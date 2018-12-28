Oakland Mills girls basketball holds off Westminster to win own holiday tournament

Oakland Mills used three quarters of hard basketball Friday night to stay in front of Westminster and then held on down the stretch for a 54-47 victory to become champions of their holiday tournament.

The Scorpions landed Marley Grenway (12 points) and Kobie Scott-Pearson (15 points) on the all-tournament team, while Aislynn Riggs (15 points, 13 rebounds and 7 blocks) received top player honors. Westminster senior forward Zoe Costley, who scored a game-high 19 points, also earned all-tourney honors.

Oakland Mills led 40-18 at one point in the third quarter before the Owls closed the game with a push to get within the final seven-point margin.

“I just think we play one to three quarters with intensity but we haven't put together four quarters,” Scorpions coach Walt Hagins said. “It’s not a matter of winning or losing, it’s just about execution and maintaining intensity and maturity. Today I just thought we lost some of that maturity, whether that was because of Westminster’s defense, their comeback, their tenacity, or if it was just that we were in a situation where we were really in a fight to win the game.”

Westminster ended up scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter.

“They’ve got to have an understanding that there is a reckless abandon to the game of basketball,” Owls coach Dave Urban said. “The first three quarters, they were on their heels, and bad things happened. At the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter, it’s like we’ve got nothing to lose. Go with that reckless abandon and make things happen.”

The Scorpions (8-0) carried a 13-8 lead into the second quarter until a 3-pointer from Owls sophomore guard Emily Davis cut that deficit.

But Grenway hit a 3-pointer with 5:50 to go that sparked an 11-0 run for the home team as the Owls (5-3) committed costly turnovers. A basket from Costley cut the Owls’ deficit 24-14, but Kiyah King’s 3-point just before the buzzer put the Scorpions up 29-17 at the break.

Oakland Mills scored nine straight in the third quarter to take a 40-18 lead, and the hosts held the Owls to just six points in that frame.

Costley scored six of the Owls’ 23 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Scorpions.

Oakland Mills 54, Westminster 47

OM (8-0): Marley Grenway 12, Ty’Asia McDuffie 2, Jasmine Washington 2, Aislynn Riggs 15, Kabie Scott-Pearson 15, Kiyah King 8.

W (5-3): Emily Davis 5, Lauren Saltz 2, Meghan Ruth 6, Jillian Pumputis 4, Alina Nowosielski 2, Sophia Diehl 9, Zoe Costley 19.

