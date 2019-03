Brian Krista / BSMG Staff

Barnard has been a staple for the Mustangs program the past three seasons, and this year was a big part of their run toward the top of the county standings. The junior captain batted .409 with 27 hits, 27 runs, 39 RBIs and 15 extra-base hits. Barnard split time between third base and pitcher with fellow junior co-captain Romy Lindahl in Marriotts Ridge’s toughest games and excelled at both spots.

She went 5-3 on the mound in 10 games and posted a 2.71 ERA, while giving up 42 hits and 36 walks to go with 60 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. Barnard earned two of her biggest wins against co-county champions Glenelg and she also hit the go-ahead home run against the Gladiators in their 4-1 victory.

“She throws hard and fierce in the circle,” said Mustangs coach Karyn Peksa. “She has a rocket overhand throw as well.”