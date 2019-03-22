Howard County varsity roundup, March 22

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, March 22:

BOYS LACROSSE:

Marriotts Ridge (1-0 Howard County, 1-0 overall) — 5, Howard (0-1, 0-1) — 1

Goals: MR — Charlie Reynolds 1, Jake Levey 1, Tommy Ruddo 1, Matt Hendershot 1, John Miller 1; Ho — Henry Frazier IV 1

Assists: MR — Ruddo 1, Jack Ault 1; Ho — None

Saves: MR — Colin Kelley 11; Ho — Matt Hubbard 12

Halftime: 1-1, tie

Glenelg (1-0, 1-0) — 17, Mt. Hebron (0-1, 0-1) — 4

Goals: G — Michael Doughty 4, Ryan Hopkins 2, Tyler Reiff 2, Kyle Dry 2, Kevin Doughty 1, Eric Gruber 1, Cole Iannarino 1, James Buch 1, Justin Silk 1; MH — Brown 1, Fleck 1, Rider 1, Herlihy 1

Assists: G — M. Doughty 2, Reiff 2, Hopkins 1, Dry 1, K. Doughty 1, Iannarino 1, Buch 1; MH — Brown 2, Fleck 1

Saves: G — John Kennedy 7, Matt Nagel 1; MH — Stockenberg 15, Covert 1

Halftime: 12-3, Glenelg

Centennial (1-0, 1-0) — 13, Wilde Lake (0-1, 0-1) — 4

Goals: C — Peter Krawczyk 5, Jake Ritter 3, Ty Sams 1, Connor Carpenter 1, Thomas Martin 1, Shawn Kruhm 1, Andrew Kauffman 1; WL — Jonathan Fontana 2, Jackson Pittman 1, Justin Daugherty 1

Assists: C — Carpenter 4, Krawczyk 4, Sams 1; WL — Fontana 2

Saves: C — David Gostomski 3, Alex Kauffman 1, Masaki Maeda 1; WL — Nathan Cho 27

Halftime: 6-0, Centennial

Reservoir (1-0, 1-1) — 13, Oakland Mills (0-1, 0-1) — 11

Goals: Re — Talon Campbell 8, Alex Barila 2, Sean Maruschak 2, Joey Maruschak 1; OM — Joe Thompson 5, Jonald Semprit 2, Dallas Briggs 1, Chase Williams 1

Assists: Re — Campbell 2, J. Maruschak 1; OM — Lee 2, May 1, Williams 1

Saves: Re — Hoover 7; OM — Kersey 17

River Hill (1-0, 1-1) — 15, Long Reach (0-1, 0-1) — 1

Goals: RH — Tyler Hopkins 4, Max Friedman 2, Kurt Bentson 2, Jack Burns 2, Jimmy Reeves 2, Will Vasilios 1, Ryan Henry 1, Christian Bond 1; LR — Josh Bumpus 1

Assists: RH — Friedman 2, Hopkins 1; LR — None

Saves: RH — Kevin Hickey 1

Halftime: 10-0, River Hill

BASEBALL:

Marriotts Ridge (1-0, 1-0) — 10, Long Reach (0-1, 0-1) — 2

............123 456 7 R-H-E

LR ..... 020 000 0 2-6-8

MR .... 220 303 0 10-8-0

Josh Olsufka, the reigning Player of the Year in Howard County, went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in the win, while Cole Brown (2 RBIs, R), Aleksie Guzman (RBI), Nick Dinoto (RBI, R), Ira Snell (RBI, R) and Cooper Stepke (RBI) also drove in runs for the Mustangs. James Tolle also scored two runs and Ryan Lee allowed two runs on the mound in three innings.

Severna Park — 20, Centennial (0-0, 0-1) — 6

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Marriotts Ridge (1-0, 1-0) 19, Howard (0-1, 0-1) 10

Goals: MR — Clevenger 7, Hensh 5, Cooke 3, Kennedy 3, Noll 1; Ho — Peed 4, Schluederberg 2, Spalding 2, Brothers 1.

Assists: MR — Cooke 4, Kennedy 2, Hensh 1; Ho — Schluederberg 2.

Saves: MR — Hejeebu 1; Ho — Murphy 7, Nkamwa 1.

Half: 13-6 MR.

Glenelg (1-0, 1-0) 13, Mt. Hebron (0-1, 0-1) 2

Goals: G — Nalls 4, Sarah Cipolla 2, Kennedy 2, Murphy 2, Sophie Cipolla 1, Giampalmo 1, M. Jubb 1; MH — Miller, Pak.

Assists: G — Sarah Cipolla 2.

Atholton (1-0, 2-0) 15, Hammond (0-1, 0-1) 3

The Raiders won their second game in as many days to open the season, with Ella Farris leading the way with six goals.

Goals: A — Ella Farris 6, Olivia Chory 4, Lindsay Van der Meade 2, Molly Flynn 1, Christina Min 1, Madison Park 1; Ha — Jane Ridgell 2, Liz Hues 1.

Saves: A — Kyleigh Eaton 6.

Reservoir (1-0, 1-1) 15, Oakland Mills (0-1, 0-1) 6

Four different players scored three goals to lead the way for the Gators in their season opener against Oakland Mills.

Goals: Re — Sarah Nam 3, Rachel Obler 3, Sooah Park 3, Kathleen Thayer 3, Grace Lee 2, Riley Macon 1.

Assists: Re — Sooah Park 3, Annabelle Salkeld 2, Rachel Obler 1, Grace Lee 1.

Saves: Re — Caileigh Sullivan 4.

River Hill (1-0, 1-0) 20, Long Reach (0-1, 0-1) 4

Erin Devine and Lindsey Smith each scored four goals to pace the Hawks to their season-opening win over the Lightning.

Goals: RH — Devine 4, Smith 4, Thielemann 3, Slade 3, Maloney 2, Schwab 2, Healy 1, Miller 1; LR — Haney 2, McClelland 2.

Assists: RH — Maloney 4, Slade 3, Devine 1, Miller 1.

Saves: RH – James 2; LR — Valdez 1.

Half: 14-1 RH.

Centennial (1-0, 1-0) 15, Wilde Lake (0-1, 0-1) 1

Sisters Lou Lagera (5 goals and 3 assists) and Marissa Lagera (4 goals) led the way as the Eagles opened the season with a convincing win over the Wildecats.

Goals: C — L. Lagera 5, M. Lagera 4, C. Pellegrini 2, Welsh 1, Alkire 1, Andrew 1, Suhrcke 1; WL — Hunter.

Assists: C — Welsh 4, L. Lagera 3, Ouellette 1.

Saves: C — Thorman 3; WL — Boyer 9.

Half: 10-1 C.

Half: 6-0 G.

