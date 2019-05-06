Howard County varsity roundup, May 6

Here’s a roundup of the varsity action around Howard County on Monday, May 6, 2019:

SOFTBALL:

Mt. Hebron (7-9, 7-10) — 5, Reservoir (7-8, 8-10) — 3

The Vikings built a 5-0 lead through the first four innings and then held off a late comeback by the Gators to earn the home victory and secure the regular season sweep of Reservoir.

Bree Hoskinson got the win at pitcher, surrendering seven hits and a walk while striking out one. Erin Behel (3-4, 2 runs, double), Eliza Munns (2-4, 3 RBI, run) and Kieran Davis (2-4, 2 RBI) all led the Mt. Hebron offense.

Reservoir’s Paige Bright (1-3, double, 2 RBI) and Maddy Davis (1-3, RBI) drove in the three runs for the Gators.

………………..123 456 7 R-H-E

Re……………..000 012 0 3-7-2

MH……………200 300 x 5-9-1

Marriotts Ridge (12-4, 12-8) — 23, Atholton (2-15, 3-15) — 0

The Mustangs scored multiple runs in all five innings, including 12 in the second, on the way to the convincing victory. Marriotts Ridge ended up winning its final six league games this spring.

Freshman Sarah Fan went 5-5 with 3 runs, while Ashleigh Gerber (3-3, home run, double, 5 RBI, 3 runs) and Molly Nies (3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI) also had huge offensive games to lead the Mustangs’ charge.

Alex Lindahl (2 innings, 2 strikeouts) and Madi Costigan (3 innings, 4 strikeouts) combined for the shutout at pitcher, surrendering a combined six hits.

Juliet Nierle (double) and Haley Simmerly each went 2-2 to lead the way for Atholton in the loss.

………………..123 45 R-H-E

MR………...5(12)2 22 23-21-1

A……………...000 00 0-6-4

Hammond (16-4) — 14, Lackey — 6

Armonie Lane (5 RBI) and Taylor Liguori (4 RBI) each had four hits to lead the way for the Golden Bears in their non-county victory to close the regular season. Kasey Smith (4.2 innings, 4 strikeouts) and Brittany Brewer (2.1 innings, 1 strikeout) split the pitching duties in the win.

………………..123 456 7 R-H-E

L………………105 000 0 6-11-1

Ha……………..343 400 x 14-15-1

Old Mill — 13, Long Reach (6-11) — 4

