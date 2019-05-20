Three Howard County teams win regional track and field meets

Three Howard County schools won track and field regional team titles this past weekend.

The River Hill girls won the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A South region, while Atholton’s girls and the Reservoir boys won the 3A East region.

All qualifying athletes will advance to the state meet at Morgan State University. The Class 1A and 2A state championships begin Thursday, while the 3A and 4A meets start Friday. All four classifications will conclude on Saturday.

River Hill girls win 2A South regional

River Hill took home five gold medals en route to its first-place finish.

The Hawks’ top performer was Faith Meininger. The sophomore was one of two quadruple winners from a Howard County school on regional weekend. She finished first in the 800-meter run, mile, two mile and 4x800-meter relay (alongside Kennedy Clark, Raaya Khleif and Katherine Kitzinger).

Ada Beams finished first in the pole vault and third in the 100-meter hurdles.

The only other first-place finisher from a Howard County school in the girls 2A South region was Oakland Mills’ 4x400-meter relay team of Ciara Lott, Megan Gunther, Arianna Marshall and Alana Oppermann.

Also performing well for the Scorpions was Oluwaseun Sule, who finished second in the long jump and third in the triple jump and 4x100.

Oakland Mills boys finish second in 2A South regional

The Scorpions scored 118 points as a team, trailing champion Calvert by only seven points.

Their 4x100-meter relay team of Christopher Evans, Rafi Cason, Josh Dixon and Deon Breeland took first place. Oakland Mills’ Evans, Cason, Jahiem Turner and Javier Relf also won the 4x400 relay.

Also for Oakland Mills, Alex Kohn defeated Wilde Lake’s Jim Nwalal in the high jump.

Hammond’s Damon Brockenberry placed first in the 400, second in the 100 and third in the 200. Loick Amouzou won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, while Noah Jackson finished first in the shot put.

River Hill’s Chase McGeehan finished first in the 800, second in the 4x800 and third in the 400. Anish Nanjappa finished second in the mile, second in the two mile and third in the 800.

For Wilde Lake, Thomas McCoy won the pole vault, and Amir Macktoon placed first in the long jump.

Atholton girls win 3A East regional

Atholton scored 169 points, courtesy of five gold-medal performances, to defeat Mt. Hebron (154.5 points).

Cassidy Bunyard finished first in the high jump, Madison Garrigus won the pole vault and Morgan Young took home gold in the shot put for the Raiders.

Sophomore Aanchal Kasargod finished first in the two mile and third in the mile.

The Raiders’ 4x800-meter relay of Emily Brefo, Katherine Morris, Camryn Streib and Gabriella Degrezia won first place. Streib also finished second in the mile.

Mt. Hebron’s Jaiden Ritter was the other quadruple winner from the weekend. The senior finished first in the 100, 200, 4x200 and 4x400.

Hebron’s Sierrah Matthews won three gold medals, finishing first in the 400, 4x200 and 4x400, while Satori Valentine placed first in the 800 and 4x400, second in the 400 and second in the 4x800.

Garcelle Pierre was on both of Hebron’s winning relay teams, while Blaire Ridgely ran a leg of the 4x200 relay.

Centennial’s Alison Betler finished first in the mile, while Reservoir’s Adaobi Tabugbo won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100 (alongside Sophie Davidson, Breyonna Young and Asha Taitt).

Reservoir boys win 3A East regional

The Gators scored 131.75 points to beat Mt. Hebron (120 points).

Emmanuel Ibeh placed first in the 400, second in the 4x400 and third in the long jump.

Camron Mattocks, Darius Ellerbe, Ayomide Agbayewa and Jalen Jasmin took home gold in the 4x100 relay.

Atholton’s Kristopher Lytle finished first in the 100 and was a member of the Raiders’ first-place winning 4x200-meter relay team, alongside Noah Alper, Gyasi Bowens and Ali Bowens.

Mt. Hebron’s Justin Evans, Kobe Hill, Connor Croft and Joel Evans finished first in the 4x400, while William Jones, Evan Kocsis, Joel Evans and Croft won the 4x800. Joel Evans also won the 800-meter run, while Ethan Bishop added gold in the pole vault for the Vikings.

Long Reach’s Cameron Hindle won the mile, while Centennial’s Jacob Cole, Justin Ziegler and Zach Deming finished first through third, respectively, in the two mile.

Howard boys and girls finish second in 4A North regionals

The Howard boys finished second behind Urbana, while the girls were behind only Dulaney.

Amanda Eliker led the girls squad with gold-medal performances in the mile, two mile and 4x800 (alongside Nimrit Ahuja, Sam Cavanaugh and Emily Gorny).

Leading the boys squad was Eric Okoye, who finished second in the high jump and third in the 100, 4x100 and long jump.

Ibrahim Khairat and Collin Greene won the Howard boys team’s two gold medals. Khairat finished first in the triple jump, while Greene won the shot put.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com or on Twitter @jcalvinmeyer