Centennial senior Jason Kraisser caps historic career as Wrestler of the Year

Centennial senior Jason Kraisser went 40-0 and won his fourth state title this season en route to being named Howard County Wrestler of the Year for the third straight season.

“He does have other interests. It’s easy to see, if you pay attention, when they’ve had enough wrestling,” Cliff Kraisser said. “They don’t have to do it year-round when they’re in elementary school or middle school. It’s obvious when you see the energy level go down. Then it’s time to go play lacrosse or baseball or soccer or whatever it is. ... When he was running cross country, he took that real seriously.” Kraisser will follow his older brother’s footsteps and wrestle for coach Cary Kolat at Campbell University in North Carolina, where Nathan became the school’s first All-American last year and Austin will be a redshirt junior. Kraisser’s legacy will be remembered for decades to come. In the moments after winning his fourth state championship, the crowd rose to its feet and serenaded Kraisser with a standing ovation, a token of appreciation for all he had done and the way he represented the sport. He did it the right way and everyone knew it. Kraisser couldn’t execute a backflip like his older brother Nathan did when he won his fourth state championship for Centennial in 2012. That wouldn’t have been his style anyway. To celebrate, Kraisser simply raised four fingers in the air, shook hands with the opposing coaches and jogged off the mat to the back of the arena to complete his cool down. Also named to first-team All-County are: 106 lbs: Shehzan Dahya, senior, Hammond County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 6th; Record: 43-7 Dahya was one of the most improved wrestlers in Howard County this winter, as he won county and 2A-1A South region titles after placing fourth and third at the events last year, respectively. The two-time state qualifier placed sixth at the state tournament and finished with 17 falls and 43 victories in 50 matches. Dahya upended No. 1 seed David Ridenour of Glenelg in the county finals with a 9-6 win and then captured the region championship as the No. 2 seed with a commanding 5-2 victory over Oakland Mills' Alex Tamai. At the state tournament, Dahya lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state champion but won two matches in the consolation bracket, including a major decision in the blood round, to guarantee a spot on the podium. 113: David Panda, junior, Atholton County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 4th; Record: 39-3 Panda went undefeated during the regular season and won titles at the Falcon Invitational at Winters Mill and Grapple at the Brook at Springbrook. He dominated at the county tournament and won by fall in 0:24, 0:46 and 1:51 to win his second league title and then avenged his first loss to Stephen Decatur's Jagger Clapsadle in the 4A/3A East region final. At the state tournament, Panda reached the semifinals before losing to the three-time state champion Brent Lorin of Bel Air and placed fourth for the second straight year. Panda, a third-year wrestler who had 23 pins this season, will enter his senior season with a career record of 81-23. 120: Jalen Cornelius, junior, Oakland Mills County: 2nd; Region: 1st; State: DNP; Record: 32-10 Cornelius had his best season to date this winter. He won the SnOverlea Invitational during the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed at the county tournament, where he lost to Hammond’s Keneth Rios by a point. Cornelius, however, avenged the loss the next week by pinning Rios to win his first 2A/1A South region title and then went 2-2 at the state tournament, losing in the blood round. He finished the year with 13 pins and four major decisions, 30 takedowns and 17 reversals. 120: Keneth Rios, junior, Hammond County: 1st; Region: 2nd; State: DNP; Record: 30-8 Like many Hammond wrestlers this season, Rios took a big leap on the mat and proved it throughout the season. He won the Hammond Invitational in the regular season and then as the No. 5 seed won his first county title by beating Oakland Mills’ Jalen Cornelius for the second time, 5-4. He lost the rematch to Cornelius in the regional final and then went 0-2 at the state tournament in his second straight appearance at the event. Rios, a third-year wrestler, finished the year with 14 falls. 