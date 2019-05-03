Marriotts Ridge’s Crosby gets senior day surprise, helps Mustangs girls lacrosse defeat Mt. Hebron

Marriotts Ridge’s Brigit Crosby had a senior day to remember.

Prior to Friday night’s contest against Mt. Hebron, Crosby received a special surprise during introductions as her oldest brother and 2009 Marriotts Ridge graduate, George Harrison, joined her on the field alongside her parents and other siblings. Harrison, a Senior Airman, had been deployed overseas for the last two years.

After the emotional pregame ceremony, Crosby then joined her Mustangs’ teammates in earning a convincing 16-2 victory over the Vikings that secured the team sole possession of this year’s county championship.

Crosby, a starting defender for Marriotts Ridge (7-0, 12-2), played an integral role in helping hold Mt. Hebron (3-4, 6-7) to its lowest offensive output of the season. Then on the other end of the field, Katie Thompson (4 goals, assist), Eloise Clevenger (3 goals, 4 assists) and Erin Cooke (2 goals, 3 assists) led the way for the Mustangs’ offense.

As for the pregame ceremony, Harrison said he had kept his return a secret from pretty much everyone.

“It wasn’t easy [to keep it a secret], it took a lot of coordination by my wife who got here before I did and she coordinated with my sister, Amanda,” Harrison said. “They were the only two people, other than the coaches, that knew I was here.”

When Crosby was receiving her senior gifts from Marriotts Ridge coaches, Harrison ran up from behind and put his arms around his sister — who wore a shocked expression and began tearing up as she realized what was happening.

Harrison said it was a special moment for him, as he looks forward to spending time with the entire family in the coming days.

“It’s pretty sweet to be here,” he said. “It’s been years since I’ve been home, so I’m just going to enjoy this while I can and see what happens from there.”

Marriotts Ridge (7-0, 12-2) — 16, Mt. Hebron (3-4, 6-7) — 2

Goals: MR — Thompson 4, Hensh 3, Kennedy 3, Clevenger 3, Cooke 2, Held 1; MH — Kampert 1, Barke 1.

Assists: MR — Clevenger 4, Cooke 3, Thompson 1.

Saves: MR — Ranta 14; MH — N/A 5.

Half: 12-0 MR.

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports