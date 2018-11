Howard County varsity roundup, Nov. 1

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Thursday, November 1:

BOYS SOCCER:

2A South region, Section I final:

River Hill (14-0-1) — 4, Oakland Mills (11-6) — 0

Click here to read about this game.

3A East region, Section I final:

Centennial (10-6) — 1, Atholton (6-9-2) — 0

Goals: C — Zach Haskins

Assists: C — Dimitri Ahladiotis

Halftime: 1-0, C

4A North region, Section I final:

Howard (9-4-1) — 1, Catonsville — 0

Goals: Ho — Tyler Prevost

Assists: Ho — Jeff Bruner

Saves: Ho — Colin Sutch 5

Halftime: 0-0, tie

MIAA C Conference semifinals:

Mt. Carmel — 1, Glenelg Country (10-4) — 0

Goals: MC — Troy Baier

Saves: GCS — Tyler Yost 3, Jeb Pappas 1

Halftime: 0-0, tie

GIRLS SOCCER:

2A South region, Section I final:

River Hill — 2, Wilde Lake — 1 (OT)

3A East region, Section I final:

Mt. Hebron — 2, Atholton — 1

VOLLEYBALL:

2A South region, Section I quarterfinals:

Oakland Mills (6-9) def. Wilde Lake (7-9) — 3-1 [21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24]

Oakland Mills stats: Amaiyah Epps (2 kills, 3 digs), Amel Lightfoot (2 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig), Ayana Moses (2 assists, 10 digs), Iyanna McDuffie (12 assists), Makenna Burns (1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs), Merina Seldon (2 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs), Micah Brown (2 kills, 1 dig), Seun Sule (3 kills, 2 blocks), Tyasia McDuffie (1 ace, 8 assists, 4 digs), Zhenzhu Nelson (5 aces, 16 kills, 1.5 blocks, 21 digs)

River Hill (10-5) def. Hammond (5-12) — 3-0 [25-13, 25-18, 25-11]

Hammond stats: Grace Hartley (1 ace, 5 digs), Zoe Miranda (1 dig), DaNasia McRae (2 blocks), Hannah Gorel (8 assists, 1 dig), Imani Reid (1 block, 2 digs), Saqqara Andrews (4 kills, 2 blocks), Claire O'Rourke (2 digs), Kayla Hendershot (2 kills, 1 block), Jordan Kreh (1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs), Abbie Weirich (1 kill, 7 digs)

3A East region, Section I quarterfinals:

Reservoir (9-6) def. Long Reach (1-14) — 3-0 [25-11, 25-16, 25-8]

Long Reach stats: Angelina Casserly (2 aces, 2 blocks, 9 assists, 1 dig), Brianna Chinn (3 aces, 1 kill, 3 blocks), Julia Gates (1 kill), Shyla Harvin (2 kills, 5 digs), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs), Hailey Ramberg (2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block), Mia Rubio (2 digs), Samira Toure (2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs)

4A North region, Section I quarterfinals:

Howard (10-5) def. Catonsville — 3-0 [25-7, 25-14, 25-19]

Howard stats: Ava Fredrickson (8 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces), Emma Marthins (8 kills, 1 block), Jordan Redmiles (14 assists, 6 kills, 11 digs, 1 block), Chinenye Iloanya (4 kills, 1 dig), Vendela Lundgren (12 assists, 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Grace Sweet (12 digs, 3 aces, 5 assists), Anna Johnson (2 digs, 2 aces), Marissa Moore (6 kills), Kelly Seibert (9 digs, 1 kill), Alyssa Platt (1 kill)

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com or Kyle Stackpole at kstackpole@baltsun.com.