126: Kevin Hansberger, senior, Glenelg County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 6th; Record: 39-8 Hansberger looked as confident as ever this season and the results back that up. He won the Damascus Holiday Tournament with a 12-6 win over Damascus' Michael Emerick and placed sixth at the prestigious War on the Shore tournament at Stephen Decatur. He avenged a one-point regular-season loss to Atholton's Drew Pruett with a 6-4 victory to win his second county title and earn the Glenn L. Devane Outstanding Wrestler Award. Hansberger won the 2A/1A South region title and then placed sixth at the state tournament for the second straight year. He finished the year with 24 falls and ended his four-year varsity career with a record of 142-44. 126: Drew Pruett, senior, Atholton County: 2nd; Region: 3rd; State: 4th; Record: 38-5 Pruett, a 106-pound county champion a year ago, jumped to 126 this season and had plenty of success. He won the Falcon Invitational at Winters Mill and placed second at the Grapple at the Brook at Springbrook in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed at the county tournament thanks in large part to a one-point victory over Glenelg's Kevin Hansberger. Pruett, however, lost the rematch, 6-4, in his third trip to the county finals and rebounded to place third at the 4A/3A East regional tournament after losing to the eventual state champion. He reached the state semifinals but lost a second time to Northwest’s Siavash Sarvestani in overtime en route to finishing in fourth place. His five losses on the season all came against state placers and he finished his four-year varsity career with a record of 122-35. 132: Will Henrickson, senior, River Hill County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 2nd; Record: 44-1 Few wrestlers in the county this season were as dominant as Henrickson. A pinning machine, he finished the year with 40 falls and cruised to his second straight county title by pinning his three opponents, including Oakland Mills’ Quan Dunscomb in the finals. Henrickson got two more pins and beat Dunscomb again en route to his second 2A/1A South region title and then reached his first state final with two pins and a technical fall but was pinned by North Caroline's Ryan Bauer in the championship match. Henrickson, who wrestled in Colorado for two and a half seasons, went 142-21 in his varsity career. 138: Jared Thomas, senior, Glenelg County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 2nd; Record: 45-1

Coming off a state championship, Thomas was even better this season and cleaned up his technique and conditioning to reach a new level. He won the Damascus Holiday Tournament for the fourth time, War on the Shore for the first time and finished the regular season undefeated. He cruised to his third county title, beating River Hill’s Michael Crisitello, 16-6, in the final, and then pinned his way through the 2A/1A South region to earn his second region crown. At the state tournament, Thomas had no trouble reaching the finals with a technical fall, a pin and a 7-0 decision, but he couldn’t defend his state title and was pinned by Owings Mills’ Phil Smith in a back-and-forth match that many called the main event of the tournament. Thomas, who wrestled at Good Counsel as a freshman, had 24 pins this season, was 175-18 in his four years and 130-6 in three years at Glenelg. Jared Thomas (Glenelg) defeats Michael Crisitello (River Hill), 16-6, in the 138-pound final at the Howard County wrestling championships on February 15, 2019. 145: Shayan Kassiri, junior, Howard County: 1st; Region: 2nd; State: 3rd; Record: 36-5 Kassiri reached the county finals a year ago but that would be the highlight of his campaign as he failed to qualify for the state tournament and placed sixth at the 4A/3A North region tournament. Kassiri had no such letdown this season. He won titles at Mad Mats and the Severna Park Scuffle in the regular season and, as the No. 1 seed, won his first county title with a 3-2 victory over Marriotts Ridge's Will Vaxmonsky. At the regional tournament, Kassiri reached the final and forfeited the match due to injury but qualified for his first state tournament, where he rebounded from an opening-round loss to win five straight matches in the consolation bracket, four of which were decided by two points or fewer, to finish third. 152: Ethan Bohan, junior, Marriotts Ridge County: 3rd; Region: 2nd; State: 4th; Record: 16-4 Bohan missed the majority of the regular season but returned in mid-January and won the Severna Park Scuffle in his first action of the season. As the No. 3 seed at the county tournament, Bohan lost to Oakland Mills’ Dylan Watt in the semifinals and placed third but avenged that loss a week later at the 2A/1A South regional, a 2-0 victory. Bohan, who won a region title and finished third at the state tournament a year ago, lost in the first round at states but won four consecutive decisions, including two in overtime and one against Watt, en route to a fourth-place finish. 