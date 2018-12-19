Oakland Mills girls basketball stays unbeaten with convincing win over Severna Park

At the end of a stretch of four games in six days, all on the road, Oakland Mills coach Walt Hagins was worried about how much his team would have left in the tank heading into Wednesday’s match-up against undefeated Severna Park.

It didn’t take long, however, for his Scorpions to put those fears to rest.

Visiting Oakland Mills (6-0) outscored the Falcons 14-2 over the first 10 minutes of the game and never looked back en route to a convincing 58-38 victory.

“This was monumental because it demonstrates our mental toughness and the fortitude that we have, to be able to fight through fatigue and limited practice time to beat a good team,” Hagins said. “I actually thought our energy seemed a little low warming up and that worried me, but once the game started we reverted to our identity on the defensive end and that sparked our offense.”

Severna Park vs Oakland Mills girls basketball at Severna Park, Wednesday December 19, 2018.

Oakland Mills ended up putting four players — Jazmine Washington (18 points), Kiyah King (13 points), Aislynn Riggs (11 points, 12 rebounds and 9 blocks) and Marley Grenway (11 points) — in double figures scoring. Grenway, with a made jumper in the fourth quarter, eclipsed 1,000 points for her career.

But for all the scoring accolades, which also included 10 made 3-pointers as a team, it was undoubtedly the Scorpions’ defense that set the tone for the outcome of the game.

Severna Park (3-1) didn’t register its first points, a layup by Hailey Betch (6 points), until there was 3:15 left in the opening quarter. And it was another five minutes before the Falcons found the net again after that.

“I thought the key to winning was our defense and Aislynn Riggs having so many blocks,” King said. “She was the focal point of our defense, she got us energized, we ran the fast break really well, and they couldn’t keep up with us.”

It was King that hit a pair of threes in the latter stages of the second quarter to help Oakland Mills extend its cushion to 14 points, 25-11, at the half.

Severna Park did go on a mini 6-0 run to open the third quarter and temporarily cut its deficit to just eight points, but Oakland Mills answered with a 10-0 push of its own immediately after that and the route was on.

“We put ourselves in just too large of a hole and it was a combination of things. We forced a lot of shots, rushed a lot of shots and really weren’t able to get settled in until the second half the game,” Severna Park coach Kristofer Dean said. “Credit Oakland Mills for some of it, they got their hands on some balls and shot lights out. But we didn’t make the necessary adjustments and hopefully it’s a learning experience for us.”

Severna Park never got back within single digits over the final 12 minutes of the game on the way to suffering its first loss of the year.

Junior Lena McLaughlin led the way for the Falcons with 11 points.

With a game against South River on tap for Friday, though, Dean said he’s confident in his squad’s ability to regroup.

“A game like this will help us in the long run. It did last year and it will this year,” he said. “We will be ready to go Friday and we will jump right back on that horse tomorrow. Our girls are very good about learning what they need to learn and then putting the past behind us.”

Oakland Mills, meanwhile, is off for over a week, with the team’s next game scheduled for Dec. 27 in its own holiday tournament.

Oakland Mills 58, Severna Park 38

OM (6-0): Washington 18, King 13, Grenway 11, Riggs 11, Scott-Pearson 5.

SP (3-1): McLaughlin 11, Betch 6, Ward 6, Chew 5, Spilker 4, Ryan 4, Albert 2.

Half: 25-11 OM.

Other scores:

Howard 60, Meade 45

Marisa Sanchez-Henry scored a game-high 19 points, while Camille Malagar (15 points) and Anii Harris (13) joined her in double figures, to help the Lions bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Ho (5-1): Sanchez-Henry 19, Malagar 15, Harris 13, Scott 9, Fritz 4.

M: Jackson 16, Reid 10, Sewell 6, Owens 6, Brown 4, Bryant-Brown 3.

Mt. Hebron 59, North County 35

The Vikings won their second straight game, getting big games from a variety of players.

Tori Valentine led the way with 17 points and 5 assists, while Clarke Oliver and Julia Rodriguez chipped in with nine points apiece. Erin Dixon (8 points, 8 steals) and Eve Chase (6 points, 10 rebounds) had well-rounded efforts as well.

MH (3-3): Valentine 17, Oliver 9, Rodriguez 9, Dixon 8, Chase 6, Williams 6, Milano 2, Harrington 2.

NC: Turner 9, Antonias 8, Shaffer 5, Youngbar 4, Biggs 3, Lewis 2, Gnnals 2, Holland 2.

Half: 26-19 MH.

Centennial 52, Broadneck 32

Rasa Welsh (14 points) and Brook Anderson (13) paced the offense as the Eagles bounced back from Wednesday’s loss against Reservoir. Anderson’s total was a season high.

The Eagles were actually trailing by one at the half, but outscored the Bruins 27-8 in the third quarter.

C (3-2): Welsh 14, Anderson 13, Reese 6, Dossett 6, Molz 5, Pellegrini 3, Urquiaga 3, Pearson 2.

B: Washington 10, McCue 9, Hogopan 8, Fletcher 2, Stickle 2, Flynn 1.

Half: 17-16 B.

Hammond 84, Northeast 42

The Golden Bears earned their fourth straight victory and did it behind career-high scoring efforts from three different players — Jocelyn Fogle (23 points, 12 rebounds), Nyelle Allen (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Keisean Brown (13 points).

Imani Reid also chipped in by tying a season-high with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. Taylor Liguori had four points and eight assists.

“This was a big game for us,” Hammond coach Ryan Hudy said. “Northeast came in 4-0 so we challenged each other to prove that we can win big games on the road against good competition. And the girls responded with amazing execution and effort.”

Ha (4-1): Fogle 23. Allen 22, Reid 18, Brown 13, Liguori 4, Julius-Khumbah 4.

NE: Ryleigh 10, Alyssa 9, Allyson 4, Keirsten 4, Hailey 2, Mackenzie 2, Carrie 2, Divine 2, Caroline 2, Chassidy 2.

South River 49, Reservoir 43

SR (4-0): Hernden 20, Burrows 10, Fitzwater 9, Sullivan 7, Green 2, Curtner 1.

Re (4-2): Dorn 24, Abunassar 6, Davis 6, Hooker 4, Fourney 3, Turner 1.

Half: 26-14 Re.

Old Mill 68, Long Reach 52

Sydney Faulcon scored 16 points to lead the Patriots past the Lightning. Deja Atkinson recorded 12 points and Mikaya Mallett added 11 points for Old Mill (2-1).

Lyric Swann paced Long Reach (2-3) with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds), while Ariana Briggs-Hall chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

OM (2-1): Faulcon 16, Atkinson 12, Mallett 11, Galloway 9, Dews 8, Munford 6, White 4, Bagnell 2.