Marriotts Ridge leads way in Howard County tennis tournament

Marriotts Ridge was Howard County’s top tennis program during the regular season and it showed during the Howard County tennis tournament.

The Mustangs, who won the regular season boys title and shared the girls crown, won two of the four titles decided Friday in the rain-shortened event at Wilde Lake Tennis Club, which will be finished with a County Cup winner on Saturday.

Marriotts Ridge seniors Veronica Cuellar and Stephen Alam won the mixed doubles title, while freshman Kallista Liu took home the girls singles championship.

“We [Stephen and I] had played once or twice in practice, but this was the first time we had played three full matches together,” said Cuellar, who won a state title in girls doubles as a sophomore and finished fourth at states in girls singles last season. “The first two matches went a little rough, but we definitely stepped up our game (in the finals).”

Cuellar and Alam defeated Centennial’s Olivia Tsai and Christopher Chen 6-2, 6-3.

Alam, who won a county title in boys doubles as a freshman, said the key for mixed doubles is “communication.”

“She’s an easy person to work with,” Alam said. “We are always talking to each other and giving off positive vibes if we make a mistake. It was great to get this county title, but hopefully we can win more than a county title.”

Alam and Cuellar are Marriotts Ridge’s No. 1 boys and girls singles players, respectively. For the postseason, however, Dingman put them together for mixed doubles, which isn’t a discipline in the regular season in Howard County.

“We put our two best players together in mixed, and we’ll see how far they can go,” said Mustangs head coach Scott Dingman. “Veronica and Stephen proved how good they are winning the finals in straight sets. I think they’re just going to continue to get better. I think they have a chance to win the state championship there.”

Liu, who was the No. 2 singles player for a Marriotts Ridge during the regular season, dominated the girls singles tournament. As the top seed, Liu won 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the championship Friday, she defeated Centennial’s Rose Huang, the No. 2 seed, 6-0, 6-1.

“Coming into the tournament I was trying to play my best,” Liu said. “I knew I was going up against the best competition. I just tried to be on my ‘A’ game as best as I could.”

Dingman said the county tournament is the first time he’s seen Liu against “good competition,” because she hasn’t played against other No. 1s.

“She’s an incredible player,” said Dingman, who is in his 14th season leading the Mustangs. “She hits the ball with a heavy pace and spin and moves her opponents around. … I believe she has a chance to win the state championship at singles.”

The other two results from Friday were boys singles and girls doubles.

Hammond junior Origen Grier beat Mt. Hebron’s Michael Kimack 6-2, 6-1 for the boys singles title. Grier, the No. 1 seed, didn’t lose a set in the tournament.

“My mindset was to not underestimate anybody,” Grier said. “I wanted to take every match seriously. I knew (Kimack) would keep on fighting.”

The most surprising result of the tournament was in girls doubles. Centennial’s third-seeded duo of senior Abby Jackson and sophomore Shreya Vallimanalan defeated No. 2 seed River Hill in the semifinals and No. 1 seed Marriotts Ridge in the finals.

The pair lost the first set 2-6 in the semifinals, and Jackson said to Vallimanalan, “We are second-set players.” They won the next set, 6-2, and the tiebreaker, 15-13, to advance to the finals.

Against Marriotts Ridge’s Avani Badugu and Savana Owens, the Eagles duo lost the first set again, 4-6. This time, Vallimanalan said the reassuring phrase to Jackson, and the same result followed, as the pair won the second set, 6-3, and the tiebreaker, 10-5.

“I really trust her,” Jackson said of her teammate. “We got along really well as soon as we started playing, and the trust has been building ever since.”

The two have played doubles together for the whole season, and Vallimanalan said that chemistry helped them in the tournament.

“Abby is really aggressive at the net, and I’m more of a baseline player,” Vallimanalan said. “We work well together.”

The tournament will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. at Howard High School. While several “B” flight matches remain, the lone championship match left is in boys doubles. Centennial’s Danny Ho and Ryan Huang will take on Marriotts Ridge’s Revanth Bairi and Brandon Tseytlin.

The County Cup champion will also be crowned Saturday.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com or on Twitter @jcalvinmeyer