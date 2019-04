Photo courtesy of Jim Codespote

Centennial has now lost six straight games after beating Hammond to start the season, and the offense hasn’t been able to score double-digits since scoring 20 against Marriotts Ridge on Sept. 23. The Eagles, however, can impact the playoff race in a different way, as they still have Wilde Lake and Glenelg remaining. But look for them to try to end their losing streak this Friday night against a Reservoir team that ended its own losing streak last week. (Up next: vs. Reservoir, Oct. 21)