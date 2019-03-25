Howard County varsity roundup, March 25

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, March 25, 2019:

BASEBALL:

Hammond (1-0 county, 1-0 overall) — 3, Wilde Lake (0-1, 0-2) — 2

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

Ha ..... 210 000 0 3-4-1

WL ... 002 000 0 2-6-2

Long Reach (1-1, 1-1) — 9, Glenelg (0-1, 0-1) — 0

.......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

G ...... 000 000 0 0-1-5

LR ... 000 702 x 9-6-2

The Lightning scored seven runs in the fourth inning thanks in part to singles by Alex King (1-4, RBI, R) and Cooper Haberern (1-3m RBI, 2 R), a walk by Cameron Hynson (1-2, R) and a double by Brandon Barolotta (2-3, 2 RBI, R).

Haberern pitched 4.1 no-hit innings, walking three and striking out five. King struck out four and allowed one hit across 2.2 innings.

Tad Henley had the only hit for the Gladiators, who walked 10 batters and allowed five unearned runs.

Howard (1-0, 1-0) — 11, Centennial (0-1, 0-2) — 1 (F/6)

......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

C ..... 100 000 x 1-4-2

Ho ... 400 223 x 11-12-0

Lions sophomore Nathan Dawes started on the mound and got the win, pitching 3 innings and striking out six while giving up one run. Junior Jarrett Maynor came on in relief and pitched 3 scoreless innings to get the save. Senior Gabe Delgado led the offense going 3-3 with two doubles and a triple. Junior Nate Howell also went 3-3 at the plate with two RBIs.

Atholton (1-0, 1-0) — 6, Marriotts Ridge (2-1, 2-1) — 4

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

A ....... 011 040 0 6-6-3

MR ... 101 000 2 4-8-3

Benji Thalheimer hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning and allowed just one run and struck out six in 3.1 innings on the mound to spark Atholton to a win over last year’s county champions. Zach Snow and Carson Collier also had RBIs in the win.

Mt. Hebron (1-0, 1-0) — 3, Reservoir (0-1, 0-1) — 1

........... 123 456 7 R

MH ... 001 002 0 3

Re ..... 100 000 0 1

Jimmy Jaecksch and Magnus Dunn combined to strikeout 13 batters and Tommy Fitzpatrick got the final out for the save in Mt. Hebron’s victory. Offensively, Dunn had two hits, Josh Barke had an RBI, Jaecksch had the go-ahead RBI single and scored the winning run, and an RBI double by Fitzpatrick added an insurance run.

Reservoir’s Daniel Elliott pitched five strong innings, striking out eight, and had their lone RBI on a sacrifice fly.

River Hill (1-0, 1-1) — 16, Oakland Mills (0-1, 1-1) — 6

BOYS LACROSSE:

Marriotts Ridge (1-0, 2-0) — 7, John Carroll — 2

Goals: MR — John Miller 2, Charlie Reynolds 2, Avery Gloyd, Tommy Ruddo, Jack Ault

Assists: MR — Gloyd, Reynolds, Ruddo, Hendershot

Saves: MR — Colin Kelley 9

Halftime: 3-2, Marriotts Ridge

Glenelg (1-0, 2-0) — 20, Liberty — 4

Goals: G — Michael Doughty 4, Ryan Hopkins 3, Justin Silk 2, Tyler Reiff 2, James Buch 2, Kevin Doughty 1, Eric Gruber 1, Cole Iannarino 1, Kyle Dry 1, Griffin Doyle 1, Dom Galgano 1, Tim Sweene 1; L — Peter Baldwin 2, Steven Talbot 1, Jesse Jasari 1

Assists: G — M. Doughty 3, K. Doughty 2, Hopkins 2, Kyle Dry 2, Doyle 1, Buch 1, Mason Davis 1; L — Talbot 1, Nick Hinton 1

Saves: G — Kennedy 6, Wendel 1, Nagel 2; L — Justin Long 14

Halftime: 13-2, Glenelg

Long Reach (0-1, 1-1) — 17, Randallstown — 0

Goals: LR — Jason Smith 4, Devin Lemuel 3, Josh Carroll 2, Sean O’Rourke 2, Josh Bumpus 1, James Franklin 1, Jonathan Park 1, Iftekhar Alam 1, Elijah McNeal 1, Eric Benesch 1

Assists: LR — Carroll 2, Lemuel 2, Park 1, Alam 1, Bumpus 1, McNeal 1.

Saves: LR — Angel Ochoa 9

Halftime: 12-0, Long Reach

SOFTBALL:

Mt. Hebron (1-0, 1-1) — 11, Reservoir (0-1, 0-1) — 10 8 innings

Howard (1-0, 1-1) — 10, Centennial (0-1, 0-2) — 5

A huge game from Julia Colton (double, home run and 4 RBI) helped the Lions pull away for the five-run victory. Becky Merson (3 runs allowed) and Samantha Hobert (2 runs) split the pitching duties, with Hobert earning the win.

Other RBI for Howard came from Emily Polimeni (two), Sophie Morton (two), Hobert and Lindsey Smith.

Centennial, meanwhile, created a tie game at 3-3 with three runs in the top of the fourth before the Lions pulled away late. Grace Bennett led the Eagle’s offense with two doubles, while Jordan Hinz pitched the complete game and had three strikeouts.

Defensively, Sarah Sopchick and Sarah Phelps made two big catches for Centennial.

……….123 456 7 R-H-E

C……..000 300 2 5-10-0

Ho……102 124 x 10-11-0

Glenelg (1-0, 1-0) — 14, Long Reach (0-1, 0-1) — 10

In a game separated by just one run entering the seventh inning, the Gladiators added three runs in the top of the final frame and then held the Lightning scoreless to secure the win.

Glenelg ended up with 21 hits offensively, while Amy Stetser got the win in the circle with 12 strikeouts. The Gladiators started fast with four runs in the first, getting RBI hits in the frame from Lily Dustin and Molly Dustin.

Long Reach got multi-hit days from Sayla Phillips, Hailey Ramberg and Kamryn Walker. Ramberg launched a home run in the third inning.

……….123 456 7 R-H-E

G……..401 312 3 14-21-3

LR……003 034 0 10-9-4

Hammond (1-0, 1-1) —16, Wilde Lake (0-1, 0-1) — 4

The Golden Bears scored 13 unanswered runs through the first three innings and that carried the team to the 12-run victory. Brittany Brewer pitched three innings and didn’t allow a run. Hammond’s balanced offensive effort included a double by catcher MacKenzie Brooks.

Wilde Lake got its hits from Brooke Webster, Morgan Baird (2 runs scored) and Kasey Baird (2 hits, RBI). Veronica Goode added an RBI, while Jasper Killian and Rachel Van Osdel each scored runs.