Four county grapplers place at MPSSAA girls wrestling invitational

Four Howard County grapplers placed at the MPSSAA girls invitational at Northeast on Feb. 2.

Atholton senior Jana Tumaneng (100 pounds) and Reservoir freshman Camila Mendez (127) finished in third place while Oakland Mills freshman Karina Alvarenga Chicas (106) and Mt. Hebron’s Chloe Parkinson (117) came in fourth in their brackets.

Oakland Mills had three girls compete — Alvarenga Chicas, sophomore Alicia Ribeiro (106) and freshman Cydney Epting (112) — while Reservoir’s Madison Bloodworth (122) and River Hill’s Ava Flynn (161) also wrestled in the second annual tournament.

Tumaneng, who has been the varsity 106-pounder this season for the Raiders, received an opening-round bye and won her second match by fall before losing in the semifinal round. She won her next two matches by pin to finish third. Mendez also received a bye and reached the semifinals before bouncing back.

Alvarenga Chicas advanced to the semifinals and then had to battle Ribeiro in the placement round in the consolations. She won the match by fall but dropped her next match and came in fourth. Parkinson, meanwhile, won four matches and rallied from a quarterfinal loss. She secured a pair of pins to guarantee placing but lost a decision in the third-place bout.

Epting, Flynn and Bloodworth went 0-2 in their weight classes.

timschwartz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/timschwartz13

facebook.com/HoCoTimesSports