Oakland Mills (0-3, 0-3) — 9

Kamryn Walker paced the Lightning offense by going 4-5 with a homerun and 6 RBI, while Alexis Warthen (3-4) and Sierra Sims (4 runs scored) also had big days at the plate.

Sayla Phillips set the tone with her pitching, allowing no runs and only two runners on base during the first three innings. She struck out six as well, before Loryn Yeager came on in relief for the fourth inning.

Tamya Bydume and B Rogers (2 RBI) each had two hits for the Scorpions.

………..123 45 R

LR…….356 56 25

OM……000 9x 9

River Hill (3-0, 3-0) — 15, Atholton (1-2, 1-2) — 3

The Hawks stayed unbeaten behind another strong all-around effort. Brooke Gettier struck out six, walked one and gave up just six hits in the circle. Sara Emig (2-4, 3 runs), Ella Wood (2-3), Allie Young (1-1, 2 walks) and Delanie Vintz (3 runs) all had big days offensively for River Hill.

Sydnee Ruley (home run), Sydney Rhodes (2 doubles) and Juliet Nierle (single and double) were the leaders offensively for Atholton in the loss.