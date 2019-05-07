MPSSAA release baseball, softball state playoff brackets

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for baseball and softball on Tuesday, and Marriotts Ridge and Reservoir baseball, and Hammond and Centennial softball earned No. 1 seeds in their respective sections.

In baseball, the Mustangs (13-5) are the top seed in the 2A South region, Section I. they earned a first-round bye and will face either No. 4 seed Glenelg (5-12) or No. 5 Hammond (2-16) on May 11. Oakland Mills (9-11) also got a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 3 River Hill (9-10) and No. 6 Wilde Lake (2-15), which will square off in the opening round on May 9.

In the 3A East region, Reservoir (13-4) is seeded first in Section I. The Gators will see either No. 4 seed Centennial (9-9) or No. 5 Long Reach (5-12) on May 11. Atholton (15-4) is the No. 2 seed and Mt. Hebron (10-6) is seeded third. Both have a bye and will play each other May 11.

County champions Howard (18-2) has a bye as the No. 2 seed in the 4A North region, Section I and will host No. 3 Catonsville on May 11.

As for softball, the co-county champion Golden Bears (16-4) earned a first-round bye in the 2A South region, Section I and will face the winner of No. 4 Glenelg (10-8) and No. 5 Wilde Lake (2-15) in the second round. No. 2 seed River Hill (13-4) will have the winner of either No. 3 Marriotts Ridge (12-8) or No. 6 Oakland Mills (0-14).

The Eagles (9-7) have the top spot in the 3A East region, Section I. They have a bye and will see either No. 4 Long Reach (6-11) or No. 5 Atholton (3-15) on May 11. No. 2 seed Reservoir (8-9), the defending regional champions, and No. 3 Mt. Hebron (7-10) also have byes and are set to square off in the second round.

In the 4A North region, Section I, Howard (15-5), also defending region winners, is seeded third and will host No. 6 Mervo on May 9.

The sectional finals are scheduled for May 15 and regional championships on May 17. State semifinal contests are set for May 21 at Bachman Park in Glen Burnie. The state championship games will be at University of Maryland’s Softball Complex on May 25.

BASEBALL SEEDS:

2A South region:

Section I: 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Oakland Mills; 3. River Hill; 4. Glenelg; 5. Hammond; 6. Wilde Lake.

Section II: 1. La Plata; 2. Patuxent; 3. Calvert; 4. Southern-AA; 5. Westlake; 6. Thomas Stone.

3A East region:

Section I: 1. Reservoir; 2. Atholton; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Centennial; 5. Long Reach.

Section II: 1. Stephen Decatur; 2. J.M. Bennett; 3. Chesapeake-AA; 4. Northeast-AA.

4A North region:

Section I: 1. Dulaney; 2. Howard; 3. Catonsville; 4. Mervo; 5. Perry Hall.

Section II: 1. Sherwood; 2. Urbana; 3. Paint Branch; 4. Northwood; 5. Montgomery Blair; 6. Springbrook.

SOFTBALL SEEDS:

2A South region:

Section I: 1. Hammond; 2. River Hill; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Glenelg; 5. Wilde Lake; 6. Oakland Mills.

Section II: 1. La Plata; 2. Calvert; 3. Thomas Stone; 4. Patuxent; 5. Southern-AA; 6. Westlake.

3A East region:

Section I: 1. Centennial; 2. Reservoir; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Long Reach; 5. Atholton.

Section II: 1. Chesapeake-AA; 2. Stephen Decatur; 3. Northeast-AA; 4. J.M. Bennett.

4A North region:

Section I: 1. Western; 2. Catonsville; 3. Howard; 4. Dulaney; 5. Perry Hall; 6. Mervo.

Section II: 1. Sherwood; 2. Urbana; 3. Montgomery Blair; 4. Paint Branch; 5. Northwood; 6. Springbrook.

