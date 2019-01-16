Oakland Mills girls basketball uses early push to roll past Mt. Hebron, 54-40

Despite its gaudy record and current first-place standing, Oakland Mills coach Walt Hagins is quick to point out that his group of girls is still learning this winter what its like to be a front runner.

That’s what makes this middle stretch of the season, up against the Howard County’s six 3A/4A schools that the Scorpions went 1-5 against last year, so important. And so far, after losing to Howard last week, Oakland Mills (7-1, 11-1) has proven to be up to the challenge.

On Wednesday evening against Mt. Hebron, the Scorpions earned their second straight win by double figures over a team it lost to a year ago — defeating Mt. Hebron 54-40 on the heels of a 62-37 win over Atholton.

“It’s easy to forget that two years ago, before I got here, they won [one county game] and then last year we had some successes but we never really were at the top at any point. So you get to this middle stretch of the season, where we are going up against these great programs night after night, it’s really putting our maturity to the test,” Hagins said. “This is very new to us, having that target on our backs. And there are moments where I think we do lose focus of the things that have gotten us to this point.

“Overall, though, I’m very proud of this group’s resiliency and the way they are coming together. We just can’t lose sight of the fact that there’s still a lot of work left to be done.”

Through the first half of the regular season, take a look at the top Howard County's girls basketball offensive standouts. This photo gallery showcases all the public school players currently averaging at least five points a game during the 2018-2019 season (through Jan. 14, 2019). (Brent Kennedy) (Brent Kennedy)

Against Mt. Hebron (4-4, 7-6), Oakland Mills relied on its traditional staples of success: balanced offense and swarming defense. Both were on full display during the 21-2 run between the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second that ultimately ended up deciding the game.

Overall, the Scorpions ended up forcing the Vikings into 26 turnovers and had four players — Jazmine Washington (14 points), Aislynn Riggs (13 points, 11 rebounds, 9 blocks and 5 steals), Kobie Scott-Pearson (11 points) and Marley Grenway (9 points) — finish with at least nine points.

On the other side, Mt. Hebron saw its three-game winning streak snapped. The Vikings, which were led by Tori Valentine (14 points and 10 rebounds) and Eve Chase (13 points and 12 rebounds), had jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the opening four minutes.

After that, however, the Scorpions regrouped and found a rhythm that they never lost for the rest of the half.

“We started playing Oakland Mills basketball, which is not our strength. We got away from our identity,” Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn said. “For a quarter-and-a-half, we tried to run up and down and do things that we just aren’t comfortable with. It took going in at halftime to finally regroup and, after that, I thought we really did have a great second half.”

Each week, editor Brent Kennedy will rank the Howard County girls basketball teams based on their body of work this winter. You can tweet at him @BKBSunSports with comments or questions about the rankings. Previous week's rankings are in (). (Brent Kennedy) (Brent Kennedy)

Mt. Hebron managed to trim what at one time was a 19-point second-half deficit down to eight by the early stages of the fourth quarter courtesy of a 13-2 run. It just ended up being a little too late to complete a comeback.

Oakland Mills returns to action on the road against Centennial on Friday, while Mt. Hebron will look to bounce against Glenelg.

The Scorpions are currently tied for first place in the county standings with Reservoir (7-1, 10-2), which defeated Glenelg Wednesday night.

Oakland Mills 54, Mt. Hebron 40

OM (7-1, 11-1): Washington 14, Riggs 13, Scott-Pearson 11, Grenway 9, King 4, Eldridge 3.

MH (4-4, 7-6): Valentine 14, Chase 13, Williams 6, Rodriguez 6, Madden 1.

Half: 32-18 OM.

CAPTION Mt. Hebron junior Tori Valentine talks about the Vikings' 41-35 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Mt. Hebron junior Tori Valentine talks about the Vikings' 41-35 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. CAPTION Mt. Hebron junior Tori Valentine talks about the Vikings' 41-35 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Mt. Hebron junior Tori Valentine talks about the Vikings' 41-35 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. CAPTION Oakland Mills senior Aislynn Riggs talks about the Scorpions' 54-40 victory over Mt. Hebron on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Oakland Mills senior Aislynn Riggs talks about the Scorpions' 54-40 victory over Mt. Hebron on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. CAPTION Glenelg Country sophomore Ashlyn Bender talks about the Dragons' comeback victory over Franklin at the Public vs Private Challenge at McDonogh on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Glenelg Country sophomore Ashlyn Bender talks about the Dragons' comeback victory over Franklin at the Public vs Private Challenge at McDonogh on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. CAPTION Long Reach senior Arianna Briggs-Hall talks about the Lightning earning a 69-50 road victory over Hammond on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Long Reach senior Arianna Briggs-Hall talks about the Lightning earning a 69-50 road victory over Hammond on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. CAPTION Howard junior Camille Malagar talks about the Lions' 54-39 victory over previously undefeated Oakland Mills on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Howard junior Camille Malagar talks about the Lions' 54-39 victory over previously undefeated Oakland Mills on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports