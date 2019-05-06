MPSSAA release boys, girls lacrosse state playoff brackets

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse on Monday, and Marriotts Ridge boys and girls, Centennial boys and Long Reach girls earned No. 1 seeds in their respective sections.

On the boys’ side, the Mustangs (13-1) are the top seed in the 2A South region, Section I for the second straight year. The county and defending state champions earned a first-round bye and will face either No. 4 seed River Hill (6-8) or No. 5 Oakland Mills (6-6) on May 10. Glenelg (8-6) also got a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 3 Wilde Lake (7-5) and No. 6 Hammond (1-9), which will square off in the opening round on May 8.

Marriotts Ridge, which beat Glenelg in overtime on April 5, edged the Gladiators in last year’s sectional final en route to its first state championship.

In the 3A East region, the defending region champion Eagles (9-4) are seeded first in Section I for the second straight year. They will see either No. 4 seed Atholton (5-9) or No. 5 Reservoir (4-10) on May 10. Long Reach (5-7) is the No. 2 seed and Mt. Hebron (4-10) is seeded third. Both have a bye and will play each other May 10.

Howard (9-4) has a bye as the No. 3 seed in the 4A North region, Section I and will visit No. 2 Perry Hall on May 10.

On the girls’ side, the county champion Mustangs (12-2) earned a first-round bye in the 2A South region, Section I and will face the winner of No. 4 Oakland Mills (5-7) and No. 5 River Hill (4-8) in the second round. No. 2 seed Glenelg (11-3), the three-time defending state champions, will need to get past either No. 3 Wilde Lake (6-6) or No. 6 Hammond (5-9) in order to get a rematch with Marriotts Ridge. The Mustangs beat the Gladiators, 10-8, on April 5.

The Lightning (8-3) have the top spot in the 3A East region, Section I. They have a bye and will see either No. 4 Atholton (7-7) or No. 5 Reservoir (2-10) on May 10. No. 2 seed Centennial (6-6) and No. 3 Mt. Hebron (6-7), the defending region champion, also have byes and are set to square off in the second round.

In the 4A North region, Section I, Howard (6-6) is seeded fourth and will host No. 5 Perry Hall on May 8.

The sectional finals are scheduled for May 13 and regional championships on May 15. State semifinal contests are set for May 17 or 18 at different locations: 2A games at Northeast-AA High School, 3A games at Mt. Hebron and 4A games at Gaithersburg High School. The state championship games this year will be at Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County on May 20, 21 or 22.

BOYS SEEDS:

2A South region:

Section I: 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Glenelg; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. River Hill; 5. Oakland Mills; 6. Hammond.

Section II: 1. La Plata; 2. Calvert; 3. Patuxent; 4. Southern-AA; 5. Thomas Stone; 6. Westlake.

3A East region:

Section I: 1. Centennial; 2. Long Reach; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Atholton; 5. Reservoir.

Section II: 1. J.M. Bennett; 2. Stephen Decatur; 3. Chesapeake-AA; 4. Northeast-AA.

4A North region:

Section I: 1. Dulaney; 2. Perry Hall; 3. Howard; 4. Catonsville.

Section II: 1. Urbana; 2. Sherwood; 3. Paint Branch; 4. Montgomery Blair; 5. Springbrook; 6. Northwood.

GIRLS SEEDS:

2A South region:

Section I: 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Glenelg; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Oakland Mills; 5. River Hill; 6. Hammond.

Section II: 1. La Plata; 2. Patuxent; 3. Calvert; 4. Southern-AA; 5. Thomas Stone; 6. Westlake.

3A East region:

Section I: 1. Long Reach; 2. Centennial; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Atholton; 5. Reservoir.

Section II: 1. Stephen Decatur; 2. Chesapeake-AA; 3. Northeast-AA; 4. J.M. Bennett.

4A North region:

Section I: 1. Catonsville; 2. Dulaney; 3. Western; 4. Howard; 5. Perry Hall.

Section II: 1. Sherwood; 2. Springbrook; 3. Urbana; 4. Northwood; 5. Montgomery Blair; 6. Paint Branch.

