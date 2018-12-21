River Hill senior Justin Harris did it all as Howard County boys soccer Player of Year

River Hill boys soccer coach Matt Shagogue recalls one of his first conversations with then-newcomer Justin Harris. The midfielder skipped his freshman high school season to play for his academy team but decided before his sophomore year that the time was right to represent his school and start a new challenge.

Shagogue saw a then-15-year-old sophomore who was undersized — Harris claims he was 5-foot-7 and weighed about 115 pounds — but was also technically gifted with both feet, had an impressive attacking presence and an innate sense for the game that he had only seen a handful of times coaching the Hawks.

Some of those other players, like Jake Pace and Mike Heitzmann, were once Howard County Times Player of the Year and earlier this month were part of the University of Maryland’s national championship team as an assistant coach and midfielder, respectively.

“I could see he had it in him but I knew he would have to be pushed and given some confidence and the ability to go out there and play through mistakes and all that stuff,” Shagogue said. “It was a conversation I had a lot with him when he was starting as a sophomore, that the potential I saw in him. I thought he could be the best player in the league and I’d share that with him. It’s something I’ve seen in him for a number of years.

“It just seemed to all click this year.”

Harris admits he may have been in over his head during his sophomore season. He wasn’t prepared for the amount of conditioning the team did at practice and playing against athletes two years older than him, but he still contributed on one of the best teams in the county.

“I was really, really small. I didn’t know the deal about high school,” Harris said. “But Shagogue said I had the potential to do well in this county and do well in Maryland, and then we started talking about working out and getting my body to where it needed to be for high school because it’s really physical. It’s really different from academy and club, so we talked about that a lot.”

Overall, it was an eye-opening experience, but it was also the start of a process that eventually put Harris above the rest as this year’s Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys soccer Player of the Year, the Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer Player of the Year and an All-American.

Harris started working out, sometimes as often as three times a day, and with the help of a personal trainer and his parents, who both have experience as personal trainers, he put in the work to become the player Shagogue envisioned he could be.

What set Harris apart, Shagogue said, was his work ethic. There are athletes who work hard in front of coaches and teammates; there are some who work hard when asked to work hard; and then there’s the smaller group of athletes who work hard when nobody is watching. Shagogue put Harris firmly in the latter category, and as a result Harris got bigger, stronger and more fit.

“My dad is a big fan of Michael Jordan,” said Harris, who perhaps unsurprisingly wore the No. 23 this season. “He always talked to me about that, so that mindset comes into play. I’m a really competitive person so I always like to try to be ahead of everyone, so I think of it as I’m working and they’re not.”

Shagogue said Harris simply has an inner drive that is fueled by his love for the game. He said Harris was “easily” one of the most-fit and focused players on the team.

“Justin is a competitor. He’s a tough kid,” he added. “He just loves the game, wants to play and is not into all the nonsense of high school and is just focused on playing the game.”

As a junior, Harris had seven goals and six assists and finished the season just outside the top 10 in the county in points. He commanded the midfield for a River Hill team that won county and regional titles and reached the state championship game.

But from the very start of this season, it was clear Harris had taken the next step in his development.

In 11 county games, Harris had nine goals and eight assists, and in 18 games overall, he had a goal or assist in all but three. He had a 10-game stretch where he scored at least once in nine games and totaled 10 goals and four assists. Included in that span was a Sept. 20 game versus Mt. Hebron, during which River Hill found itself trailing in a game for the first time.

Harris, though, came to the rescue and scored a pair of goals in the 50th and 60th minute to lift the Hawks to a 2-1 win.

“That was kind of a game where I saw that I could really be the county player of the year, I could try to do a lot more than what I had been doing,” Harris said.

And once his teammates got more involved in the scoring output later in the season, Harris often was the one setting them up. He assisted on all three goals in a 3-1 win against Reservoir in their final regular season game and then had two more helpers in their first playoff win against Marriotts Ridge.

After a scoreless first half against Oakland Mills in the 2A South regional semifinals, Harris put the Hawks in front with a perfectly-placed free kick from just outside the box. Earlier that week, Shagogue took Harris off the ball for corners and restarts outside of direct scoring range because he earned the coaches’ trust and could be relied on to score with his head. Fittingly, Harris rewarded his coach and skied over a Scorpions defender and whipped a header into the net to double their lead in an eventual 4-0 victory.

“Sophomore or junior year, I would not head the ball,” said Harris, who is now 5-foot-11 and weighs 155 pounds. “Kids were bigger than me and I might have tried once or twice and got knocked down and stopped doing it, but I got bigger and was able to be more confident going up for the ball. That’s definitely something I improved on by my senior year.”

But Harris wasn’t just an offensive threat, though he tied for the league-lead in assists (10) and was second in goals (14) and points (38). He’s a natural defender who worked his way further up the field over time. He was on the field when the Hawks needed to protect a one-goal lead.

River Hill repeated as county and 2A South regional champions and entered the state championship game with an undefeated mark of 16-0-1. But for the second straight year, the Hawks lost their final game, this time losing to Oakdale in penalty kicks.

“We were really motivated from the start and the whole season we weren’t giving up a lot of goals and were scoring a lot of goals, our chemistry was great and we felt like we would win it this time,” Harris said. “Unfortunately, the last game, it just didn’t happen, but we felt like this season was still a great season and we accomplished a lot as a team.”