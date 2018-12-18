Atholton senior Lisa Zoch repeats as Howard County volleyball Player of the Year

High school volleyball has changed drastically over the years.

Centennial’s dynasty in the 1990s and 2000s can be credited to the fact that many of its players competed on club teams year-round when most other high schools teams were lucky to have any. Now, it’s more likely that a high school team in Howard County has more players who compete for club teams than don’t. The field has evened out and the competition is better than ever.

The libero was introduced in 2006, which changed the way coaches taught hitters where to hit and who to hit to. It added a new dimension to the back row and changed the way the game was played offensively and defensively.

But even considering the different eras and how times have changed, there is a legitimate question to be asked: Where does Atholton senior outside hitter Lisa Zoch rank among the best to ever play in Howard County?

“She’s definitely in the top five to 10,” said Centennial coach Michael Bossom, whose eight state championships are the most in state history.

“It’s so tough to say because I feel like volleyball has changed so much over the years, and in the last 10 years it’s changed drastically,” said Oakland Mills coach Kristin Anderson, who won a state championship at Centennial in 2008. “But I would certainly argue that she’s probably in the top 10 or 15.”

Highlights of Atholton volleyball's 3A state championship-victory over Bel Air at University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Highlights of Atholton volleyball's 3A state championship-victory over Bel Air at University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Atholton coach Larry Schofield, who coached Anderson’s state championship team that went 20-0, would put Zoch is in the top two or three.

“I had the ‘killer bees,’ Liz Brown [the 2009 Howard County Times Player of the Year] and Samantha Brostrom [the 2010 Howard County Times Player of the Year], and Brostrom could terminate and Brown was really smart. Lisa is almost a combination of the two of them,” he said. “They were both tremendous players and Lisa really embodies the best of those girls. ... Lisa’s smartness is what kept us going.

“You want me to talk about the [greatest of all time]? She’s probably the best volleyball player Atholton has produced.”

No matter where she ranks in the opinion of others, there is no denying she is among the greats and no doubting her impact on an Atholton program that was middling for the two decades before she arrived. As a sophomore, Zoch helped the Raiders win their regional title in 26 seasons and their first state championship in 27 years. During her junior campaign she carried the team to its first county title since 1988 and repeated as 3A East regional champions while earning Howard County Times Player of the Year.

As for this season? Well, it was one for the record books.

It was the most dominant Howard County team since Centennial’s 2008 team a decade ago and is in the conversation for the best in county history. Atholton won all 11 county matches in a 3-0 sweep, and in 60 sets played it lost just three all season, the same number of sets the Eagles lost 10 years ago. The Raiders capped a perfect 19-0 season with an easy 3-0 victory over Bel Air in the 3A title game, and Zoch, a unanimous selection to repeat as Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Player of the Year, was the straw the stirred the drink.

“It was a really talented group of girls that just happen to come together this one year, and I’m really grateful I got to be a part of it,” she said. “All the seniors and the talent and attitude we displayed early in the season, that kind of set the pace. Everyone knew the expectation and everyone knew the goal. Once that was established, we sort of realized what worked best was having fun and not worrying about anything else.”

Zoch’ individual statistics this season don’t necessarily jump off the page, and she was slowed by an ankle injury that cost her the entire preseason, the Westminster Tournament and the first match of the season. Her 213 kills and 3.7 per set were the second-most in the county and she added noteworthy totals of 36 aces, 131 digs and 29 blocks. Her dominance, however, was on display in one way or another every time the 6-foot senior stepped onto the court.

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Atholton senior outside hitter Lisa Zoch is the Howard County Times volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight season. Atholton senior outside hitter Lisa Zoch is the Howard County Times volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight season. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Schofield called her one of the smartest and versatile players he’s ever been around. She could beat you with strength and powerful kills or finesse and perfect ball placement. She could dig anything in the back row and leave opposing hitters wondering how she did it. She could block in the front row and be a step ahead of everyone else, and she could serve as well as anyone in the county.

“I think one of the things that Lisa does very well is she isn’t a one-skill player. She plays good defense, serves well, hits very well, blocks well, and she can also set,” Bossom said. “Of all the players I’ve seen earn Howard County Player of the Year, she’s one of the most well-rounded and best athletes I’ve seen.”

Anderson said as dominating as Zoch was offensively, her defensive abilities — especially for someone of her height — were equally as impressive.

“Her defense is insane ... she’s like a ball magnet. She literally just knows where the ball is going to go and she’s going to chase after it and pursue it, and on offense, she’s not just showing you her power but she has such a diverse toolkit,” said Anderson, who recalls watching a 13-year-old Zoch smash balls across the court playing for the 15-year-old team.

Her ability to play every aspect of the game at an above average-level separated her from the rest. Schofield would ask his team: what hurts more, your body hitting the floor or the ball?

“She’ll tell you right out she doesn’t want that ball to hit the floor on my court,” he said.

From an outsider’s perspective — one that doesn’t understand the intricate details of the game like Schofield, Bossom or Anderson do — the trait that stood out the most for Zoch was ability to be herself on the court. Schofield said there is very little ego in what she does and she liked all her teammates and everyone seemed to like her. She had a unique ability to put herself out there as a leader and at times be a follower, “and that’s the neat thing about her,” he said.

Nobody had more fun Zoch. She smiled and laughed with teammates between points and sets all season long, and during an intermission of the state championship game, what would be one of the most stressful moments for most players, Zoch performed a minute-long swing dance with her teammate and best friend Elise Park before finishing off the Bobcats in the next set. She was always loose no matter the situation, and it was infectious.

“Yeah, in a way this was the most fun I’ve had playing sports. High school is so different than travel ball or any club team you’ll ever play on, the way everyone sees each other every day for practices, you pass each other in the hallways, you have classes together, you have the same friends, the games and the bus rides and all those memories you make are so different,” she said. “We definitely made some good ones this year.”