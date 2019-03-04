Recapping Howard County wrestlers at MPSSAA state tournament

Centennial senior Jason Kraisser remembers watching from the stands when his older brother Nathan did a backflip after winning his fourth state championship in 2012.

At the MPSSAA state championships at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 2, Jason Kraisser had a more subdued reaction to becoming the eighth Maryland public-school wrestler to win four state titles. He simply raised four fingers in the air, took off his green ankle band and enjoyed the moment as the crowd serenaded him with a standing ovation while his hand was raised for the final time in his illustrious high school career.

“People were coming up to me and asking me, ‘Hey, are you going to do a backflip or something?’ I was like, ‘Shoot, I don’t know how to do a backflip,’” said Kraisser, who defeated Huntingtown’s Josh Stokes, 14-3, in the 152-pound final in the 4A/3A classification in a rematch of last year’s 145-pound final. “I wanted to do a little something to celebrate. It’s a cool feeling to finish your career off like that.”

Kraisser (40-0), who ended his career on a 101-match winning streak and with a four-year varsity record of 159-4, joined one of Maryland wrestling’s most exclusive lists with the victory. Only Aberdeen’s Matt Slutzky (1989-92), Owings Mills’ Steve Kessler (1994-97), Hereford’s Josh Asper (2005-08), Southern Garrett’s George Scheffel (2007-10), Nathan Kraisser (2009-12), Middletown’s Danny Bertoni (2014-17) and North Hagerstown’s Aaron Brooks (2015-18) have won four state titles.

Adding Jason to that list has always seemed to simply be a matter of time. On March 2, it became a reality.

And for the Kraisser family, it’s state championship No. 12. In addition to the four won by Nathan and Jason, brother Austin won three and father Cliff has one.

“I’m proud of him. It’s hard to put into words,” Centennial coach and family patriarch Cliff Kraisser said. “All of them [Brian, Nathan, Austin and Jason] worked really hard and it’s fun to see them have success. It’s a good journey but it’s not over. They all have aspirations in college [at Campbell University].”

A year after losing in the ultimate tiebreak period in the 182-pound final, Glenelg senior Sam Alsheimer (43-1) got his elusive state title in thrilling fashion. The 195-pounder trailed 4-2 when, in the span of only a few seconds, he got a reversal, locked up a cradle and pinned Colonel Richardson’s Jordan Gabriel in 3 minutes, 17 seconds.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said fresh off the mat. “... My whole motivation last year was to come back from the leg injury and finally prove that I’m back and I can win this. I lost that, so my mentality this year has been trying to avenge that loss, and it feels great.”

Gladiators junior Drew Sotka also won a state title a year after his older brother Max won in the same 170-pound weight class in 2A/1A. Sotka built an early lead and methodically held on to beat Hereford’s Jimmy Kells, 5-4.

“Honestly, last year I never would’ve thought I’d win states. Seeing [Max] do it — he wasn’t always the best wrestler but he worked hard and that’s why he did it. I copied that; I didn’t miss a single practice all year, I worked as hard as I could every practice and hard work pays off.”

Howard County swept the 170-pound titles, as county champion Sean Billups (38-3) of Atholton won the championship in 4A/3A. He became the Raiders’ first state champion since 2008 by winning his region finals rematch against defending state champion John Podsednik of Leonardtown, 9-6. He trailed 5-4 entering the third period but scored the next five points to pull away.

2019 MPSSAA wrestling state championships - Finals at The Show Place Arena Saturday March 2, 2019.

“It feels great. All the hard work and staying hours after practice, all that hard work just makes it feel so much better,” said Billups, a senior who placed third last season. “I beat him before. I knew he was going to change up his game plan wrestling me, so I just had to adapt to what he already does and do what I do.”

While the county crowned four state champions, three others fell one win short of gold.

Glenelg senior Jared Thomas (138) wrestled in one of the most thrilling finals matches in recent memory, as the previously undefeated reigning state champion met Owings Mills’ Phil Smith, also an undefeated state champ, in the 2A/1A final.

Smith took an early 5-0 lead but Thomas (45-1) rallied and eventually tied the score at seven. Smith, however, won the last scramble and pinned Thomas in 5:38.

Thomas won 49 consecutive matches before falling in his final high school match.

River Hill senior Will Henrickson (132) also saw his perfect season come to an end in the championship match. North Caroline’s Ryan Bauer got an early 2-0 lead but the county and regional champion kept the score close into the second period before Bauer caught Henrickson (44-1) in a five-point move and pinned him in 2:55.

Henrickson, who placed fourth last year, reached the final with two pins and a technical fall.

Oakland Mills senior Ernie Smith (285) had a tall task in his finals match against Dunbar senior Jorden Pryor, who had already won the last two state titles. Pryor commanded the match from the start and in the second period picked up the fall in 2:46.

Smith (30-4) cruised to the championship match with two first-period falls and a 7-1 decision.

Two others won the consolation bracket and placed third: Howard junior Shayan Kassiri (145) in 4A/3A and Hammond senior Loic Tueguo (220) in 2A/1A.

Kassiri (36-5) lost his first-round match by fall but rallied to win his next five matches, including the last four by two points or less. He took down county opponents Michael Altamarino of Atholton and Bryce Kampert of Mt. Hebron — in overtime — along the way.

Tueguo (48-2), meanwhile, reached the semifinals with a pair of falls but lost to eventual champion Elijah Baisden of Damascus. He bounced back with an overtime victory and a 4-0 decision in his final high school match to place third for the second consecutive season.

Atholton had two grapplers reach the semifinals but eventually finish fourth in 4A/3A: junior David Panda (113) and senior Drew Pruett (126). Panda (39-3) lost to the eventual state champion in the final four, and after a 10-5 victory, he lost the consolation final, 9-8, in the ultimate tiebreak period. Pruett (38-5) won his opening match in overtime and his quarterfinal bout 5-3 before losing an overtime decision in the semifinals. He reached the third-place match with a fall.

Like Atholton, Marriotts Ridge had two wrestlers place fourth in 2A/1A in juniors Will Vaxmonsky (145) and Ethan Bohan (152). Vaxmonsky (37-7) won a pair of low-scoring decisions in the consolations, including a one-point victory over Oakland Mills’ Steven Harrell in the blood round. Bohan (16-4) had even closer matches after losing in the quarterfinals. He won his consolation bouts by scores of 3-1, 7-6, 7-5 in overtime and 4-0 in overtime.