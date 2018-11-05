Howard County varsity roundup, Nov. 5

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, November 5:

BOYS SOCCER:

2A South region championship:

River Hill (15-0-1) — 2, Southern (9-6-3) — 1

Click here to read about this game.

VOLLEYBALL:

2A South region, Section I semifinals:

Glenelg (14-1) def. Oakland Mills (6-10) — 3-0 [25-23, 25-14, 25-16]

Glenelg stats: Maddie Myers (15 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces), Sarah Santiago (12 kills, 6 digs), Maddie Southern (38 assists, 4 digs), Alyssa Kelly (2 aces, 1 assist, 18 digs), Julia Hall (5 kills, 1.5 blocks), Gracen Alsheimer (3 kills, 3 blocks), Olivia Haley (7 digs)

River Hill (11-5) def. Marriotts Ridge (8-7) — 3-1 [25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17]

Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (18 assists, 14 digs), Rheign Davis (4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Claire Meininger (6 kills, 5 digs), Gabby Tseytlin (1 aces, 4 assists, 5 digs), Julia Mamo (1 ace, 4 kills, 11 digs), Jayla Durham (5 kills, 5 digs), Katie Trenchard (1 ace, 5 kills, 14 digs)

3A East region, Section I semifinals:

Atholton (15-0) def. Reservoir (9-7) — 3-0

Centennial (9-6) def. Mt. Hebron (8-7) — 3-2

4A North region, Section I semifinals:

Dulaney def. Howard (10-6) — 3-2 [14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11]

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Kyle Stackpole at kstackpole@baltsun.com.