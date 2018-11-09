Howard County varsity roundup, Nov. 9

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, November 9, 2018:

FOOTBALL:

4A North region semifinal:

Mervo (9-1) — 48, Howard (9-2) — 21

2A South region semifinal:

Glenelg (11-0) — 42, Oakland Mills (7-4) — 0

VOLLEYBALL:

3A East region final:

Atholton (17-0) def. Northeast-AA — 3-0 [25-3, 25-10, 25-3]

2A South region final:

Glenelg (16-1) def. Patuxent — 3-0 [25-16, 25-19, 25-11]

Glenelg stats: Maddie Myers (7 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces), Lydia Stricker (11 digs, 2aces), Olivia Haley (7 digs, 1 ace), Maddie Southern (20 assists, 5 digs, 4 kills), Alyssa Kelly (7 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace), Sarah Santiago (5 kills, 0.5 block, 4 digs), Gracen Alsheimer (4 kills, 1.5 blocks), Julia Hall (3 kills)

