Howard County varsity roundup, Nov. 7

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Wednesday, November 7:

FIELD HOCKEY:

2A state semifinal:

Liberty (16-2) — 2, Glenelg (12-2-1) — 1

VOLLEYBALL:

2A South region, Section I final:

Glenelg (15-1) def. River Hill (11-6) — 3-2 [25-14, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 15-12]

3A East region, Section I final:

Atholton (16-0) def. Centennial (9-7) — 3-0 [25-20, 25-16, 25-15]

Centennial stats: Jackie Sterenberg (8 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs), Kayla Kellner (1 kill, 9 digs), Sarah Allen (2 kills, 13 digs), Nicole Attram (3 kills, 1 block), Camila Cavero (11 digs, 1 ace), Emily Dewhurst (6 kills, 11 digs)

BOYS SOCCER:

3A East region final:

J.M. Bennett — 0, Centennial (10-7) — 0

J.M. Bennett won in penalty kicks, 3-2

GIRLS SOCCER:

3A East region final:

Mt. Hebron (8-7-1) — 4, J.M. Bennett — 1

