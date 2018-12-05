Glenelg favorites again entering 2018-19 Howard County wrestling season

Glenelg did everything it could last year to be the first team to defeat Damascus since 2012.

The Gladiators went to the Swarmin’ Hornets’ holiday tournament to get a closer look at their wrestlers, and they matched up several times again at the War on the Shore tournament at Stephen Decatur. It was all in preparation for what was always expected: a rematch in the state duals championship.

Glenelg coach Matt Bichner decided to shake up the lineup in a dramatic fashion in order to maximize the team’s chances of winning that dual meet on Feb. 10. The goal wasn’t to keep it close; it was to end Damascus’ winning streak at 151.

What transpired was another blowout victory for the Swarmin’ Hornets, whose 152 consecutive dual-meet victories is the fifth longest streak of all-time, according to the National Federation of High Schools wrestling record book. Another undefeated season could out them in third place on that list.

Saying the Gladiators are determined to be the team to end that streak is an understatement. It’s an open conversation in their wrestling room and beyond. Nobody is shying away from it.

“I thought we had good teams the last two years but we’ve been just shy of Damascus. We want to do what we have to do in county to get them again and hopefully hand them their first loss in a while,” Bichner said. “I really think this group of seniors has worked hard to push this program to a new high we haven’t had since really ever, being as consistent as we have been. It would be nice for them to finally get that state title, but they know they have to work for it.”

Bichner believes this could be the year, and he admitted there is a sense of urgency for this team because their four best wrestlers are all seniors — returning state champion Jared Thomas (expected 132 or 138 pounds), state finalist Sam Alsheimer (195) and state placers Jacob Jones (160) and Kevin Hansberger (120). Facing Damascus for a state championship would be a welcomed completion for a senior class that has won 33 consecutive county duals, the last three county tournament titles and three straight regional crowns.

All four are favored to win county titles this season and compete for the top spot on the podium at the state tournament March 1-2 at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, while junior regional champion Drew Sotka (170), senior Jake Arnone (182) and Andres Lopoz Campos (113) are among a handful of quality returners for the Gladiators.

“I have high expectations this year. We have a great senior class,” Bichner said. “We have a lot of guys who have been here and doing it and it’s easy because they know the expectation, we don’t have to get on them as much and they push the guys to work harder.”

But before any of that can become a possibility, there are a number of county teams aiming to take Glenelg down and make some history of their own.

There were five teams that tied for third place in the county standings last year with 7-4 league records last year, and four of them — Hammond, Atholton, River Hill and Oakland Mills — could be even better this season.

The Golden Bears have come a long way in a short time under coach Will Yeo, who took over a team that won two matches in 2014-15 but has seen improved their win totals to seven, 21 and then 32 duals last year. They lost by just three and six points in their two duals with Glenelg a year ago, and with eight returning starters back they have even bigger goals.

“Last year, I think it surprised a lot of people. People were paying attention to what we’ve been doing in the room and the development of our kids, but our kids weren’t surprised,” Yeo said. “As a whole, we came on strong, and honestly, stronger than I had anticipated. ... But this year, the kids are very excited. They know the goal of the season, they know what we expect of them.”

Senior Loic Tueguo (220), who won county and region titles before taking third in the state, became the first Hammond wrestler to place at the state tournament since 2014, and he did so after not even qualifying for the final weekend as a sophomore. He, alongside returning top-five county placers Shehzan Dahya (106/113), Kenneth Arevalo Rios (113/120), Brayan Arevalo Rios (120/126), Shamar Laing (152/160) and Jordan Davis (170/182), will have Hammond in the mix for the county’s top spot.

“They come in everyday, they work hard, they don’t make excuses and they do what they’re told,” Yeo said. “If they follow that recipe — we have some great coaches — and they put in the work, they know what’s coming. The excitement level is very high.”

Bichner also knows Hammond is coming and said they have been using that as motivation. He said they will be ready for their dual meet at Hammond on Jan. 15.

“They put in a lot of work to hopefully beat us, but we’re not going to let them do it,” Bichner said. “We’re out here to use that as motivation to hopefully be ready to go when we face them later in the season, but we have a lot of stuff to get to before we get there.”

Atholton returns three county champions and state place-winners — seniors Drew Pruett (120) and Sean Billups (170/182) and junior David Panda (120) — to pair with six other returning varsity starters. The trio combined for a 98-12 record a year ago, and county and regional champion Billups had the second-best record among county grapplers last year with a 36-1 mark en route to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

With so much talent back in the fold, the Raiders expect to win the 3A East region dual title this season after making their first-ever appearance in a regional dual final last year.

“We will have a solid lineup except for heavyweight,” Atholton coach Bruce Lindblad said. “We hope to improve on last year’s 10-6 record and move on to the state duals this year.”

River Hill has steadily improved the last few years and has a potential state champion in senior Will Henrickson (132), who won county and region titles and placed fourth in the state after transferring from Colorado in early January.

Senior Eric Robinson (120) took third in the county, second in the region and sixth in the state last year, and sophomore Jonah Richardson (126) placed third and fourth, respectively, to qualify for the state tournament. Sophomore Michael Crisitello (138) also qualified for states, and senior Jack Island (170) returns after an injury-plagued junior campaign.

Oakland Mills has gone 7-4, 10-1, 10-1, 11-0 and 7-4 in Howard County over the last five seasons and expects another successful season this winter. Seniors Anthony Morales (182), Ernie Smith (195), Quan Dunscomb (126) and Dylan Watt (170) and junior Jalen Cornelius (120) all placed top-five at the county tournament and qualified for the state tournament last year. Senior Stone Richardson (160) is a two-time JV county champion and is expected to have a big season on the varsity level.