160: Anthony Morales, senior, Oakland Mills County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 4th; Record: 37-6 After placing second at counties and fourth at regions last year, Morales turned heads with his postseason performance this season. The three-year captain won the SnOverlea Invitational in the regular season but peaked at the right time and avenged several previous defeats to Glenelg’s Jacob Jones, including a 14-3 major decision Jones won in the regular season. He beat Jones in overtime to win his first county title and then won his first regional title. At the state tournament, Morales lost in overtime to the eventual state champion, Roell Ngounou of Owings Mills, and then beat Jones again in overtime to reach the consolation final, where he lost an overtime decision. He finished the year with 11 pins, two technical falls and seven major decisions. 170: Sean Billups, senior, Atholton County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 1st; Record: 38-3 Billups took an undefeated record into last year's state tournament but was upset in the quarterfinal round, his only loss as a junior. Although he lost three times this season, he left no doubt on the mats. He won the Falcon Invitational and his second Grapple at the Brook title and beat Glenelg’s Drew Sotka in the regular season, and in the postseason he beat Sotka again to win his second county title. The No. 2 seed at the 4A/3A East regional, Billups handed then-defending state champion John Podsednik of Leonardtown his first loss of the season in the finals, and in a rematch with the state championship on the line, Billups beat him again, 9-6, to become the Raiders’ first state champion since 2008. He had 23 pins this season and ended his varsity career with a record of 139-21. Atholton senior Sean Billups versus Leonardtown's John Podsednik in the MPSSAA 4A/3A 170-pound state championship match on March 2, 2019. Atholton senior Sean Billups versus Leonardtown's John Podsednik in the MPSSAA 4A/3A 170-pound state championship match on March 2, 2019. 182: Jake Arnone, senior, Glenelg County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 6th; Record: 34-9 Arnone quietly went about his business in the loaded Gladiators lineup and won his first county championship by pinning his way through the tournament with falls in 0:07, 1:42 and 0:56. He didn't need much more time on the mat at the 2A/1A South regional, either, and pinned his first opponent in 19 seconds and won the title with a 9-0 major decision. Although Arnone lost a one-point decision in the quarterfinals at states, he won two consecutive matches in the consolation bracket, including a 7-2 decision in the blood round, and placed sixth. He finished the year with 19 pins and owns a career record of 64-29. Jake Arnone (Glenelg) pins Michael Johnson (Atholton) in the 182-pound final at the Howard County wrestling championships on February 15, 2019. 195: Sam Alsheimer, senior, Glenelg County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 1st; Record: 43-1 Alsheimer barely broke a sweat throughout much of his dominating postseason. Fueled by losing in the state final in the final seconds as a junior, Alsheimer was a force this year and won the Damascus Holiday Tournament and War on the Shore in the regular season before capturing his third county title with falls in 13, 23 and 46 seconds. It was no different at the 2A/1A South regional, as he pinned his three opponents in 11, 55 and 44 seconds to win it for a third time. Alsheimer continued his streak by pinning his first state tournament opponent in 25 seconds, and after a 7-2 quarterfinal victory and a pin in the semifinals, he won his first state championship by pinning Colonel Richardson's Jordan Gabriel in 3:17. Alsheimer, a three-time state placer, finished the year with 30 pins and his career with a record of 132-19. Glenelg senior Sam Alsheimer versus Colonel Richardson's Jordan Gabriel in the MPSSAA 2A/1A 195-pound state championship match on March 2, 2019. 220: Loic Tueguo, senior, Hammond County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 3rd; Record: 48-2 Alsheimer, a three-time state placer, finished the year with 30 pins and his career with a record of 132-19. Glenelg senior Sam Alsheimer versus Colonel Richardson's Jordan Gabriel in the MPSSAA 2A/1A 195-pound state championship match on March 2, 2019. Glenelg senior Sam Alsheimer versus Colonel Richardson's Jordan Gabriel in the MPSSAA 2A/1A 195-pound state championship match on March 2, 2019. SEE MORE VIDEOS 220: Loic Tueguo, senior, Hammond County: 1st; Region: 1st; State: 3rd; Record: 48-2