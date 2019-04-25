Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse cruises past River Hill on senior night, 15-3

Colin Kelley’s smile remained wide throughout the post-game celebration, and it seemed to widen a bit more as he joined his Marriotts Ridge senior teammates for a photo op that will likely be framed forever.

The Marriotts Ridge senior goalie had just polished off another sterling defensive effort — the eighth time in 12 games an opponent didn’t score more than three goals — to cap a memorable afternoon. Nearly four hours after signing his National Letter of Intent to play Division I lacrosse at Mercer University on Thursday, Kelley pieced together a 12-save performance on senior day to power host Marriotts Ridge past visiting River Hill, 15-3.

“It was a perfect way to put it all together,” Kelley said. “With my future taken care of today, I can now put 100 percent focus for the rest of the season. To come out here and do this, I think it shows we have the potential to go far. We weren’t able to get distracted.”

Heading into Thursday, Kelley was well aware of the unintended distractions that came with senior days, like the commemorative lunch and the 30-minute pre-game senior salute. Throw in the added attention of friends and family, along with signing a National Letter of Intent, and the actual game itself can get lost.

Marriotts Ridge (11-1) also made special Navy blue shirts for coaches, players, and fans, that read “2017: County Champs; 2018: State Champs; 2019: Leave a Legacy” across the back.

But perhaps Thursday’s coolest moment for Kelley came as an on-field spectator. Once the Mustangs ballooned a 6-1 halftime lead to 10-1 by the end of the third, Tony Incontrera played all his senior reserves. That’s when, with seven minutes left in regulation, senior attack Garrett Kenny netted a jubilant unassisted strike from straightaway, a moment Kelley wanted to witness from the start of the day.

“Getting the seniors in at the end, that was the coolest thing,” Kelley said. “We came out with a lot of energy and the starters tried to take care of their business to get some of the seniors in the game late. I really appreciate them.”

Ricky Fedorchak (UMBC) and Ben Ward (Mount St. Mary’s), two sturdy defensemen alongside Kelley, also signed their NLI’s on Thursday and added sterling defensive efforts of their own. Max Friedman (three goals) was the only player for River Hill to find the back of the net, and in the third period, the Hawks mustered just one shot to Marriotts Ridge’s 12.

“Everything builds off our defense,” Fedorchak said.

After a relatively competitive opening three minutes, Marriotts Ridge busted open a scoreless game with three goals in a span of 41 seconds. Matt Hendershot got the scoring started off a feed from Charlie Reynolds, and Andrew Luciano and Jake Levy followed suit to mount a 3-0 lead at the 7:59 mark.

“We played with a sense of urgency today,” Marriotts Ridge coach Tony Incontrera said. “They weren’t just catching it and holding it. We were trying to move the ball quickly. That’s something we’ve been trying to preach not just this week but for the entire season.”

Friedman put River Hill on the board shortly after, cutting into Marriotts Ridge’s lead to make it 3-1. But seven straight goals from the midway point of the second quarter to four minutes left in the third quarter ballooned the Mustangs’ advantage to 10-1. Levy, who finished with a game-high five goals, scored four times during that span, a period where River Hill (5-6 overall) couldn’t establish any sort of flow.

The Mustangs registered the first 12 shots of the second quarter and won the first nine faceoffs of the second half thanks to Andrew Luciano’s efforts in the circle.

“They killed us in transition and on the faceoffs. It just snowballed,” River Hill coach Keith Gonsouland said. “We need to reteach some things, especially in transition. That’s what we got to do. We have to go back and reteach these concepts about sliding up the field.”

For the game, Marriotts Ridge out-shot River Hill 37-22, a day that couldn’t get too much sweeter for Fedorchak and the Mustangs.

“Honestly,” Fedorchak said. “Nothing is better than beating a team like that on senior night.”

Marriotts Ridge — 15, River Hill — 3

Goals: MR — Jake Levey 5, John Miller 3, Matt Hendershot 2, Tommy Ruddo 1, Andrew Luciano 1, Charlie Reynolds 1, Sam Geiger 1, Garrett Kenny 1; RH — Max Friedman 3.

Assists: MR — Reynolds 5, Miller 2, Ricky Fedorchak 2, Luciano 1, Andrew Paige 1, Cameron Schalge 1, Ruddo 1; RH — Jack Burns 2.

Saves: MR — Collin Kelley 12; RH — Kyle Henry 6, Kevin Hickey 6.