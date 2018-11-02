Howard County varsity roundup, Nov. 2

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Friday, November 2:

FOOTBALL:

Glenelg (10-0) — 33, Wilde Lake (6-4) — 7

Long Reach (7-3) — 28, Reservoir (4-6) — 12

Mt. Hebron (2-8) — 8, Hammond (2-8) — 0

Howard (9-1) — 38, Atholton (2-8) — 7

River Hill (7-3) — 35, Marriotts Ridge (4-6) — 13

Oakland Mills (7-3) — 69, Centennial (0-10) — 0

