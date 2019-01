Karl Merton Ferron / The Baltimore Sun

Columbia, MD -- 01/18/2019 -- River Hill Hawks forward Emily Masker (back center) watches guard Maggie OíKeefe (15) drive toward the paint against Atholton Raiders guard/forward Zhuri Cannon (21) during girls' varsity basketball at Atholton High School. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Staff) [ BKG RIVER HILL ATHOLTON ] 6520 Freetown Rd / 50rt (DSC_5035.JPG)