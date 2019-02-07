Mt. Hebron girls win indoor track and field region title; three boys teams take second

With senior Jaiden Ritter and Sierrah Matthews leading the charge, the Mt. Hebron girls indoor track and field team won its first 3A East region title since 2012.

Ritter, the reigning Howard County girls indoor Athlete of the Year, ran away with the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.32 seconds and crossed the finish line first in the 300 in 43.40 seconds, while Matthews, a county champion in the 300 and 500, took second in the former event (43.89) and cruised to victory in the latter race (1:21.81). Both athletes also joined forces with Garcelle Pierre and Blaire Ridgely to win the 4x200 and 4x400 relays in 1:48.04 and 4:15.70, respectively.

Ritter and Matthews combined to score 58 points for the Vikings, who topped runner-up Northern and third-place Reservoir with a 95-point showing on Tuesday. Among county teams, the Gators were the next-best finishers with 77 points, followed by Atholton (fourth, 69 points), Centennial (seventh, 23) and Long Reach (12th, 12).

Photos by Brian Krista / BSMG Mt. Hebron sprinters Sierrah Matthews (left) and Jaiden Ritter carried the Vikings to the 3A East region title. Mt. Hebron sprinters Sierrah Matthews (left) and Jaiden Ritter carried the Vikings to the 3A East region title. (Photos by Brian Krista / BSMG)

Individual winners from around the county included Reservoir’s Adaobi Tabugbo, who secured a victory the 55 hurdles in 8.70 seconds, and Atholton’s Morgan Young (shot put, 35 feet, 5 inches) and Madison Garrigus (pole vault, 8-6). All three athletes also won their respective events at the county championships on Jan. 15.

On the boys side, a complete team effort propelled Mt. Hebron to the No. 2 position behind Huntingtown, which won the event with 92 points.

The Vikings (81.5 points) scored in 11 of 13 events and boasted two winners — the 4x400 relay team of Kobe Hill, Justin Evans, Tyler Lizzo and Connor Croft (3:44.26) and pole vaulter Ethan Bishop, who cleared his personal-best mark by more than a foot to defeat teammate Sam Iseman with an attempt of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Brian Krista / BSMG Reservoir senior Talon Campbell, seen competing at the county championships on Jan. 15, won the 300- and 500-meter races at the 3A East region meet on Feb. 5. Reservoir senior Talon Campbell, seen competing at the county championships on Jan. 15, won the 300- and 500-meter races at the 3A East region meet on Feb. 5. (Brian Krista / BSMG)

Reservoir earned third with 71 points, while Centennial (sixth, 32 points), Atholton (eighth, 26) and Long Reach (12th, 10) rounded out the county performances.

Reservoir senior Talon Campbell was the county’s standout athlete at the 3A East meet with wins in the 300 (38.16) and 500 (1:10.47) but was far from the only Gators’ athlete to find the winner’s circle. Jalen Jasmin outran the competition in the 55 dash (6.66) and teamed up with Camron Mattocks, Emmanuel Ibeh and Dakota Mayfield to win the 4x200 relay in 1:38.35.

River Hill boys snag second place

Five of the six county teams competing at the 2A East meet on Monday had an individual champion, yet it was the program without a winner that produced the best overall showing.

Anish Nanjappa fueled runner-up River Hill (59 points) with second-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200, but aside from him, no other athlete stood out. Instead it was the Hawks’ widespread competency that pushed them ahead of fourth-place Oakland Mills (51.5 points) and the other county teams such as Wilde Lake (tied for sixth, 36 points), Hammond (eighth, 31), Glenelg (tied ninth, 22) and Marriotts Ridge (14th, 15).

Kent Island squeaked out the regional championship with 61.5 points.

Among the county winners were Glenelg’s Graham Dilworth (1,600, 4:30.22), Hammond’s Loick Amouzou (55 hurdles, personal-best 7.63), Marriotts Ridge’s Jack Liparini (55 dash, personal-best 6.61); Oakland Mills’ Rafi Cason (300, personal-best 35.39), and Wilde Lake’s Andrew English (800, 2:02.19) and Jackson Pittman (pole vault, personal-best 11-6).

Oakland Mills also finished first in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Brian Krista / BSMG Wilde Lake's Jackson Pittman, seen congratulating a competitor at the Howard County championships on Jan. 15, won the 2A East region title in the pole vault by clearing a personal-best 11 feet, 6 inches Wilde Lake's Jackson Pittman, seen congratulating a competitor at the Howard County championships on Jan. 15, won the 2A East region title in the pole vault by clearing a personal-best 11 feet, 6 inches (Brian Krista / BSMG)

River Hill senior Sydney Robinson was the county standout on the girls side, winning the 300 in a season-record time of 40.98 seconds in addition to placing second in the 55 dash and third in the 500. Her excellence impelled the Hawks (62 points) to a fourth-place finish, the best among league teams. Following Robinson and company were Glenelg (sixth, 30 points), Oakland Mills (seventh, 29), Hammond (13th, six) and Marriotts Ridge (tied 16th, three).

The county’s only other event winner was River Hill in the 4x200 (1:47.41).

Howard boys finish as runner-up

Max Myers backed up his superb county championships with another impressive performance at the 4A Central region meet at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Hyattsville on Wednesday.

Not only did Myers win the 500 in 1:07.12, but the Lions’ senior also secured second in the 300 (35.98) and third in the 800 (2:01.03). He ran personal-best times in all three events.

Myers’ effort helped Howard (73 points) to secure second place behind Dulaney, which won the event with 91 points.

Other notable results came from Eric Okoye, who earned third in the 55 dash and fourth in the high jump, and the Lions’ shot put trio of Collin Greene (third), Christopher Joesph (fourth) and Brian Quainoo (seventh). The Lions also won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.76.

Brian Krista / BSMG Maxwell Myers of Howard, left, leads Reservoir's Talon Campbell and River Hill's Chase McGeehan in the boys 500 meter dash during the Howard County Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Maxwell Myers of Howard, left, leads Reservoir's Talon Campbell and River Hill's Chase McGeehan in the boys 500 meter dash during the Howard County Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 15. (Brian Krista / BSMG)

On the girls side, Howard finished tied for sixth place with 33 points.

With the regional meets now completed, county teams will turn their sights on their respective state championships, which will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.